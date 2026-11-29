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Melbourne raider comes through Perth feature to give Zahra 1st G1 win in hometown

Jockey Mark Zahra saluting to the Ascot crowd after steering Rey Magnerio to victory in the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) on Nov 28.

PERTH – Melbourne raider Rey Magnerio scored a sensational win in the A$1.5 million (S$1.3 million) Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) marred by a two-horse fall at Ascot on Nov 28.

Kraken Time, ridden by Holly Watson, and Super Smink with Chris Parnham in the saddle, crashed heavily near the 600m of the feature sprint.

Both horses and Watson appeared to escape serious injury but Parnham was heavily concussed and was taken to hospital for observation.

But Rey Magnerio’s Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Mark Zahra, who cut his teeth in Perth racing, avoided the trouble and rode his first Group 1 winner in Western Australia.

“I thought I was going to win easy but when he got to the front he pricked his ears although he did enough,” Zahra told Perth media.

“It has taken a while to come back here and win a Group 1 race, so this is a massive thrill.”

The Robbie Griffiths-trained Rey Magnerio ($23) finished strongly to win the Winterbottom by a half-length from Oscar’s Fortune (Patrick Carbery) with Talkanco (Brad Parnham) three-quarters of a length away third.

Now a 12-time winner, Rey Magnerio is not new to Perth, having started three times at Ascot for one win in the Group 3 The Gold Rush (1,400m), a second in The Quokka (1,200m) and a third to Libertad in the Winterbottom Stakes, all in 2025.

Favourite Overpass, winner of successive Winterbottom Stakes in 2023-24, began brilliantly under Blake Shinn to take up the front-running role until well into the straight only to be run down near the line and finish fourth.

But Rey Magnerio was a deserving and convincing winner, avenging his unlucky third placing in the feature sprint 12 months ago.

Griffiths felt the Magnus seven-year-old returned to Perth this spring in the best form of his career and that was vindicated with his fast-finishing win.

“The sectional times he has had at his last two runs have been the best of his career,” said Griffiths.

“And the sectional times he ran last start (to win the Listed Century Stakes over 1,000m at Flemington on Nov 5) was the best of any horse in the Spring Carnival.

“If you look at all the champions that ran during the Melbourne carnival that’s fantastic.”

Griffiths, who has his stable base at Cranbourne, said he had total faith in Zahra who deputised for the suspended William Pike on Rey Magnerio.

“As an ex-jockey, I felt so disappointed for Willie,” said Griffiths.

“I felt a bit sad for WA racing because I know how much (betting) turnover he draws.

“For ‘Rey’ I was never in any doubt about having an issue because I had a replacement of Mark Zahra’s standing.”

Pike will be back on Rey Magnerio when the sprinter attempts to go back-to-back in the Group 3 A$1.5 million The Gold Rush at Ascot on Dec 12. RACING AND SPORTS