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Calandagan’s 2025 win has seen resurgence of overseas horses in this year’s iconic race

Ombudsman will again combine with regular partner William Buick in the Grade 1 Japan Cup (2,400m) in Tokyo on Nov 29.

Calandagan breaking a 20-year-long vice-like grip from local horses on the Japan Cup at the 2025 edition seems to have emboldened other international aspirants to jump on the bandwagon this year.

When the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained and Aga Khan Studs-owned French superstar ended the drought for overseas runners in the iconic 2,400m race since Alkaased in 2005, he was the only non-Japanese runner in a field of 17.

At this year’s renewal of the 1.09 billion yen (S$8.8 million) Tokyo contest on Nov 29, five more of them will join the foreign legion for a resurgence of overseas interest not seen since the early years of the 45-year-old race when Japanese horses were not as dominant as now.

Heading the charge is Godolphin’s formidable galloper and 2026 Cartier Horse of the Year Ombudsman, and more pointedly, Calandagan’s nemesis in the Group 1 Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot at their last starts on Oct 17.

However, the five-time Group 1 winner will face a monumental task – perhaps his biggest test thus far – at his swan song before he is retired to stud in Ireland.

The Night Of Thunder five-year-old will attempt the 2,400 metres for the first time in his 14 starts that yielded 10 wins across Europe, save for his triumph in the Group 1 Dubai Turf (1,800m) at Meydan on March 28.

Trainers John and Thady Gosden have set the bar for a final hurrah. A win would be the cherry on the top of a stellar racing career, even if he would still bow out with his head held high regardless of the outcome.

Thady Gosden, who was on hand in Japan to see his precious charge work, was upbeat about the venture into uncharted waters, both country-wise and distance-wise.

“Having previously travelled to Dubai, he is accustomed to such journeys and has settled into the environment here very nicely (since his arrival on Nov 19),” he said to Nikkan Sports.

“While this is the horse’s first time running over this distance, he is usually very relaxed in his races. His pedigree doesn’t necessarily suggest that he was bred to handle 2,400 metres, but his record at 2,000 metres is outstanding.

“Because he settles so well in his races, I believe that there is a very good chance he can overcome the step-up in distance.”

The other major challenger also hails from England, shock 2025 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) winner Ethical Diamond for Irish champion jumps trainer Willie Mullins.

Lightning did not strike twice for the former jumps galloper at this year’s Breeders’ Cup Turf in Keeneland, but connections are happy with the way he has settled into his new surroundings.

On Nov 24, he cantered in both directions on the dirt course, and also had a gate test under his track rider slash travelling foreman Paul Roche.

“Today we did a faster canter than the last couple of days, just to give him a little breather. He’s travelled over here very well and we’re happy with him,” said Roche.

“He’s travelled all over the world this season, to Dubai, two times to America and now Japan. He takes it all in his stride.

“The 2025 Breeders’ Cup Turf win at Del Mar came somewhat of a surprise. We were hoping to be placed in the money but didn’t think we could win.

“This year’s version was at a different track against different horses.”

Mullins has booked a Japanese jockey, who is probably the most famous on the global stage, Ryusei Sakai, jockey of Japan’s dirt world champion Forever Young.

“I understand Ryusei Sakai is a very good jockey who has won good races, so we’re confident,” added Roche.

The other trio making up the bumper team of overseas contenders are Minnie Hauk for Aidan O’Brien, 2026 Group 1 Preis von Europa (2,400m) winner Goliath and US-based Chilean-bred Teao, a four-time Grade 1 winner.

Also a four-time Group 1 winner, Minnie Hauk has seen her form ebb and flow this season, but did return with a bang in the Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2,400m) at Ascot on Oct 17.

While O’Brien has yet to nail a Japan Cup with Auguste Rodin ending his career with an eighth in 2024, Minnie Hauk’s jockey Ryan Moore will be hunting for a third gong following his wins aboard two Japanese horses, Gentildonna (2013) and Vela Azul (2022).

Goliath is Calandagan’s stablemate, but is more of a force to reckon with in the lesser Group races in France and Germany, while Teao adds intrigue into the mix.

Chile’s reigning Horse of the Year has not raced since his Grade 1 Gran Premio Latinoamericano (2,000m) win in Peru on April 26.

After the owners, the Don Alberto studs, received a Japan Cup invitation in June, they accepted and sent their Ya Primo entire to top US trainer John Sadler.

It has been an even longer time between drinks for an American starter, let alone a winner (Golden Pheasant for trainer Charlie Whittingham of Sunday Silence fame and legendary jockey Gary Stevens in 1991), but Sadler is happy to be a ticket holder.

“The race is attracting some of the best horses in the world,” said Sadler to the Paulick Report after arriving in Tokyo on Nov 24.

“The Don Alberto people are really excited to represent Chile, and the horse is doing very well over there.

“He’s a nice horse with a good temperament and has trained up good for this. So, off we go and let’s see what happens.”

Calandagan remains a leading hope even if his 2026 campaign has lacked the dazzle of his watershed year in 2025. Graffard is confident he will come along from his first-up second to Ombudsman and will peak to his best for his title defence on Sunday.

Besides a top-notch overseas contingent, the Gleneagles gelding will also have to contend with an equally fearsome domestic squad.

Amidst them are two Japanese Derby winners Danon Decile (2024) and Croix Du Nord (2025) while last year’s narrow runner-up Masquerade Ball, will be hungry for a rematch even if his last two runs have been lacklustre.

The 2025 Grade 1 Tenno Sho (2,000m) winner tried to go back-to-back this year, but could only run 11th to Danon Decile in Tokyo on Nov 1. Jockey Christophe Lemaire felt the Duramente four-year-old had excuses.

“It was a shame he didn’t break that well and we couldn’t get a good position. He ran well and had plenty in the tank heading into the stretch, but the front was blocked,” said the French jockey.

“It was an unfortunate trip but I think we can expect much more from him next out.”

manyan@sph.com.sg