Ombudsman lands G1 Champion Stakes

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Talk Of New York and Minnie Hauk among top-level winners on British Champions Day

Ombudsman (William Buick) claiming his second Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot on June 17 since winning it in 2025. The John and Thady Gosden-trained five-year-old has now won the Group 1 Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot on Oct 17.

BERKSHIRE, England – Trainers John and Thady Gosden’s charge exacted revenge on Calandagan in the £1.3 million (S$2.21 million) Group 1 Champion Stakes (2,000m) at Ascot on Oct 17 when putting up a power-packed performance in the hands of William Buick.

Ombudsman proved no match for the Francis-Henri Graffard-trained French raider when they met in the same race 12 months ago, but roles were firmly reversed this time around, with Ombudsman ($10) truly in command crossing the line.

Looking to put a disappointing fourth in the Group 1 Juddmonte International (2,000m) at York behind him, the son of Night Of Thunder could be spotted travelling well under Buick.

Although Calandagan (Christophe Soumillon) briefly looked a danger in the straight, neither he nor Bay City Roller (Oisin Murphy) could lay a glove on the eventual winner, who displayed his trademark turn of foot to score by 3¾ lengths from Calandagan.

John Gosden was pleased with Ombudsman’s fourth Group 1 win.

“I thought William was riding him very confidently in the straight. He showed that turn of foot,” he said.

“The ground today is on the slow side of good, he can handle that. At York, he spun his wheels, but today it was back to seeing what he is.

“We set nice, even fractions – Rab (Havlin) on (stablemate) Devil’s Advocate – there was no plan to go fast, slow, pull it up, we talked about that before, solid even fractions. A special performance from a special horse.

“We got a little too far back in this race last year, way back, 10, 11 lengths off it, so we thought we’re not going to do that again.

“This time the race went perfectly, he rode him just how he wanted to and he’s a top-class horse when we get it right. I think we got the tactics a little faulty last year, but don’t take anything away from Calandagan, he won well.”

The powerful Godolphin outfit, which owns the five-year-old galloper, will now decide to either retire him to stud or take the plunge in the Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) at Keeneland on Oct 31.

“Either he will go to stud, or I will discuss with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed if he would like to consider putting him in the Breeders’ Cup Turf, that’s the only other option now,” added Gosden.

“(2015 Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up) Golden Horn didn’t enjoy it at Keeneland because it was like a sandpit when he ran and it rained three inches, but this horse, he’d handle it well. He’s quick, he’s agile, he could have sat on the lead if he’d wanted to today.

“He’s the right type of horse and I think the track would suit him so it’s a possibility; we don’t have to make a rapid decision.

“The best mile-and-a-quarter horse (I’ve trained), definitely. I don’t know if he’s the best, he’s going to stud so I’d better say yes because that helps sell the nominations.”

Buick only had to push the button in order for Ombudsman to sweep past his rivals. The Norwegian-born rider was quick to praise the star mile-and-a-quarter performer, who claimed his second Group 1 Prince of Wales’s Stakes (2,000m) in similar style back in June after winning it in 2025.

“They are two great racehorses, him and Calandgan. They produced a great race last year and it was our turn today,” said Buick.

“I don’t think he’d have any problems going to America. Obviously it would be his first time at a mile and a half, but I’d leave that up to John and Thady and the team.”

Also owned by Godolphin and ridden by Buick, promising three-year-old colt Talk Of New York ($17) broke through at the top level in the £1.1 million Queen Elizabeth II Stakes (1,600m) one race earlier.

Having bypassed early season Classic targets, the Charlie Appleby-trained galloper has gone from strength to strength this season. After routing his rivals in the Group 2 Joel Stakes (1,600m) at Newmarket on Sept 25, connections opted to add him to Ascot’s Group 1 line-up at the supplementary stage.

After travelling well throughout, the son of Wootton Bassett struck the front at the 200m before getting the better of Ten Bob Tony (Kieran Shoemark) and Rayif (Soumillon).

Appleby said Talk Of New York will head for a break after his fifth victory from eight starts.

“I’m delighted, it’s been a big team effort and I’ve a list as long as your arm of people to thank,” he said.

“To come here on a day like today, it’s great, it’s what it’s all about. We came here on good ground which is what everyone wants to see. Good horses like good ground, I don’t care what they say.

“He travelled into the race, we knew the pace was there and he’s maturing, mentally he is taking things better. He got a lovely draft in, and I could see when Will drafted out, he had plenty of horse there so it’s great.

“Once he hit the front, I was confident he would keep on galloping out, even though he’d ideally like it firmer.

“As always, I can only thank His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and Team Godolphin for giving us the opportunity to take our time with him and thankfully he’s repaid everybody.

“It’s exciting, he’s a three-year-old, he’s not done too much wrong in his career apart from that immaturity early on, but thankfully that looks like it has been ironed out and he’s progressing with age.

“That will be him finished for this year. He’ll head into winter quarters and you’ll see him again next spring.”

Among five other events, including three other Group 1 features, held on Champions Day, Minnie Hauk ($24) ensured Aidan O’Brien would hit back on the British trainers’ log when returning to her brilliant best in the £500,000 Group 1 British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes (2,400m).

After leading the premiership table for a long time, Andrew Balding continued to extend his advantage over eight-time British champion handler O’Brien when Mount Atlas ($137) sprang a huge surprise under Patrick Joseph McDonald to land the £500,000 British Champions Long Distance Cup (3,200m) in the second race.

But just an hour on from Balding – who is seeking his first British trainer’s title – striking first, O’Brien fought back in a race that looked to revolve around Balding’s talented mare Kalpana.

However, after her last-start fifth behind Daryz in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp on Oct 4, the Study Of Man five-year-old finished disappointingly back in seventh this time and will now retire to take up broodmare duties.

After her fourth Group 1 success under Ryan Moore, Minnie Hauk – 2025 English, Irish and Yorkshire Oaks winner – also looks set to retire at the end of the season, although O’Brien said a trip to Keeneland for the Breeders’ Cup could be on the cards for the Frankel four-year-old.

Trainer William Haggas’ Almeraq ($9) was crowned the undisputed king of the sprint division in Britain when finishing with a flourish to claim the £500,000 Group 1 British Champions Sprint Stakes (1,200m). RACING AND SPORTS