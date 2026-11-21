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NHK Mile Cup winner can upset favourite Embroidery, especially in the hands of the ‘Magic Man’

Rodeo Drive (Damian Lane) lunging late to defeat Ask Ikigomi (Keita Tosaki) by a nose in the Grade 1 NHK Mile (1,600m) for three-year-olds at Tokyo on May 10.

1 Erdenali

French raider who claimed his first Grade 1 victory last start with a brilliant win in the Prix du Moulin de Longchamp over 1,600m. Respect.

2 Embroidery

Triple Grade 1 winner who excels at 1,600m. Resuming after dominant victory in the Grade 1 Victoria Mile (1,600m) at Tokyo in May. The horse to beat.

3 Dragon Boost

Won over this journey as a two-year-old but recent form is plain. Hard to enthuse over last-start 11th in a Grade 2 over 1,800m at Tokyo.

4 Sixpence

Scored biggest win of his career with victory in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) at Tokyo in June 2026 before campaigning unsuccessfully in France. Leading chance.

5 Admire Zoom

Grade 1 winner over this trip as a two-year-old and fitter after first-up sixth in the Grade 2 Fuji Stakes (1,600m) at Tokyo on Oct 17.

6 Piko Rose

In good form with two wins in a row including a Grade 3 success over 1,600m at Nakayama but this is much harder.

7 Coconuts Brown

Resumed with a strong win in a Grade 3 over 1,800m at Sapporo in August. Consistent type who is rarely far away.

8 Rodeo Drive

Top three-year-old who won the Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) in May. Has “Magic Man” Joao Moreira up and looks hard to beat.

9 June Take

Won over this trip in 2023 but has since developed into a top stayer. Resuming here and could race well fresh, but likely to appreciate a longer trip.

10 Water Licht

Grade 1-placed at this trip but struggled to make ground when seventh in the Grade 2 Fuji Stakes (1,600m) at Tokyo on Oct 17.

11 Gaia Force

Won the 2025 Grade 2 Fuji Stakes (1,600m) at Tokyo and dead-heated for second in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) in June. One of the chances.

12 World’s End

Beaten a neck at both of his past two starts, finishing second in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) and the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m). Top chance again.

13 Reservation

All three career wins have come over 1,600m, including a last-start success in a Listed race over this course and distance on Nov 1. Distance specialist who should not be ignored.

14 Star Anise

Dual Grade 1 winner over this distance and closed off powerfully for fourth in the Grade 1 Sprinters Stakes (1,200m). In great form and is ready to fire here.

15 Ecoro Bloom

Has won twice over this trip including at Grade 2 level at Nakayama in 2024. Never far away, one of the place chances.

16 Suzu Khalom

Won two races on end over this distance and then had no luck in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) at Tokyo. Bounced back with a nice second in Grade 2 over 1,400m at Kyoto.

17 Ampadu

Distance specialist with five wins and two minor placings at the trip from eight starts and ran only strongly when second in the Grade 2 Fuji Stakes (1,600m) at Tokyo on Oct 17.

18 Off Trail

Stormed to victory from well back in the field in Grade 2 over 1,400m at Kyoto in October 2025 and ran well for third last start.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club