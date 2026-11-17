Race 1 (2,200m)

1 Star Brose gets conditions to suit back at Happy Valley and stepping up to 2,200m after two encouraging runs since returning to Class 5, where his lone career win came. The move from barrier 14 last time into barrier 5 also helps his cause.

5 Ocean Impact arrives off back-to-back fast-finishing fifths from wide draws over 1,800m and looks ready to settle closer from barrier 4, which should enhance his chances despite being unproven at the trip.

12 Perfect Pairing comes into this off three solid efforts, never beaten more than 2½ lengths, all over 1,800m, and the step up to 2,200m should hold no fears.

3 Massive Glory should map well from barrier 3 on his first look at Happy Valley, and Jerry Chau staying aboard adds to the appeal.

Race 2 (1,000m)

1 Golden Friendship ran a fair fourth on his return to Class 5 last time. Chau replaces Zac Purton, which adds some interest.

2 Mapogo has largely disappointed through nine starts, but Purton now gets his turn. From barrier 1, he should be able to give the 4YO every chance with a well-rated ride.

9 Always Fluke is on the quick back-up after consecutive thirds and continues to knock on the door despite having gone 1,151 days without a win. His recent consistency keeps him in the mix.

5 Always My Folks gets barrier 2 and Nichola Yuen aboard after finishing second last start, when he was held up late. He gets the chance to go one better.

Race 3 (1,200m)

8 Never Settle endured a poor trip first-up at Sha Tin. The switch back to Happy Valley, where he has previously placed on two occasions, is a positive.

6 Gallant Triumph debuts for James Cummings after trialling like an early winner, leading throughout in all three heats. Barrier 2 gives him every chance, although winning first-up at Happy Valley is never easy.

1 Super Sixty raced wide without cover last time but should get a much kinder run from barrier 5. Watch him.

5 Agent can take a step forward from his debut seventh after enduring a less-than-ideal trip, and barrier 1 at Happy Valley gives him a much better set-up.

Race 4 (1,650m)

9 Gazely jumped from barrier 12 last time when he was eased back, encountered trouble in the run and still finished nicely into sixth, not beaten far. Barrier 5 is the upgrade he has been crying out for.

1 Super Unicorn returns to Class 4 and reunites with Purton, which augurs well. His 12th at Sha Tin last time carried more merit than the result suggests, but Happy Valley, a break between runs and a nice trial all offer encouragement.

7 Joy Together has been denied a decent draw in both runs this season, so coming to Happy Valley for the first time from barrier 2 is a positive. Chau sticking with him also intrigues.

4 Well Enough comes out of a slowly run race where his fourth was better than it reads.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 King Lotus returns to Class 4 for the first time since winning there in September 2025. Purton takes the ride for the first time from barrier 1. The 5YO gelding will be hard to beat.

12 Word Of Kindness is an interesting stable switcher from Danny Shum to Me Tsui and improved in a trial the other day.

5 Falcon Hunter duly saluted last start for Cummings in Class 5 from barrier 1. The rise back into Class 4 is not the concern, but barrier 10 makes his map trickier.

7 Spicy Bonus has raced only three times and improved last start on his first outing for David Eustace. He can take another step forward second-up.

Race 6 (1,000m)

2 Georgian Sigma has been a model of consistency in 11 starts, recording a win and eight placings. Purton takes over and barrier 1 gives him every chance.

7 Country Pride could only manage second las time, albeit that was a good run. The quick back-up for John Size intrigues, while the drop back in trip is another interesting move.

4 Master Resolute gets Chau in the saddle, a meaningful switch second-up after a fair fourth.

1 Superb King has to overcome barrier 12 chasing back-to-back wins, but the draw is less of a concern over the minimum trip and Yuen should be able to get him handy early.

Race 7 (1,650m)

2 Prestige Good should avoid being caught wide throughout from an inside draw, unlike last start from barrier 9 when he was beaten only a length into fourth.

1 My Day My Way has been a 1,200m horse throughout his career, so the rise in distance is intriguing. He has trialled very well since his first-up eighth, and Chau’s runners always warrant close attention.

10 Call Me Topspeed was caught wide throughout last time even when he appeared to have a better draw on paper, so barrier 1 could turn his form around.

3 Riding Together has trialled very well since his last-start second to Solid Win.

Race 8 (1,200m)

11 Virtus Glory broke through impressively last time, and looks capable of going on with it despite rising in class. He drops in weight and lands in what does not look a particularly strong Class 3.

4 Greater Bae resumed with a fast-finishing second to Leading Agility, and the form is rock solid after that rival won again last week.

1 Aurora Lady is third-up after a lengthy break and looks ready to fire following two close-up efforts.

10 Invincible Steed has shown ability in Hong Kong and tackles Happy Valley for the first time off a good trial.

Race 9 (1,200m)

11 Meowth gets in nicely at a light weight after Yuen’s seven-pound claim (3.18kg) comes into effect, while barrier 3 is an upgrade on the gate 12 draw when she last rode him two starts ago.

2 Danica’s Choice is in fine form and flying, but barrier 11 is the query. He will likely settle back and need to be finishing strongly when it matters.

12 Savvy Brilliant has not won for 739 days and arrives off a series of luckless runs, but Purton takes the ride at his minimum riding weight. He looks set to improve on his last-start fifth, when he was held up for much of the straight.

10 Malpensa rises in class but drops in weight after a nice Class 4 win at his first look at Happy Valley last time. That was his second victory at start eight, and he looks capable of measuring up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club