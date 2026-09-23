Race 3 maps well for blinkered Treasure Island

Race 1 (1,800m)

(6) FUTURE PROSPECT has been knocking at the door for some time now but stays the distance and should be in the firing line.

(3) INDIGNATION steps up to this trip for the first time but has improved going further at recent outings.

(1) AMERICA FIRST also steps up in trip. She has made steady improvement and should be up to the task.

(2) CHAOS QUEEN was running on well at her last start in an Open Maiden. She could be coming to hand.

Race 2 (1,800m)

(7) THE WOLF shoulders top weight but goes well on the Poly. The step-up in trip will suit him to a tee.

(4) RAGNAR THE KING has improved at his last two. He takes a drop in class and should have a good winning chance.

(1) VENCEDOR has run two smart races on the turf at recent outings but has done well on the Poly and gets a useful claimer aboard.

(2) I AM CLASSY has not been far back at recent outings and takes a slight drop in class.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(5) TREASURE ISLAND is overdue for a win and gets blinkers for the first time.

(1) HEAVENLY MAFIA has solid current form over the distance on the turf. She has the best of the draw and a light weight.

(3) RED CORAL has useful form and goes well on the Poly. She is distance-suited and has Keagan de Melo to help her cause.

(4) PEACE ROSE showed up well first run back from her maiden win and a lay-off from a wide draw. She shed her maiden on the Poly and can go close.

Race 4 (1,600m)

Open handicap.

(1) HEARTS ON FIRE made good improvement last run. Has come to hand again and has the best of the draw.

(9) SHESHA NTOMBI is way better than her last run might suggest. She switches to the Poly but has a handy weight and first time cheek pieces.

(10) ONE PATH has been much improved in pacifiers and was narrowly beaten over course and distance last time. She has the same apprentice aboard but a tough draw.

(6) PRAISE DE LA REY has consistent recent form and goes well on the Poly. She should be right up there.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(1) MIGHTY ZAMBEZI has not won for a while, but is not without ability and loves this trip.

(2) BISON WARRIOR shed his maiden in good style when making his Poly debut. Rested, he started at long odds in his comeback run and may have needed it. He looks progressive and could prove too smart for this field.

(6) B FIFTYTWO is unbeaten in two starts in blinkers. He is up in class but hat-trick is doable.

(5) RUBY RISING has patchy form but has done well over course and distance. On her day she can prove dangerous.

Race 6 (1,200m)

Cape form is often stronger than local and (2) SCANDALIZE makes her local debut off some steady form. Fair weight but looks the part.

(6) YOUR LADYSHIP won well under a light weight last start. She is back in a competitive Class 5 but she has gone well over course and distance for this apprentice.

(8) MYSTIQUE ROUGE may have found her last start a touch short. Previous form over course and distance was solid.

(7) POURSOMESUGARONME is never far off and should go close in this field.

Race 7 (1,200m)

The blinkers come off (2) IZIBULO but she has useful form over course and distance and a good draw.

(5) ROYAL CREST steps up in trip but has a handy weight and has not been far back in her two post maiden efforts.

Hollywood stable rider has opted for (4) QHAWEKAZI who won over course and distance at her penultimate start. She got a four-point raise in the handicap which could be telling.

(3) COME TOGETHER has improved with her new stable and shed her maiden over course and distance last run. She too got a four point raise in the handicap.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(7) MUSTANG HIGHWAY ran a cracker of a race from a tough draw last time. He goes well on the Poly and should run another forward race.

(5) ROYALE JACKET is a long-time maiden but has been knocking at the door. The visiting stable only has two runners on the day.

(4) ETZEBETH has a change of stables. He has been tricky but is one to watch in the betting.

(9) MASTERCRAFTER takes to the Poly for the first time and is another to watch in the market.