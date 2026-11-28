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Packing Fighter (Zac Purton) winning a Class 3 Handicap (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Sept 27. The Danny Shum-trained galloper is a live chance in The Chevalier Cup, a Class 2 race over 1,600m at Sha Tin on Nov 29.

Race 1 (1,400m)

3 Amazing Duck has been mixing his form. In his favour, he should race on pace in a race lacking much pressure and gets his chance to bounce back.

2 The All Rounder took 16 starts to break through but did it in style, and he finds another weak Class 5 where he can win again.

12 Oriental Surprise remains a 33-start maiden but has placed 10 times and is rarely beaten far. He has been freshened, trialled as well as he usually does and should again give a decent sight on pace.

5 Alabama Song is better than his last-start fifth suggests, when unwanted late in betting, and the market may be telling again on his second look in Class 5.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Light Years Glory is in good form this term after a first-up win, but has since endured poor trips from outside gates. He has raced well on the all-weather in three past runs and arrives in good order.

1 Honest Witness showed a clear liking for the all-weather at his debut on the surface last time. He led at a strong tempo and held on for third. The switch from Britney Wong to Zac Purton bodes well.

3 Giant Leap won that race by a head and looks capable of going close again from barrier 1.

2 Mega Captain was second in the same contest after getting a long way back and continues to knock on the door for another win.

Race 3 (1,200m)

6 Brilliant Turn arrives third-up after a good third from barrier 11 last start. He moves into barrier 7 and gets Purton in the saddle. Can go two places better.

11 Speedy Power saw his bid for back-to-back wins last time foiled after he was steadied to avoid eventual winner Little Gut. He still finished off fairly into fourth but has again drawn wide.

8 Lucky Twin Stars resumes for a new trainer, having switched to Cody Mo, and bears watching first-up with gear changes applied and an improved trial.

4 Gutsy Bravo broke through well last start despite the wide draw and from barrier 1 maps for every chance again.

Race 4 (1,400m)

4 Bright Mortar is unproven over 1,400m but arrives fresh, has trialled smartly ahead of his return and gets the in-form Alexis Badel up to run a big race first-up.

5 Gorgeous Victory won by more than a length under Purton, and looks well placed to repeat the dose under a similar set-up but a wider draw to overcome.

11 Pegasus Elite has progressed through three starts for Mark Newnham and arrives off his best effort yet, finishing third last time. Inside draw adds to the appeal.

8 Knockin’ Heels has been improving with every trial and is an interesting debutant for the Frankie Lor stable.

Race 5 (1,000m)

8 Horsepower comes off a second to Bottomuptogether last start. He is not the easiest ride, but with two wins from five over the track and trip and getting in at the foot of the weights, he gets his chance to win.

10 Love Together comes through the same race, where he raced wide. He is better than that seventh place suggests and has since trialled well behind Ka Ying Rising.

1 Stellar Express returns from injury for his first start since June but has trialled well and should give a good sight fresh.

4 Johannes Brahms chases back-to-back wins after surprising at odds over 1,200m. The drop to 1,000m is the query, but he was finishing strongly late last time.

Race 6 (1,600m)

6 Kingman Reef draws much better today in stall 3 after barrier 11 in his past two starts, when second over this track and trip and then fifth after losing too much ground early at Happy Valley.

12 Tycoon Express broke through well in Class 5 last time. He can go on with it now.

4 Absolute Awakened was held up for much of the straight last time when finishing seventh, not beaten far. Purton takes over and can help him take a step forward.

1 Flying Knight is a class dropper who can be followed again, having last won a race like this five starts ago before struggling in Class 3.

Race 7 (1,600m)

5 Packing Fighter chases a fourth straight win and has been flying since joining Danny Shum, winning by margins as he has progressed from Class 4 through Class 3. He now steps into Class 2 and looks the one they have to catch.

4 Baby Sakura faces his Classic Mile test after three straight wins over 1,400m and now boasts an impressive record of five wins from eight starts.

13 Endued catches the eye on the quick back-up for John Size, especially getting in on a light weight.

2 Chill Easy won smartly from barrier 12 last time, taking his record to three wins from nine starts, and gives the impression there is more to come.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 God Of Pi arrived in Hong Kong with good credentials but looked in need of the experience on debut, when he was not ideally suited at Happy Valley. He has since trialled very well on the all-weather and gives the impression he will take to the surface under race conditions.

11 Central Bank steps back up into Class 3 on the back of a win and, having improved with racing, looks capable of measuring up at this level.

8 Kindhearted is a newcomer for James Cummings, and who has trialled very well ahead of his Hong Kong debut, showing good early speed and sticking on strongly in fast-run heats.

6 Pejibaye had long promised to produce a smart all-weather win and finally delivered last time at the top of Class 4. He was hit with a 10-point ratings rise and this is tougher, but he remains lightly exposed.

Race 9 (1,600m)

6 Fit For Beauty draws ideally in barrier 1 for a sweet run and arrives fourth-up, stepping up to the mile off a good trial with Purton taking the ride.

12 Fortune Boy is on the quick back-up, a move David Hayes uses successfully, while the drop back to a mile is another positive.

2 Tagline turned in an encouraging first-up sixth after being ridden quietly from a wide draw and closing off well. It will be interesting to see if he can settle closer from a lower draw second-up.

8 Panacea scored a nice win over 1,400m first-up from a nine-month layoff. The step-up to the mile should suit him even better. Include in calculations.

Race 10 (1,400m)

1 Happy Index has trialled very well since his first-up third to Megastar Heart, and barrier 3 gives him the chance to enjoy a sweet run throughout and every opportunity to win.

6 Superb Spirit has been luckless in recent runs but his form remains strong, and he reunites with Purton, who knows him well.

4 Akashvani has tactical options from barrier 4 but should settle handy and can run well again after his last-start third.

5 Storm Mirror draws wide but should roll forward in a race lacking speed and give a sight, having gone too hard early last time when a fading seventh.

Race 11 (1,200m)

3 Happy Youmzain finished sixth on debut at long odds and was beaten only a little over two lengths, having been unable to fully let down late after racing on heels. It was an encouraging first-up effort, and Purton taking over second-up over 1,200m ticks plenty of boxes.

1 Absolute Heart was beaten only a nose by Young Archer after leading throughout, as is his style, and should press forward again, though this time he looks likely to face more pressure.

12 Ace Eagle rises in class but drops nicely in weight after winning his maiden second-up.

4 Young Archer finished strongly to win at odds on debut, though there is a query if he can reproduce that effort straight away.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club