Palace Prince to stay on an upward curve

Race 1 (1,200m)

(6) RAZZPATH REBEL ran above expectations when second on debut over track and trip behind a fellow newcomer from the same stable. He would have benefited from that experience and should improve to fight out the finish.

(7) THE KID made good late headway once the penny had dropped to finish third on debut over 1,000m and this extended trip should be more to his liking.

(2) TENAREEF has been costly to follow but would not be winning out of turn either.

(3) THEODORE ROOSEVELD has shown enough to make his presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(3) TIMELESS could hardly have been more impressive when winning on debut as a 2YO over 1,160m. He is open to any amount of improvement over this extended trip on his reappearance.

Fellow last-start winner (4) RAPTOR KING also has scope to improve, having been gelded since last seen.

Sparingly raced 4YO (1) DAWSON’S ANVIL fits a similar profile, so has to be respected.

(5) LIGHTINTHEWOODS has the form and experience to make her presence felt too.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(1) JIMMY VEGA was a beaten odds-on favourite last time but was subsequently gelded, so could improve to make amends.

On pedigree, (3) GREEN FAIRWAY, (7) SECRET GETAWAY and (9) QUIRKY appeal most and are worth a market check on debut. Follow betting moves.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(8) STORM AVALANCHE showed promise in both starts as a 2YO behind subsequent Stakes performers, so will not need to improve after a layoff to make a winning reappearance.

(7) SCENTED ALLEY finished an encouraging third on debut and should be competitive with that experience to count on.

(5) EMPRESS OF PEACE has also shown enough to play a role in the outcome.

(3) LAZER LIGHT completes the shortlist.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(4) FIERCENESS returns after a promising juvenile campaign. He is open to any amount of improvement on his reappearance after a subsequent gelding procedure.

(1) AFRICAN PRINCE has solid form at higher levels off his current mark. Should be a factor.



(7) PERIODIC TABLE and (2) CONTINENTAL KING are lightly raced and are 4YO geldings with scope to improve. Both have the form and experience to warrant respect.

Race 6 (1,800m)

(1) PALACE PRINCE is unbeaten in two starts with a tongue-tie fitted. He was an authoritative winner of a similar contest over this trip last time and a six-point penalty is unlikely to prevent him from completing the hat-trick.

(6) FIRE ’N FLAMES (second) and (2) KING’S EXPRESS (fourth) are weighted to pose more of a threat.

(3) DRUMNADROCHIT is maturing and weighted to be competitive. Has a role to play too.

Race 7 (1,800m)

Progressive 3YO (5) AINT NO DOUBT has finished second in both starts after gelding, the latest at this level off his current mark. Big say.

Unexposed (6) SPECIAL ENVOY was not disgraced last time over 1,600m after a winning debut and is open to improvement over this extended trip.

(7) NARETOI landed a betting coup when bouncing back to form last time with a victory over this course and distance.

(2) GUERILLA WARFARE (second) and (1) ITSNOWORNEVER (third) are better off on these revised terms and weighted to turn the tables.

Race 8 (1,450m)

(8) CAMILLO CAVOUR ran on smartly to make a winning debut over 1,200m on this track. The form of that race has been boosted by two direct subsequent winners. It could pay to follow his progress.

Last-start winner (3) ELUSIVE RED remains competitive under a penalty, while (4) ZIP CODE could pose more of a threat from a better barrier.

Highveld newcomer (1) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH carries a big weight after a lengthy layoff but is respected in his first start for the stable.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(4) QUICKFREEZE bounced back to winning ways in his latest outing and a three-point penalty may not be enough to halt his momentum.

(2) MAX THE MAGICIAN was second in a Listed race last time with blinkers refitted. Should have a role to play with the headgear retained over this extended trip.

Filly (9) SECRETARY BIRD is weighted to be competitive. She was last seen in a 2YO Grade 1 against male opposition and she could fare better under bottom weight on her 3YO debut.



(3) SECRET CHORD is also in good form and will likely make his presence felt.