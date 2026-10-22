Ooi’s filly can go back-to-back

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All The Way North shows her debut victory was no fluke with a winning workout on Oct 21

All The Way North (Wong Chin Chuen) racing clear to a commanding debut victory in a Class 4 race (1,020m) at Kuala Lumpur on Sept 27.

Trainer Ooi Chin Chin’s new stable acquisition All The Way North could not have hoped for a better introduction to racing up North.

The four-year-old filly carried stable confidence in her Malaysian racing debut on Sept 27 and she duly obliged.

Ridden by in-form jockey Wong Chin Chuen in that 1,020m dash, All The Way North lived up to his name by leading from start to finish to win by a comfortable 3½ lengths.

Such was Wong’s confidence in the conveyance beneath him that all he needed to do was to give two taps with the persuader in the home stretch.

All The Way North did the rest. Champing on the bit, she ran home on her own steam and did it with a lot more in the tank.

The daughter of Farnan gets the opportunity to make it two from two when she lines up against Class 3 opposition in Race 7 on Oct 25.

She will have to travel over the slightly longer trip of 1,100m but Ooi has her tight as a piano wire and the distance should not be a concern.

The Sungai Besi faithful taking in the trackwork on the morning of Oct 21 saw the four-year-old toss in a faultless workout, running the 600m in 36.7sec with Wong in the irons.

If she manages to carry that form into the race coming up, she could be hard to run down.

Also showing impressive form was Aquitaine.

From Simon Dunderdale’s stables, the 79-point rater cantered with Wong up before getting serious to run the 600m in 39.8sec.

It was a fine piece of work from the Buffalo Stable-owned galloper who has been off the board just once in all of his 11 starts at the Selangor Turf Club.

Come Oct 25, the Deep Field five-year-old will be shooting for a fifth success and, with that strong workout under his girth, he looks like the one the rest will have to beat.

With three of his four wins over the longer trips between 1,500m and 1,600m, there may be a bit of a query over his ability to tackle and conquer the 1,400m which he has to cover.

But he did run his rivals ragged when winning an Open Maiden contest over the 1,300m at his third start on April 26 when he gave his foes a galloping lesson, winning by 4¼ lengths.

Right now, Aquitaine can be anything he wants to be. Come race day, Dunderdale can be trusted in having prepared his charge to the minute.

The New Zealander and 2024 Malaysia champion trainer saddles another good contender in Zed Or Alive in Race 4, the Class 3 race over the mile.

The son of Zed worked well with his race-jockey A’Isisuhairi Kasim in the saddle.

After some cantering to loosen up those muscles, the six-year-old chestnut stretched out nicely to run the 600m in 38.9sec.

It was a good piece of work from the last-start winner who has been a model of consistency at his last six runs.

Beginning from June 7 when he took second in an 1,800m race, he has won three and has been placed third on the two other occasions that he has been to the races.

That victory at his last start, which was over the 1,700m on Sept 27, was impressive.

He took the lead at barrier rise and never surrendered the advantage.

Zed Or Alive goes over the mile on Oct 25 and if left to his own devices, he could once again make every post a winning one.

Further down the order, in the Class 5 race over the 1,400m, keep an eye on Big Max.

Trained by Nick Selvan, the six-year-old by Charm Spirit was not extended to run the 600m in 39.3sec.

He had his race jockey Jackson Low Kang Cheng doing the navigating.

Last time in a 1,275m race at the Selangor Turf Club on Sept 27, Big Max stayed in second spot for most of the trip but faded over the final furlong to finish sixth.

He looks better equipped for the 1,400 race coming up and he should make the board.

brian@sph.com.sg