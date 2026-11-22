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Red Jade (Ruzaini Supien) returning to scale after winning the Cosmo D event (1,600m) in Ipoh on Nov 21.

IPOH – Trainer Deva Raj Subramaniam received a belated Deepavali present when Red Jade broke through for his maiden win in Malaysia in the RM32,000 (S$10,000) Cosmo D event over 1,600m in Ipoh on Nov 21.

A week before Deepavali on Oct 31, the son of Long Leaf nearly made that happen but was beaten a short head by Kuala Lumpur raider Section Eighteen in a Progessive contest (1,200m).

But there was to be no denying the five-year-old this time.

Ruzaini Supien, who rode Red Jade last start, again was in the saddle.

After jumping swiftly, Ruzaini kept a tight hold on Red Jade in midfield until the straight.

Ragnar (Nik Shahronnizam) was the first to break and was joined by Salaam Namastey (Syafifie Zailuddin) in the lead until turning out of the back straight.

Ragnar maintained his lead at the 400m ahead of Snow Storm (Aizat Malik), with Salaam Namestey beaten and dropping back rapidly. Red Jade ($28), who never left the fence, was closing in fast next on the inside of the leader.

He eventually took the lead at the 200m and raced away to win by 2¾ lengths from Ragnar. Snow Storm finished third.

The winning time was 1min 40.75sec for the 1,600m on the long course.

Red Jade, who was previously trained by Wayne Lim in Kuala Lumpur, is only Deva Raj’s second winner of the season after Storm To Win won on June 13.

The Genie Tan-owned chestnut had three runs for a third at Sungai Besi before his transfer to Ipoh.

“He has been improving since coming to my stable and racing after a six-month spell,” said Deva Raj.

“He ran third first-up for me and was unlucky the last start. It was Ruzaini who suggested to me to try him over a longer distance which I did.”

Ruzaini was spot on about the mile trip for Red Jade, who won once over 1,200m and placed once over 1,400m from three runs in Australia.

“My instructions were to settle in midfield and come home in the straight,” said the Malaysian rider.

“There were horses in front and around me throughout but the gap opened up nicely in the straight.” TURFONLINE