Panja Tower looks the goods

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Panja Tower (Kohei Matsuyama) winning the Grade 3 Keeneland Cup (1,200m) in Sapporo on Aug 24, 2025. He won the Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) and ran fifth in the Golden Eagle (1,500m) at Randwick, Sydney, Australia the same year.

1 Red Mon Reve

Grade 1-placed at this distance and has impressive form at 1,600m but never sighted when 16th to Flicker Jab in the Grade 2 Centaur Stakes (1,200m) at Hanshin on Sept 6. Can improve sharply.

2 Ai Sansan

Winner of five races from 13 starts, but yet to strike under 1,400m. Resuming here after finishing 13th in the Grade 1 Victoria Mile (1,600m) at Tokyo in May. Others preferred.

3 Mama Cocha

Contests this race for the fourth time after winning it in 2023 and finishing fourth and sixth over the past two years. Ran on strongly when third to Flicker Jab in the Centaur Stakes on Sept 6. Fair chance.

4 June Blair

Course and distance specialist with three wins at 1,200m at Nakayama. Ran second in this race in 2025 when led and beaten a head by Win Carnelian. One of the contenders.

5 Sound Moryana

Has won three of past four starts. She beat Win Carnelian into third in the Grade 3 Keeneland Cup (1,200m) at Sapporo on Aug 23. Racing in career-best form. One of the chances.

6 World’s End

Has five wins and four placings under his belt from only 11 starts and performed brilliantly in the Grade 1 Yasuda Kinen (1,600m) at Tokyo in June. Capable of sprinting strongly when fresh. Should not be underestimated.

7 Pair Pollux

Dual course and distance winner who failed in this race last year when 13th. Returned to form with 1,200m win here in February. Has worked well in Ritto and races well fresh.

8 A T Makfi

Group 3 winner over 1,200m at Kyoto with six wins and 17 minor placings, including 11 seconds, from 34 starts. Consistent but this is a tough assignment. Will enjoy some sting out of the ground.

9 Star Anise

Best two-year-old filly who has already won twice at Grade 1 level. Resumes here after impressing in trackwork. First Nakayama run but hard to beat when fresh.

10 Rapier

Talented sprinter with five Grade 3 placings to his credit. Chased hard when second to From Dusk in the Grade 3 CBC Sho at Chukyo (1,200m) on Aug 9.

11 Lugal

Globetrotter who won this race in 2024 and also finished second in the 2026 Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint (1,200m) in Dubai. Chance on his best form.

12 Black Chalice

Lightly raced filly. Best win was the Grade 3 Fairy Stakes (1,600m) at Nakayama in January. Consider.

13 Panja Tower

Grade 1 NHK Mile Cup (1,600m) and Grade 3 Keeneland Cup (1,200m) winner in 2025, who has won twice over 1,200m. Fifth in the Golden Eagle (1,500m) at Randwick in Australia in 2025. Leading hope.

14 Win Carnelian

Star veteran who won this race in 2025 at 50-1. Has nine wins and nine minor placings from 36 starts and is always competitive. One of the main chances.

15 Flicker Jab

Won six of past seven starts, including the Centaur Stakes on Sept 6. Hard to beat on current form, only concern is his failure at this course and distance.

16 Puro Magic

In brilliant form with two wins and a second from past three starts, including runner-up to Flicker Jab in the Centaur Stakes. Respect.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club