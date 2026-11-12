On form, it should be All Systems Go again

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(11) HERE COMES JOHNNY has clearly been waiting for the grass and was not disgraced in open company. He can win at this level.

(8) MOETHEMONEYMAN was backed to win on local debut and has a chance.

(10) TURBULENT has been threatening to win a race for some time and is not out of it.

(2) PRETTY BOY could surprise back on the turf.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(4) YOU’RE MY ANGEL ran on strongly time and could like this course and distance.

(2) LOLLY WILLOWES is consistent. Would not surprise first-up from a short break.

(8) KITANA’S JOY has some fair form and could make the frame.

(1) TOTAL ERUPTION is not reliable but did run well over this course and distance last week.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(1) MARCHLAND is unbeaten in five starts. Can hit them for six.

(6) WO ZAI makes a local debut and could fight out the finish with his stablemate.

(4) GLOBAL THRILLER has been very consistent of late and must be respected for that.

(7) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP was an expensive failure last time and has been best on the Polytrack but is still a threat.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) FIRE FORCE is a long-time battler but can win at this low level on his local debut.

(3) CAPRANICA is a lot better than his last run. Richard Fourie jumps in the saddle.

(6) WITCHING HOUR and (7) LUCA DA WHEELS lack a finish but can still make the frame.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(7) GASLIGHT DANCER is better judged on her two wins on the grass. It is a tricky race and she has many dangers.

(9) VENTURA BOULEVARD was tried in Group 1 company earlier this year, so deserves respect.

(1) HONORINE’S GIMMIE has very good form with blinkers and can make all the running.

(2) DETAILED FORECAST could figure with Andrew Fortune up.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(2) CASPERITA is in good form and can go one better.

(3) CALL OF THE KAROO is in good form and would not be a surprise winner.

(5) IONA CASTLE has been a disappointment of late but can win a race of this.

(4) DESERT CLOUD has run in better races than this and should be included in all bets.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(4) ALL SYSTEMS GO returned to his best with a solid victory in the final leg of the Polytrack Challenge and can score again over a distance that clearly suits him.

(6) MY BEST SHOT lost no marks when third after a long break.

(7) ON TARGET returns from a break and a change of trainers. Watch the betting.

(3) GUY GIBSON is at his very best around this distance.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(4) DOUBLE DASH has made a visit from the Western Cape. Can prove a bit better than these rivals.

(1) ROYAL CELEB was not disgraced on local debut. Threat.

(8) ROCK ME MAMA was undone by a bad draw last time. This is a tougher race but she can surprise.

(13) SAN QUINTIN is capable of running decent races.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(9) PACIFICE MOOD was just in need of her last run, her first on the Poly. Can improve with a 4kg claimer up.

(2) CHERICHERILADY has been close-up at recent starts, and rates the one to beat.

(10) TP THUNDERCHILD has a tricky draw but goes well on the Poly and has a handy weight.

(5) QUERARISTINYFERARI has some consistent recent form and tackles a modest line-up.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(1) CHOOKS KISS goes the extra furlong from the best of the draw and should be competitive.

(7) MISS MASTI MAKER improved on her fair debut effort. The step0up in trip should suit.

(6) BUFFTON has shown nothing in the Western Cape but the switch to Poly and extra 400m may help.

(4) SEQUENTIAL is showing signs of lifet but also steps up in trip.

Race 11 (1,800m)

(7) LILBITOFMONICA disappointed when making her Poly debut. The inexperienced apprentice has been replaced by the world-class Mickaelle Michel.

(10) SLIGHTLY MO finished a distant third behind Etzebeth who finally showed his true potential, so it was not a bad effort.

(9) DASWA appears to be coming to hand and should enjoy the step-up in trip given his pedigree.

(1) STEALTH MODE improved last outing with blinkers. First time Poly and has a handy weight.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(10) RED CORAL has the widest draw but has excellent Poly form over the distance. Gets a top claimer aboard.

(8) TREASURE ISLAND is seldom out of the money. There should be very little between these two.

(6) ROY’S GRACE is likely to go forward with only 48.5kg on her back and they could all be chasing her home.

(7) GOLD GOLD BABY has won over the course and distance and was not far off last run.

Race 13 (1,000m)

(7) SUPREME WORLD surprised in her Kenilworth debut. Keagan de Melo rides, so is one to watch in the market.

(2) MAGICAL SKY has a big weight but is back on her favoured surface and should come on from her last run on the turf.

(4) SMART CHOICE has good form and must be followed.

(3) SUGARBUSH is lightly raced but has come well since the Poly switch. Last win was impressive.

Race 14 (1,000m)

(2) CHAMPAGE MAC has won his last two starts over the distance. With his 4kg claimer aboard he can turn the tables on B Fiftytwo.

(5) B FIFTYTWO is unbeaten since arriving in Kom Naidoo’s yard and being fitted with blinkers. Claimer on, but the gelding still has a welter burden to shoulder.

(1) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is always game and can do better than his last run in the wet.

(4) BORN OF FIRE has run two smart races since arriving in KZN and also gets a 4kg claimer aboard.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(7) THE SWAN SONG took on much stronger at his last two and was not far behind. He could prove a touch too classy.

(2) SCANDALIZE has run three smart races since arriving from the Cape. She takes on males but goes well this trip.

(5) POURSOMESUGARONME has a better gate this time around and should be right there.

(8) KLIPTOWN is lightly raced and makes his local debut on the poly. One to follow in the market.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(11) FORTUNE ONE makes his local debut on the Poly from a wide gate. His Cape form is not too bad.

(10) HEARTS ON FIRE is back on her favourite surface, and has a bright chance.

(8) MONT LOISIR was narrowly beaten at his last two on the Poly and has been holding form well.

(7) FUTANO was narrowly beaten over course and distance last run. Meets slightly weaker here.