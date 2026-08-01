Precise can steal Blue Bolt’s thunder

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Coolmore’s dual-Group 1-winning filly will be out to exact revenge on Balding’s rising star

1 Blue Bolt

On a four-timer after a stand-out start to the year culminating in Group 1 success in a career best at Newmarket on July 10. Major chance from an Andrew Balding yard in red-hot form.

2 Gaga Girl

Tuned up with a battling close fought win in Listed company over this course and distance on July 4. It is a big step-up in class for this Gerald Mosse-trained filly.

3 Godspeed

Fourth in this 12 months ago. Smart turn of foot but well beaten on last start in a Royal Ascot Group 2 and last win came back in June 2025.

4 Anakova

Beautifully bred – her granddam Goldikova won this four years in succession – she earned a tilt at her first Group 1 on the back of a game success in a ParisLongchamp Listed contest in far softer ground than she is due to encounter here.

5 Evolutionist

From last year’s winning stable of Karl Burke. Well beaten over further in the Prix de Diane (2,100m) in June before she was fighting for the lead and dropping away in the closing stages of a Group 1 at Newmarket switching back to 1,600m on July 10.

6 Moon Target

This Cracksman filly put in a terrific performance when fourth, fighting out the finish in the Group 1 Coronation Stakes (1,600m) at Royal Ascot in June on her seasonal reappearance. Her trainer, Sir Mark Prescott, is expecting plenty of improvement.

7 Precise

A four-time winner at Group 1 level for Coolmore, including in the Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot this year. Second, beaten 2L, by Blue Bolt on last appearance. Out to make amends here.

8 Green Spirit

Was doing all her best work at the end when third in the French 1000 Guineas at ParisLongchamp in May and drops back in trip after failing to fire over 2,100m in the Group 1 French Oaks.