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Sydney jockey banking on Perth ride aboard Magnatear to turn back the clock to 2016

Jockey Alysha Collett bringing Black Jade back to scale for trainer James Peters at Kranji on 22 Sept 2019.

PERTH – Alysha Collett has spent the best part of a decade knocking on the door of another Group 1 triumph.

On Nov 21, she hopes Magnatear can finally open it.

The Sydney-based jockey will make her Ascot riding debut on one of Perth racing’s biggest stages, partnering Magnatear in the A$1.5 million (S$1.29 million) Group 1 Railway Stakes as part of Day 2 of The Pinnacles.

It will be just Collett’s second visit to Western Australia and an opportunity she did not need much convincing to accept.

“I’m really excited to be part of The Pinnacles,” Collett told Racing WA TV. “When I got asked to go, I was pretty excited about the opportunity.

“I’ve always wanted to ride there. We watch a lot of Western Australian racing over here in Sydney, so I’m just super stoked to be a part of it all.”

Collett, 32, whose name is familiar to Singapore racing fans for having ridden successfully at Kranji from 2018 to 2020, may be new to Ascot, but her Railway partner is not entirely unfamiliar.

She rode Magnatear in a Gosford trial in October 2023 and has since done her homework ahead of their reunion, including speaking with his regular rider Ashley Morgan.

“He’s a very straightforward horse. I had a talk to Ash Morgan today, who is normally his pilot,” said Collett.

“He’s going fantastic. He’s super honest. The team have got him in really great order and they said he’s travelled over well.”

The Written Tycoon seven-year-old heads to Perth off a strong performance in The Big Dance (1,600m) at Randwick on Nov 3. Collett felt circumstances did the seven-time winner few favours.

“The Big Dance run was super,” she said. “He copped interference at the start of the race.

“The race was really solidly run the whole way and I thought he stuck on well with a bit of interference up the straight too.

“You’ve got some very elite horses in front of him and he hasn’t disappointed himself at all.”

Barrier nine has only added to Collett’s confidence.

The Richard and Will Freedman-trained Magnatear is expected to race prominently and, with a light weight and race fitness on his side, Collett believes she has the draw to let him find his rhythm.

“Very pleased with that barrier. He’s a go-forward horse that likes to get in a rhythm,” she said.

“For me, it was a great barrier, lightweight, he’s pretty positive, and flows across. He’s super fit, and I can’t ask for much more than that.”

Importantly, she has two other rides – Blue Can Talk and She’s A Splinter – earlier on the card, giving her the chance to experience the course under race conditions before taking her place in the Railway.

“I’m very fortunate I’ve got a couple more rides on the day to have a look around Ascot other than just walking it,” said Collett.

“I’ll be able to ride it before contending in the Group 1.”

There will not be much time to celebrate or commiserate afterwards.

Collett plans to board an overnight flight back to Sydney following Saturday’s meeting before making the three-hour journey to Canberra for another feature-race assignment on Nov 22.

It is another chapter in a career that has already taken her from New Zealand to Singapore and Sydney.

A third-generation racing participant, Collett, whose father-trainer Richard and brother-jockey Jason are also based in Sydney, moved permanently to Sydney after the Covid-19 lockdown in Singapore in 2020. She said it was “the best move I’ve ever made” for both her career and lifestyle.

But there is one box she would dearly love to tick again.

Collett’s first Group 1 victory came aboard Consensus in the Zabeel Classic (2,000m) in New Zealand in 2016, a moment she still remembers clearly.

A decade on, she has gone close to adding another at the highest level, including a string of minor placings. Saturday presents another opportunity to revive such moments at the highest level.

“Especially in Australia, I’ve been knocking on the door. I’ve had plenty of seconds and thirds in Group 1’s in Sydney and I feel like I’m getting closer,” said Collett.

“So it’d be lovely just to tick that little box off.”

For Collett, a first afternoon riding at Ascot could hardly come with a bigger prize, and with Magnatear fit, in form and ready for his Railway assignment, she heads west believing another Group 1 breakthrough may not be far away. RACING WA