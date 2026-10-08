No reason why Deonarie cannot pass first Poly test

Race 1 (1,000m)

(7) NET ZERO is a Gimmethegreenlight filly who is making her debut. She has a tricky draw to overcome but does not have to deal with very strong opposition.

(10) Uncut Gem ran a better third at her third start. Go close.

(1) FLYING SKITT has not been disgraced in three starts and should be a threat.

(2) MOETHEMONEYMAN makes a local debut and could show vast improvement.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(3) MASTER MTOTO has three decent seconds in a row. Jockey JP van der Merwe gets his first ride aboard him and he should win.

(4) SLASH ‘N BURN beat that rival last time and there is no real change in the weights. In theory he could do it again.

(1) SYMBOL OF LOVE is talented but is returning from a break.

(2) SPEED RACER also returns from a break. May need this run.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) TWICE A QUEEN is looking for further but does have stable jockey Richard Fourie in the irons and could score.

Stablemate (1) CAUTIONARY was not disgraced on debut in July and would not be a surprise winner.

(3) CAUGHTUBYSURPRISE and (4) LYRICS AND SONGS are both battling to get out of the maiden ranks but have an opportunity to score.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(6) RUSH GREEN will be fitter this time, is clearly talented and the one to be with.

(2) RHYDIAN returned to his best with a fine win last time. Can double up if in the same mood.

Stablemate (3) GLOBETONIC is always a danger, particularly when given a soft lead and that could be the case this time again.

Stablemates for trainer Cliffie Miller, (7) TASTE THE RAINBOW and (5) STAR IN MOTION, are also capable of running well.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(7) INTUITIVE SPIRIT ran well in a much better race than this last time and would not be a surprise winner.

(1) WAIT FOR ME has not been reliable in his career but he is best weighted and his last run was particularly encouraging.

(6) GLOBAL SPEAK is very unreliable but is also not out of it.

(2) GLOBAL DRUMBEAT was pulled out of last Friday’s race but is back and ready to make amends.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(4) BEL CANTO DREAM returns from a short break but has improved for trainer Jacques Strydom and can score again.

(1) GIVETHATMANABELLS will be a threat if ridden patiently.

(2) TRAVEL MASTER is a threat when given a soft lead and he may well get that in this race.

(6) CLARA LUME’ is best weighted, so must be respected for that.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(3) IONA CASTLE has not been at her best in her last two starts but looks likely to run a decent race this course and distance.

(1) GENOVEFA is well drawn and is track and trip suited but does give weight away to many rivals.

(2) KINGS AGAIN was not disgraced in a better race than this last time but is not well drawn.

(4) MAKE BELIEVE remains in good shape and is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(2) CHATTERBOX showed what she is capable of with a solid last win and could follow up as she has a decent draw and Fourie remains aboard.

(1) POWEROFPEACE let her supporters down last time but was not beaten by far and can be a threat once again.

(3) CARNIVAL is talented and quickened up well to win her latest start. She must be respected again.



(5) PRINCESS GOLDIE makes a local debut and could improve.

Race 9 (1,000m)

(4) MIDNIGHT HOUR has useful form on the Poly and does return from a short break but looks capable in this line-up.

(9) DEMBELE has a tricky draw but showed up well on debut where he did find some market support and the form has worked out. He could feature at decent odds.

(7) TASK FORCE was close-up on the Poly last run and has a useful claimer aboard.

(1) GALLIC KING has his second run for Mike and Mathew de Kock and started favourite at his last two. The switch to the Poly could bring out his best.

Race 10 (1,000m)

(7) HAMMER BLOW was narrowly beaten first-up on the Poly and has been consistent. Big weight is eased by a 4kg claimer.

Veteran (4) PROPHET ran a much improved race for his new stable after showing modest Highveld form. The change of scenery has done the trick.

(9) TRAFALGAR SQUARE finished just ahead of Prophet in their last meeting. With not much between them, the draw is key.

(2) CARTEL QUEEN takes on males in her first run out of the maidens. However, her maiden win has been franked and she could show further improvement.

Race 11 (1,600m)

(6) DEONARIE has placed in all five of his starts. He makes his Poly debut but with Keagan De Melo up he rates the one to beat.

(10) CAPTAIN JOSH has a tricky draw but has not been far back at recent outings on the turf and gets first-time cheekpieces.

(11) ETZEBETH has been disappointing but was not far back first up on the Poly for his new stable.



(4) NOCTAMBULIST makes his Poly debut and has some fair form over further.

Race12 (2,000m)

(1) CLOSE ENCOUNTER has had one outing for his new stable and makes his Poly debut. He is a lightly raced colt.

(2) AFTER THE FIRE has been consistent in blinkers and stays the trip. She has a handy weight that will help.

(3) CRIMSON TYPHOON disappointed last run but had steady form prior to that. She goes well on the Poly and with a 4kg claimer up she should be competitive.

(10) CALI BULLET has been much improved on the Poly. She gets a handy galloping weight and must have a winning chance.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(5) PRAISE DE LA REY has been in good form of late and her last win came over course and distance. Up in class but only has 49kg to shoulder.

(6) PIPED PIPER is back on what could be a more suitable surface. Step-up in trip suits.

(9) VENCEDOR won comfortably last run on the Poly. He has come good of late and can feature again.

(10) SPLASH OF LOVE won well over course and distance last time and gets the most experienced apprentice aboard.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(5) AMC ROY’S FANTASY has been rested but her last two outings were in strong feature company. Tristan Godden has stayed with the ride and if fit and well, Kom Naidoo’s filly could be the one to beat.

(10) SILVER SALUTE has the worst of the draw but was close-up over course and distance last time. She is 1.5kg better off with (7) VIXENS WAR who won well last run. There should not be much between this pair.

(8) TAYLOR’S VERSION won first-up on the Poly and the extra furlong will suit.

Race 15 (1,400m)

(4) NAVAJO DANCER won well on the Poly last run and can follow up.

Top weight (8) VAANS SPIRIT is down in class and trip but goes well on the Poly. Useful claimer aboard.

(3) KALI BWANA is 2.5kg better off with Navajo Dancer given their last meeting. Go close.

(2) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU only got a three-pound penalty for his last win over course and distance.

Race 16 (1,400m)

(9) RED HOT MISS has been rested after taking on a strong feature field first-up out of the maidens. She could prove too good for this field.

(7) OCOTILLO was narrowly beaten last run over course and distance. Has been improving.

(8) ROY’S GRACE got up narrowly with first-time blinkers and only got a three-point penalty.

(12) CHASING GOLD is seldom far back. She is back from a break and down in trip but cannot be written off.