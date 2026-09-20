Reloaded Exocet will not misfire this time around

Race 1 (1,200m)

Many first-timers, so keep an eye on the betting. Of those who have run, (2) ONE PEPPER showed good improvement first time after gelding and should run another forward race.

(7) A M C ROY ON FIRE has run two smart races on this course. He is on the up and should make a bold bid. Hollywoodbets Racing have quite a number of first-timers in the race.

Going on jockey booking, the best of them could well be (3) SENSEI OF SPIN and (6) ESCAPE VELOCITY.

Race 2 (1,200m)

Mostly first-timers so keep a close eye on the betting. Of those who have run, (6) ONE FLIGHT improved nicely at her second outing over course and distance and should be a factor.

Gavin Lerena has stuck with (12) FLEUR DELACOUR which is always a good sign and she has run two promising races over course and distance.

(14) NOTHING COOLER is lightly raced but returns from a long lay-off. She may be worth following in the market.

(10) CELERITAS is a well-bred Sean Tarry first-timer who is another that may be worth keeping a close eye on.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) JOY N HOPE has improved with each outing over sprints. He steps up into what could be a more suitable trip with Keagan de Melo aboard.

(10) CLEVER KID has the widest draw but showed up well when second on debut and with expected improvement he should be competitive.

(6) UNITED TIDES was not too far back in third over course and distance last time and can still improve.

(5) WO ZAI made a promising debut over course and distance at long odds and should come on with the experience.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(2) SPARROW MAN won well first-up over a mile to shed his maiden. He has a handy weight and looks progressive and can follow up in some fair company. Go close.

(5) WAR REPORTER has taken a new lease of life at recent outings. He has useful Highveld form and (7) THE MARQUEE was close-up behind the very promising Coast Of The Sun last time. He is never far back and the extra 200m could suit.

(3) JAZZ FESTIVAL had it tough from a wide draw last start and with a light weight, he will be dangerous.

Race 5 (1,600m)

Open handicap.

Veteran (8) QUEUE WING is up in class but has been dropping in the handicap and now gets a 2.5kg claimer aboard.

(1) DOWN BY THE RIVER goes well over course and distance and was staying on well for second last time. He has the best of the draw.

(4) LANDOFTHERISINGSUN shoulders top weight but has not run a bad race since arriving in KZN and the stable is in good form.

(2) PINOT GRIGIO returns from a lengthy break and makes his local debut. He comes with fair Cape form but mostly at long odds.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Wide open handicap.

(12) FRENCH WAR LORD was a recent maiden winner but came with strong maiden form and beat a progressive gelding in One Pepper. He can follow up.

(13) LUNCH MONEY won well over course and distance last time. He had solid Poly form before that and can follow up.

(1) CONNOISSEUR is showing signs of his best form and with a light weight he should be competitive.

(5) ONE IRISH ROVER seems better over 200m shorter but with de Melo up, he can get the extra.

Race 7 (1,200m)

Back to a sprint, (1) ERIC’S LEGACY won well over course and distance last time. He is smart and can follow up.

Second that day was the lightly raced (10) FIRE CHIEF who was having his first run after a short break. He is much better off at the weights, given the 4kg apprentice allowance, and there should not be much between the two.

(6) INTO RED SPACE won first time in PE and then took on feature company. He gets a tongue-tie and is one to watch.

(5) YANNAKIS took a six-point raise in the handicap after his third successive win over course and distance and the handicapper may now have got his measure.

Race 8 (1,000m)

(2) EXOCET was desperately in need of his comeback run. Showed pace before fading late and his class could see him through.

(9) LICENCE TO THRILL has his third run back from a short break. He was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time.

(3) DONQUERARI is a hard-knocking veteran who goes well over course and distance and could be the main threat.

(16) MYSTICAL MISS has drawn on the wide outside but has a light weight and comes with useful Highveld form. The wide draw could be to her advantage.