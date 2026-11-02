Point Of Law can rule the roost

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Point Of Law (Ethan Brown) claiming the Group 3 Geelong Cup (2,400m) at his last start on Oct 21. Brown will take the reins on the Ciaron Maher-trained four-year-old again in the Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3,200m) at Flemington on Nov 3.

1 Sons And Lovers

Irish stayer who two starts ago won in a Group 2 over 2,800m at Longchamp and he followed that with a second in a Group 3 over 2,400m at Leopardstown on Sept 12. Great form and he will take beating.

2 Trustyourinstinct

Another Irish stayer who is in good form. Two starts ago, he won the Group 2 Curragh Cup (2,804m) before he returned with a fourth in the Group 1 Irish St Leger (2,800m). Trip suits.

3 Knight’s Choice

2024 Melbourne Cup winner who is back in form with an unlucky third in a Group 2 over 2,400m at Caulfield before his last-start 14th in the Group 1 Caulfield Cup (2,400m). Respect.

4 Middle Earth

Third in the 2025 Melbourne Cup and he is ready to run a big race again. His best work was over the last 200m when he finished eighth in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m) at Flemington.

5 Vauban

Veteran who is back for a fourth successive Melbourne Cup with his best effort a sixth last year. He will need to improve on his last-start ninth in the Group 3 Geelong Cup (2,400m) on Oct 21.

6 Enfjaar

English stayer who was successful in a Group 3 over 2,400m at Goodwood before his excellent third in the Caulfield Cup. Worth thought.

7 Royal Supremacy

Go on his win in a Group 3 over 2,000m at Caulfield on Sept 27 rather than his last-start 15th in the Caulfield Cup. He finished 15th in last year’s Melbourne Cup.

8 Wine Dark Sea

English stayer who went forward and tired when he finished 11th in the Caulfield Cup on his Australian debut. Go on his 1.5L win in a Group 3 over 2,700m at Newbury on Aug 15.

9 Asterix

Struggling for form. Finished 12th in the Caulfield Cup last time. He had one start over 3,200m for a fourth in the 2024 Auckland Cup.

10 Goodie Two Shoes

Irish-trained mare who finished second in last year’s Melbourne Cup. She won a Group 2 over 2,800m at Goodwood before finishing last in a Group 3 over 2,400m at Leopardstown last time.

11 Juja Kibo

One of Australia’s best stayers recently. He is aiming for a hat-trick after he won the Group 2 The Metropolitan (2,400m) at Randwick and then the Group 2 Moonee Valley Cup (2,500m) at Flemington.

12 Hopewell Rock

English stayer who struck form before he headed to Australia. Two starts ago, he won a Handicap (2,800m) at Goodwood before he finished second at York in Ebor Handicap (2,800m). Respect.

13 Onesmoothoperator

He has run in the past two Melbourne Cups where he finished 12th and 16th. He will need to improve on his last-start 11th in the Geelong Cup.

14 Soul Of Spain

He went forward and tired when he finished eighth in the Caulfield Cup last time. He finished second in the Group 1 Sydney Cup (3,200m) earlier this year. Place claims.

15 Zahrann

He worked home well for sixth in the Caulfield Cup last time. He should be suited by the longer trip and is a lightweight chance.

16 So You Are

He is meeting every challenge. He put together three successive Sydney wins, including the Group 3 ATC St Leger Stakes (2,600m) at Randwick, before adding another win with the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2,400m).

17 Future History

He finished 15th in the 2023 Melbourne Cup. He was not disgraced at his last start when he finished ninth in a Group 2 over 2,500m at Flemington. He will need luck.

18 James J Braddock

Irish stayer who finished third in the Group 1 Epsom Derby (2,400m) three starts ago. Since then, he has finished sixth twice with the last one in a Group 3 over 2,400m at Leopardstown on Sept 12. Chance.

19 Kizlyar

Irish stayer who disappointed at his Australian debut when he finished 11th in a Group 2 over 2,500m at Flemington. Before that, he won two races and finished second in a Group 3 over 2,800m at The Curragh.

20 Point Of Law

Lightly raced stayer who has unlimited potential. Two starts ago, he won a Group 3 over 2,600m at Newmarket before he won his Australian debut in the Geelong Cup at his fifth start. Go close.

21 Strictly Business

2025 VRC Oaks winner at this track but she needs to improve on her form recently. At her last start, she finished last in a Group 2 over 2,500m at Flemington.

22 Mr Monaco

He won a Group 3 over 2,520m on a heavy track here two starts ago before finishing third to Juja Kibo in a Group 2 over 2,500m also at Flemington last start. Great hope on a wet track.

23 Zakouma

A promising stayer who should run well. Two starts ago, he ran on for fifth in a Group 2 over 2,400m at Caulfield. He then finished last in a Group 2 over 1,600m at Flemington on Oct 24.

24 Shockletz

A talented stayer who likes this track. Three starts ago, she won a Group 3 over 2,500m at Flemington. Since then, she has finished sixth in a Group 2 over 2,400m at Caulfield before her last-start second in a Group 3 over 2,000m here.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club