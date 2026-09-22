Platinum Emperor gets second chance

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Unplaced in the 2025 Selangor Gold Cup, Choi’s 7YO works like a winner this time

Platinum Emperor (Oscar Chavez) claiming the NZB Open Championship (1,400m) on Sept 5. He will contest the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m).

Malaysia’s highest-rated racehorse Platinum Emperor tossed in a highly commendable training gallop on the morning of Sept 22.

Ridden by Oscar Chavez, the 119-point rater was eased into his gallop with some trotting before moving into action where he ran the 600m in 37.9sec.

His work would have pleased trainer Ricky Choi Chun Wai, who is entering him in the Group 1 Selangor Gold Cup (1,600m) for a second time.

Last year on Sept 14, Platinum Emperor fell around the turn and did not finish the race, so he should be looking to make amends in the second leg of the Malaysian Triple Crown series.

The son of Sweynesse is looking to put together a big race-to-race double, having won the NZB Open Championship on Sept 5.

He was putting in his best work over the concluding stages at his last win over the 1,400m.

It tells us that the mile will be easily achievable for the seven-year-old gelding.

But his former Macau-based handler knows the Gold Cup will not come on a silver platter because competition will be intense at the top level.

From their work on the training track, the danger to Platinum Emperor could come from Pacific Energy, and the Simon Dunderdale-trained Aquitaine and Anjou Crown.

The David Kok-trained Pacific Energy showed speed when disposing of the 600m in 35.7sec under Lim Shung Uai.

Dunderdale’s dynamic duo trained together and ran the 600m in 37.8sec.

If there is one of the three who truly has something to prove, it will be Pacific Energy.

While the Super Seth five-year-old already has five wins from 16 starts, his last three runs have not been up to the mark.

He finished eighth in the Selangor Mile (1,600m) on July 26 and his next start in the Supreme A event (1,600m) on Aug 16 saw him swamped over the final 200m before eventually finishing seventh.

At his last start in the NZB Open Championship, he beat just three home.

Pacific Energy looks to have his work cut out for him but he is on a rating of 82 points and it speaks volumes of his ability.

As for Aquitaine and Anjou Crown, both will have their share of fans.

Aquitaine will be at home over the Gold Cup trip, having won over the mile in a Supreme A contest on Aug 16 two starts ago.

That day, the Deep Field five-year-old was slowly away, but to his credit, he powered home to win by three parts of a length.

Aquitaine gets into the Gold Cup on the back of a good trial on Sept 15 when he clocked 59.54sec.

His stablemate Anjou Crown is also proven over the trip, with both of his wins in nine starts coming over 1,600m.

Also on Gold Cup Day but in the Class 2 event (1,200m), watch out for So Cute.

From Cheng Han Yong’s yard, the son of Extreme Choice drew attention to his chances when breezing over the 600m in 36.6sec under Shafiq Rizuan.

A five-year-old who arrived in Malaysia on Oct 22, So Cute has good Australian credentials, having won three races on city tracks in Melbourne.

He carried stable confidence at his Malaysian debut in Ipoh on Aug 23, but found one to beat in Triumph Banker’s in the Cosmo C race (1,100m).

So Cute would have improved since then and must be given an outstanding chance second-up.

With races being held over two days at Sungai Besi, take note of Elite Prince and RS Dream when they turn out on Sept 26.

Elite Prince, who is gunning for three in a row, worked well, clocking 38.9sec with Shafiq in the saddle. Cheng’s five-year-old runner will contest in the Class 2 event (1,200m).

RS Dream went even faster, clocking 38.2sec.

A 10-year-old trained by Siva Kumar, RS Dream won his last three starts going back to June 6.

The son of Toronado is still in fine trim and the 1,100m trip in the upcoming Class 3 assignment looks right up his alley.

brian@sph.com.sg