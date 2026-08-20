Rayevka a major hope in Nunthorpe

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The Aga Khan Studs’ Rayevka (Maxime Guyon) at her maiden win as a two-year-old in Chantilly on Sept 16, 2024. The daughter of Blue Point contests the Group 1 Nunthorpe Stakes (1,000m) in York on Aug 21.

1 Ain’t Nobody

A big outsider here but was also a big-odds outsider when finishing second in this in 2025. Has not nearly matched that since and has been gelded prior to this run.

2 American Affair

A nine-time winning speedster, including a Royal Ascot Group 1 in 2025. Showed bags of pace again to land a Group 2 at Goodwood recently. Has won over this course and distance also.

3 Cover Up

In hot form at Meydan early in the year with a Group 2 win. A Group 2 victory at The Curragh in July did not look likely but impressive late acceleration got him the money.

4 Jm Jungle

He was prominent but faded late when sixth in this in 2025. He has winning form and he usually makes an impact in these hot sprints, but a win here would surprise.

5 Night Raider

The well fancied favourite to land a Goodwood Group 2, but his best just did not turn up that day. Fourth in this in 2025 and a Group 2 winner at Haydock in May.

6 Partisan Hero

A course and distance handicap winner in May on his only previous run here. Close to a Group 2 sprinting victory at The Curragh last month but will probably struggle at Group 1 level.

7 Redorange

Winner of two of his last four starts, proving himself over this course and distance when swooping down from off the pace to land a Listed prize in July. It was a major step-up from previous handicap wins.

8 Rumstar

Has Group 3 winning sprint form but has so far struggled at Group 1 level though he was not beaten far when fifth in this in 2025. Do not write off completely.

9 Starlust

No wins since landing a huge sprinting pot at Del Mar in 2024, having earlier that season finished third in this. His close fourth here in July in a first-time visor was encouraging.

10 Bacio

Plenty of sprinting success in the US but what established him here was a dazzling front-running performance in a hot Royal Ascot handicap. A repeat of that threatens all his rivals.

11 Mission Central

Highlight of a brilliant start to 2026 was his fast-finishing defeat of 25 rivals in a 1,000m Royal Ascot Group 1. Back to this ideal trip after not shining over 1,200m at Newmarket.

12 Asfoora

This multiple Group 1-winning sprinter was being written off after her brilliance seemed to have disappeared. But was much better when looking set to win at Goodwood last time, just fading near the post.

13 Azure Angel

There have been occasional shock results in this but it would be a huge one if she won, having consistently proved vulnerable at Group level.

14 Heavenly Heather

Does not look up to winning this hugely prestigious Group 1 dash. However, she did run way above other performances when a close sixth of 26 in a Group 1 Royal Ascot sprint.

15 Rayevka

It is at around 1,000m that she excels, landing a ParisLongchamp Group 3 and then within a head of victory in a Royal Ascot Group 1. A big player.

16 Time For Sandals

The Group 1 she landed at Royal Ascot in 2025 was over 1,200m, and in this elite company that trip looks best. But her close third over 1,000m last time showed her wellbeing.

17 Fitzella

Well beaten on her only York start, not an encouraging sign on this specialist track. Unlikely to have enough speed for this challenge.

18 Pershaada

An interesting two-year-old challenger who was extremely impressive when quickening clear of some smart rivals in a 1,000m fast-ground Group 3 late at Goodwood in July.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club