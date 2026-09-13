Osborne makes history in St Leger

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British jockey becomes first female to land English Classic with 3YO colt Highwayman

The Joseph O’Brien-trained three-year-old colt Highwayman cruising to victory in front of a 30,000-strong crowd in the Group 1 St Leger (2,900m) at Doncaster on Sept 12. Young British jockey Saffie Osborne has become the first female rider to claim the English Classic at its 250th renewal.

– Saffie Osborne became the first female jockey to win a British Classic when taking the £700,000 (S$1.2 million) Group 1 St Leger (2,900m) aboard the Melbourne Cup-bound Highwayman for Joseph O’Brien at Doncaster on Sept 12.

The three-year-old colt was cut from 100-1 to 20-1 for success in the 3,200m showpiece at Flemington on Nov 3 after leading home a 1-2 for his stable, with connections confirming he would be heading to Australia.

The son of Persian King has been a rapid improver since he got off the mark by nine lengths in a Maiden event (2,300m) at Killarney in July, before producing a 22-1 shock in the Listed Vinnie Roe Stakes (2,800m) at Leopardstown on Aug 21 last start.

Further progression came as he surged from a midfield position under Osborne – who was only given the ride on Sept 7 – to produce a dominant staying performance in front of a 30,000-strong crowd.

Highwayman ($65) hit the front easily 400m out and powered 2½ lengths clear of stablemate and race favourite, Enceladus (Billy Loughnane).

Filly Amelia Earhart (Tom Marquand) – trained by O’Brien’s father Aidan – finished another 4¼ lengths away in third.

Osborne’s landmark success came in the 250th running of the St Leger, the oldest of five British Classic races.

“I can’t believe it. I didn’t even have a ride in the St Leger until Monday. I’m a bit shocked, things like this can change your life, although it won’t change Joseph O’Brien’s as he wins big races all the time,” said the 24-year-old daughter of trainer Jamie Osborne.

“I try not to think about the female element of it all because Hollie (Doyle) and Hayley (Turner) have had their own firsts, but this is mine and you can’t ever take it away from me.”

Winning owner John Ioannis Neocleous travelled from Canada to England for the race and is excited about Highwayman’s further travels Down Under.

“We’re going to Australia I think, but Joseph will make the plan,” he said.

“It’s been a hell of a summer winning this and the Galway Plate in Ireland. I’ve never been to Australia so it’d be a great trip.”

O’Brien was recording a second victory in the St Leger as a trainer, six years on from Galileo Chrome’s success under Marquand.

The young Irish trainer also rode Leading Light to glory in 2013.

“The St Leger is a historic race and to have the first and second is very special,” he said.

“He (Highwayman) was a slow learner initially, but he won his maiden well and then won the Listed race and put himself in the race, because we didn’t have many other options.

“Saffie gave him a great ride and I’m delighted for both ownerships, John (Neocleous) and the Niarchos family who own the second (Enceladus), it’s really special.

“I don’t know if Saffie has had many rides for us, but obviously today with jockeys all over the place, we were delighted to be able to get her earlier in the week.”

The four other British Classics held before the St Leger are the 1000 Guineas and 2000 Guineas – both run over the mile – at Newmarket, and the Oaks and Derby – both 2,400m events – at Epsom Downs. RACING AND SPORTS