Payne does not fear Oaks distance for Proxima Dea

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Unbeaten filly faces 2,500m and awkward alley in her bid to stretch run to six victories

MELBOURNE – Unbeaten Sydney filly Proxima Dea must overcome a horror barrier draw if she is to maintain her run of five successive wins in the Group 1 VRC Oaks at Flemington on Nov 5.

The David Payne-trained Proxima Dea has drawn barrier 19 in the 2,500m race for three-year-old fillies.

She confirmed her likely market favouritism for the Classic when she stepped up to 2,000m for the first time, scoring a one-and-a-half-length victory on her last start in the Group 1 Spring Champion Stakes at Randwick on Oct 24. It followed her Group 3 win in the Gloaming Stakes (1,800m) on Oct 10.

The daughter of Tarzino drew the outside barrier in the nine-horse field when she won the Spring Champion Stakes and soon crossed to take up a prominent position, sitting second before extending for an easy victory.

As a good measure of how the form stacks up, last Saturday’s (Oct 31) Group 1 Victoria Derby (2,500m) winner Stormy Marco finished fourth in the race.

Payne has little fear of his filly extending to 2,500m in the A$1 million (S$890,000) feature.

“We know the further, the better with this filly,” said the South African-born Payne after Proxima Dea’s last victory.

“She can go to the Oaks now. The extra 500 metres won’t be a problem – she will love it, and we can give her an easier ride.”

Jockey Zac Lloyd jumped her from the barriers aggressively and once in stride settled her outside the leader, which Payne said was always the plan.

“To look at her, you wouldn’t give much for her, but she seems to have everything – guts, heart and class,” said Payne. “I said to Zac, ‘she will outstay them, we can’t have a sit and sprint.’

“I told him if nothing goes, you go, get up outside the leader and go early on her.”

Chris Waller will back up De Armas after her impressive win in the Group 2 HKJC World Pool Wakeful Stakes (2,000m) at Flemington on Oct 31, and she is expected to offer the biggest challenge to Proxima Dea.

Ridden by Blake Shinn last Saturday, De Armas is expected to have no issues rising to 2,500m.

Waller’s stable representative Darren Beadman praised Shinn’s ride, describing it as a “12 out of 10 ride.”

“We were quite fortunate that they did roll along in the race, running good sectionals, which probably allowed him to be a little bit further back and just to rest her,” said Beadman.

“She chimed into the race probably a little bit too well and got to the front probably a little bit too quick, but we won’t knock that one back.

“She didn’t really get around Caulfield the other day, but the big track here obviously suits her.”

Waller also saddles Your Colour and the maiden Tharwa, who finished 11th and ninth respectively in Saturday’s HKJC World Pool Wakeful Stakes.

James McDonald will ride De Armas while Shinn switches to Your Colour and Damian Lane rides Tharwa.

Fresh from his Melbourne Cup heroics and historic trifecta (Point Of Law, Zahrann, Juja Kibo) on Nov 3, trainer Ciaron Maher is backing up Icelady, who finished two-and-three-quarter lengths third to De Armas last weekend. She is one of the leading chances.

The Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained Quick Finish was the only filly in last Saturday’s Victoria Derby, and ran a gallant third to Stormy Marco. She will also back up in the VRC Oaks.

The McEvoys also have expected outsider and maiden Expensive Taste in the race.

The VRC Oaks is carded as Race 13 on the Melbourne card on Singapore Pools and will be run at 2.10pm (Singapore time) on Nov 5.

HKJC