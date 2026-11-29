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Splittheeights (Callan Murray) holding an advantage over Native Ruler (Richard Fourie) in a drama-filled conclusion to the Grade 1 Summer Cup (2,000m) at Turffontein on Nov 28.

With a difference of 2.25 million rands (S$167,000) between the first and second cheque, runner-up trainer Justin Snaith could have marched straight into the stewards’ room with a clear resolve of winning an objection against the winner in the aftermath of a late drama in the 6 million rand Grade 1 Summer Cup (2,000m) at Turffontein on Nov 28.

The riveting finish to one of South Africa’s most famous classics was looming as one for the ages between Snaith’s Native Ruler (Richard Fourie) and the Mike and Mathew de Kock’s Splittheeights (Callan Murray), but in their desperate drive to the line, they noticeably bumped into each other.

While Splittheeights preserved a half-length advantage over his challenger, the incident was clear enough for on-track patrons and global viewers to hold their tickets and their collective breaths.

It was almost a foregone conclusion Snaith or Fourie would fire in a protest, failing which the stewards themselves would have the moral obligation to open an inquiry before announcing correct weight.

Unsurprisingly, Snaith was the one who lodged an official objection in the end.

Now, it is not unprecedented in the racing world that aggrieved parties later withdraw their objections after they review the different camera angles of the purported incident.

In this case, however, the contact made between the two protagonists was rather egregious, plus a lot more was at stake in South Africa’s third grandest racing event after the Durban July and the Met.

But in a twist rarely seen in the annals of racing the world over, Snaith did not take long to make a decision nobody saw coming – he withdrew his objection.

On the head-on patrol footage, it became clear that it was his horse Native Ruler who was the worse culprit when he came veering across at least four lanes into Splittheeights, who to be fair, also drifted out a touch but not as badly as Native Ruler.

Snaith still had the right to go for broke, at the risk of getting fined for frivolous protest, but without missing a beat, he did the most sportsmanlike thing instead.

To graciously concede his horse was the guilty party is never easy when months of preparation had gone into such an iconic and money-spinning race, but Snaith is likely to be long remembered for that defining moment – probably in the same breath as his multiple Grade 1 victories and seven champion trainer titles.

Before thanking his team and the Murugasa family who owns Splittheeights, fellow champion trainer Mike de Kock did not fail to salute his rival for his noble gesture at the post-win celebrations.

“This is not a sport you often see an act of sportsmanship like I’ve just seen from Justin Snaith just now,” said de Kock who was at his 10th Summer Cup victory, but first with his son Mathew.

“He could have gone all the way and dragged everyone through an objection, (us) going in there and spinning yarns to make sure we keep the race.

“But he withdrew that objection and that’s a rare act of sportsmanship in an industry that’s not (seen many) too often. It’s a world first and not unexpected from Justin.

“I must thank him, but anyway, to win my 10th Summer Cup and my first with my son, I don’t think there’s anything more special.

“And then for this wonderful family we’ve learned to love and know, the Murugasa’s, honestly it’s really special.”

Murray’s first thoughts also went to Snaith for his selflessness.

“Firstly, what a gentleman Mr Snaith was. I think me and Richard came to each other, it was clear to see, but the objection was withdrawn, hats off to him,” said Murray, who rode in Singapore in 2019.

“Well done to my team, how much more proud could I be? This horse was huge in the Charity Mile and he was huge today.”

After coming across from a wide barrier, Murray managed to ride the rails on Splittheeights ($23) staying in the third tier before sneaking up on the inside to level up with favourite Grand Empire (Keagan de Melo) at the 300m.

After a brief tussle, Splittheeights looked like he had the race shot to pieces until the fast-finishing Native Ruler came chiming in, but his waywardness would prove costly.

Grand Empire stuck on bravely, but eventually lost a podium finish by a nose to outsider Rule By Force (Kyle Strydom).

A 600,000 rand purchase as a two-year-old, Splittheeights, a colt by Vercingetorix, has now scored four wins and three placings from eight starts for stakes in excess of 4.6 million rands.