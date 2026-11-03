Point Of Law never in doubt in Melbourne Cup

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Jockey Ethan Brown (left) and trainer Ciaron Maher all smiles after Point Of Law saluted in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington.

MELBOURNE – Point Of Law ran down surprise leader Royal Supremacy in the straight to land the A$10 million (S$8.97 million) Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington on Nov 3, giving young jockey Ethan Brown his first win in the greatest race in Australia.

It was also trainer Ciaron Maher’s second victory in “the race that stops a nation” after Gold Trip won it in 2022, albeit he was trained in partnership with the now Hong Kong-based David Eustace.

Previously owned by King Charles and raced in the UK, Point Of Law ($33) bided his time under Brown for the first 2,900m as rank outsider and stablemate Royal Supremacy (Ben Allen) opened up a lead of 20 lengths.

But when Brown asked for a response from the son of Frankel, he exploded off the final corner and sprinted home to win by two lengths from another stablemate Zahrann (Ben Melham).

Maher, who had seven runners in the 23-horse field, also became the first trainer to claim the Melbourne Cup trifecta in its 166-year history after Juja Kibo finished third under Sam Clipperton.

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien prepared five horses for the race, but had to settle for a best finish of fourth place through Sons and Lovers (Dylan Browne McMonagle), while Royal Supremacy’s reward for leading for most of the race was fifth place.

Brown, who rode Middle Earth to third in the 2025 Melbourne Cup, was over the moon with his maiden Melbourne Cup success after also steering Point Of Law to victory in the Group 3 Geelong Cup (2,400m) on Oct 21.

“Please don’t wake me up, it’s an amazing feeling,” he said.

“I looked up and Royal Supremacy was about 20 in front. I thought, ‘oh, God, just stay cool, stay patient, cut the bend’.

“And once he got that clear running, his turn of foot was enormous. He’s going to be a superstar horse if he isn’t already.”

The 27-year-old rider left his home in Alice Springs in Australia’s remote Northern Territory as a teenager to chase his riding dream.

But he had to spend six months out of the sport after a near-fatal fall from Maximillius in the home straight in the Group 1 Australian Guineas (1,600m) at Flemington on March 2023.

“I was inches from losing my life, but a bit of time off and I realised I wasn’t any good at anything else,” he said. “There was a slow burn inside of me.”

Brown paid tribute to the trust Maher had placed in him by giving him the ride.

The pair have previously taken out Group 1 races together, including the 2026 Manikato Stakes (1,200m) with Jimmysstar and the 2025 Australian Cup (2,000m) with Light Infantry Man.

“He’s done nothing but support me and backed me and I buggered up plenty of times on his horses and he’s had nothing but faith,” he added.

“He’s one of many people, but he’s believed in me. He showed that by putting me on.”

Maher returned the compliment during the post-race ceremony.

“I could just see how dedicated he was this year,” said the former jockey.

“He was dialled in and that was a beautiful exhibition of how to ride a horse in the Melbourne Cup.”

Point Of Law has recorded four wins from six starts, with the Melbourne Cup his third in a row after the Group 3 Bahrain Trophy Stakes (2,600m) at Newmarket on July 9 when trained by John and Thady Gosden, before following that up with the Geelong Cup win at his first run on Australian soil last time.

Earlier, Melbourne Cup runner Asterix was scratched and trainer Chris Waller was fined A$50,000 hours before the race after a stable hand applied a liniment to the gelding’s fore legs without permission from the stewards. REUTERS