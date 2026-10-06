Rich Man’s World should land the cash

Race 1 (1,250m)

(7) SNOW SNIPER stayed on beautifully for second behind Stealth on Sept 2. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,250m. If he has made further improvement at home, he will be tough to beat in this field.

(11) REDFORD has been rested for 141 days. He never runs a bad race. With some luck from the bad draw, he will be super competitive on his best form.

There are some very well-bred first-timers lining up. Watch them closely in the parade ring, especially (1) ABOVE THE LAW and (8) SIXSEVEN.

Race 2 (1,250m)

(6) MISS ARIZONA has run two lovely races in succession. She was doing some good work late for second behind One Step on Sept 2. She will go close to winning this race from a decent draw.

(5) JANE AUSTEN improved nicely from her first run into her second run last time. The form of her last race has worked out well behind Sabre Wing. She looks progressive, include her into all bets.

Once again, we have some well-bred first-timers in the race, watch them moving down to the start, with particular attention to (3) SPICY FUTURE and (1) FUTURE ENGAGEMENT.

RACE 3 (1,250m)

(4) LANTERN JACK caught the eye for fourth on debut behind his stablemate Le Soleil. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride. With further improvement at home, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(10) TEQUILA TANGO could be the value play. He ran a great race from a bad draw last time. The blinkers stay on. He will be doing some good work late.

(5) SOTA STAR finished just over five lengths behind Swaziland on debut. He will be much fitter going into this race.

Many first-timers here, keep a close eye on (6) FLINKDINK.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(7) DESERT ICE ran a terrific race for second behind Verse For Suzanne last time. She drops back in trip to 1,250m. The yard thinks highly of this filly. She will be hard to beat.

(6) WILD WEATHER ran sixth on debut behind One Step on Sept 2. She can only improve going into her second start. Watch her closely from a nice draw.

(2) FROZEN ASSET was well beaten by Viridian Ruby up the straight at Kenilworth on Aug 12. From a good draw, she could improve enough to be among the places.

(4) SYLT has improved with every start. Include her in all bets from a neat draw.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(6) RICH MAN’S WORLD has been rested for 137 days. He ran a cracking second in the Grade 1 Gold Medallion at Scottsville on May 23. Fourie knows this colt well. He will be hard to beat.

(1) BEWARE has been rested for 92 days. He was last seen running third behind Gold Giboski on July 7. The yard thinks highly of this gelding. He will be given every chance from a good draw.

(5) SHEZARIPPER has been rested for 102 days. She stayed on well for second behind Grapes Of Wrath in the Listed Irridescence Stakes on June 27. Even though she wants further, her chances must be respected with no weight on her back.

(3) WORLD SERIES needed his last run, he will be much fitter going into this race. Watch for sharp improvement.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(3) SHIFTING PATH quickened up smartly to win a good race at Durbanville on Sept 23. He can absolutely win again from a good draw.

(1) BOLERO has been rested for 63 days. He was heavily supported in the market when winning his maiden at Kenilworth on Aug 5. He will be running on late from a good draw.

(10) VIRIDIAN RUBY put her head down at exactly the right time when winning her maiden race on Aug 12. Her chances must be respected.

(9) RHYTHM KING gets the cheekpieces fitted. He can certainly run a place on his best form.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) BLIND DATE has been rested for 108 days. He won impressively at Kenilworth on June 21. Even though he has gone up in the ratings, he looks extremely progressive. If he does not need the run, he will be a big winning chance in this field.

(4) SOHO HEARTTHROB stayed on well for third behind Miami Summer in the Listed Settlers Trophy last time. The drop in trip to 1,600m is key for this individual. He will be running on powerfully late. Include him in all bets.

(3) VOORLOOPERTJIE quickened up in great fashion to win well at Kenilworth on Aug 12. If the speed is on early, he will be running on strongly late.

(7) BETTER MAN has been rested for 73 days. He can easily win a race like this on his best form.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(4) YOU MADE ME LOOK stayed on well for third behind Catch Me on Sept 16. He will be given every chance to get it right from a good draw. Include him into all bets.

(2) CANNON BOLT finished fourth in the same race as You Made Me Look last time. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be running on strongly late. His chances must be respected from a neat draw.

(7) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL was gelded on Aug 17. He was last seen running fourth behind Warrior Of Destiny on Aug 12. Blinkers have been fitted. He will be right there in the finish on his best form.

(6) DALEY PARK improved nicely from his first run into his second run. Top jockey Keagan de Melo gets the ride. He will love the step-up in trip to 1,600m. He could be the value play in what looks a tricky race on paper.