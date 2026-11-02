Point of Law favourite for Australia’s Melbourne Cup

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British horse Point of Law ridden by jockey Ethan Brown gallops during early morning trackwork at the Werribee Racecourse on Nov 2.

MELBOURNE - Point of Law heads into the Nov 3 Melbourne Cup as short-priced favourite ahead of Trustyourinstinct, among seven chances for master trainer Ciaron Maher to win Australia’s “race that stops a nation”.

First run in 1861, the punishing 3,200-metre handicap at Flemington is regarded as the ultimate test of stamina and staying power.

With A$10 million (S$9 million) at stake, the winner of the 24-strong field will instantly become famous in Australia, where the race is a cultural institution.

Maher has tasted victory before – in 2022 with Mark Zahra in the saddle of Gold Trip.

This time, he has an unprecedented seven starters, including Point of Law, Shockletz, Juja Kibo, Middle Earth, Mr Monaco, Zahrann and Royal Supremacy on what is shaping as a soft track with showers forecast.

Shockletz, Juja Kibo and Middle Earth are also among the top fancies.

“We’ve had multiple runners the past few years but the amount (seven), I’m pretty proud of,” Maher told reporters. “There’s a lot of excited people in our camp.

“The favourite, Point Of Law, is obviously a very talented horse, Shockletz has got a huge chance, I think at the weight.

“Middle Earth had the right preparation for it, you could keep going (through seven runners) but I think one of those three (is the best chance).”

Maher is fresh from preparing sprinter Tempted to dethrone Hong Kong legend Ka Ying Rising in The Everest in Sydney last month.

Three-year-old British colt Point Of Law, steered by Ethan Brown, will be having just his sixth career start and has never raced over 3,200m.

But he drew a prime middle barrier (No. 9) and has the bookmakers excited after surging to victory carrying Brown at the lead-up Geelong Cup.

It was his Australian debut after being purchased by Maher from King Charles, who bred and raced him to a fourth at Royal Ascot over 2,800m this year and victory in the Bahrain Trophy (2,600m) at Newmarket.

Anxious wait

Irish trainer Joseph O’Brien has five runners, including Trustyourinstinct and last year’s second-placed Goodie Two Shoes.

His other contenders include accomplished stayer Sons and Lovers, James J Braddock and Kizlyar.

O’Brien is aiming to win his third Melbourne Cup after Rekindling (2017) and Twilight Payment (2020).

Trustyourinstinct is second favourite despite drawing barrier No. 18 with the seven-year-old gelding steered by James McDonald, the 2021 winner aboard Verry Elleegant.

McDonald headlines several Melbourne Cup-winning jockeys back again, including 2020 champion Jye McNeil on the Chris Waller-trained Asterix.

Zahra, who won in 2022 on Gold Trip and the following year with Without a Fight, takes the reins of Middle Earth – who came third last year – from barrier No. 1.

Knight’s Choice, who powered to victory two years ago, will jump from barrier No. 2 with Robbie Dolan on board once again.

Jamie Melham steered Half Yours to a thrilling victory in the 2025 race, becoming only the second woman jockey to do so, 10 years after Michelle Payne.

Half Yours will not be back after a nasty fall in the Caulfield Cup last month, which left Melham without a ride.

She endured an anxious wait but will return on outside chance Future History who secured a spot in the final field when Japanese entry Stinger Glass withdrew.

It was one of several horses to be ruled out, including top contender Defiantly which failed a vet’s inspection on Oct 31. Another early favourite, Saint George, was also axed after failing mandatory pre-race tests. AFP