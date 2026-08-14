No Echo sounds good to Rayif

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With UK ace’s early exit, Prix Le Marois is wide open, even to roughie Sir Tommy Cen

Sir Tommy Cen (Aurelien Lemaitre) scoring an easy win in the Group 3 Badener Mile (1,600m) in Baden-Baden on July 4. The Group 1 Prix Jacques Le Marois (1,600m) in Deauville on Aug 16 is a different kettle of fish, but the Spanish connections are game.

Bow Echo’s recent sudden retirement has sent a ripple effect across the racing world, especially in Europe.

The general sentiment is shock and sadness at the premature loss of the British champion due to an untimely injury, but, also – and unsurprisingly – a touch of quiet relief in some quarters.

The bittersweet feeling would be mostly sensed among the beaten brigade that have seen the undefeated colt’s hindquarters far too often, as well as future rivals in a dither about a first clash.

A point in case is French 2000 Guineas winner Rayif. He has suddenly seen his stock rise with Bow Echo coming out of the picture in the €1 million (S$1.48 million) Group 1 Aga Khan Studs Prix Jacques Le Marois (1,600m) at Deauville on Aug 16.

On face value, the Sea The Moon colt hails from the same boom three-year-old generation of 2026.

He earned his stripes after his win at ParisLongchamp on May 10 in the Group 1 Poule d’Essai des Poulains (1,600m), the French answer to the Group 1 English 2000 Guineas (1,600m) won by Bow Echo at Newmarket one week earlier.

While Bow Echo was the benchmark at 127, a rating he soared to after beating his seniors in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes (1,600m) – which was to be his swansong – at Goodwood on July 29, Rayif was around a dozen pounds off.

However, Rayif’s subsequent lacklustre fifth in the Group 1 Prix Jean Prat (1,400m) on July 12 was a major dampener.

Chantilly trainer Francis-Henri Graffard was himself a little nonplussed by that below-par run, but remained upbeat about an atonement, now that the coast is clear.

“It was a bit strange for Rayif in the Jean Prat. No real explanation, I was a bit surprised when they took off, he probably needs a mile,” said Graffard.

“The race was probably not made to suit. I can’t really work out any excuse.

“I was disappointed with his run, but the horse is well and I think he’ll do better over 1,600m.

“We can ride him with a bit more confidence and we’ll see how Mickael (Barzalona) will ride him, but he has every right to try his luck.

“Especially as Bow Echo will not be in the race, it opens it up a little, I think.”

Graffard made it clear that the Prix Jacques Le Marois had long been in his crosshairs for Rayif, with or without George Boughey’s champion.

“It’s the race that’s always been at the back of my mind for Rayif, more so when the Aga Khan Studs sponsor the race,” he said.

“It’s a race that I love, even if I have never won it yet. We skipped Ascot for the Jean Prat and this race.

“The horse is very well, he’s worked well and everything is good to go. We’ll see.”

One party who is probably less sanguine about their chances, but still keen to roll the dice in the Deauville feature, is the Spanish connections of the French-trained Sir Tommy Cen.

The Dark Angel four-year-old is a virtual unknown on the global stage, having battled in lower grade races around Paris before showing marked improvement after he was transferred to the new Pau yard of Spanish trainer Patrik Olave in December 2025.

A bold cross-border raid to Baden-Baden when ridden by Aurelien Lemaitre in the Group 3 Badener Mile (1,600m) on July 4 paid dividends.

No doubt the transition from a German Group 3 to one of Europe’s most coveted Group 1 races is daunting, but the conquistador spirit in the Spanish has been brought out since they lifted a famous trophy in the US last month.

“We didn’t think back in January he would necessarily be running in Group races, but he’s done so well at every start that he earned the right to be up there,” said Olave.

“He’s always been making good progress. Now to see how far he can go, we’re aware he won in a Group 3 in Germany and now that’s one of the best Group 1s in Europe.

“It’s not the same thing, but he’s in good shape and when horses are in good shape, we must take a chance.

“He’s now a Group 3 winner. Knowing his connections, they love a challenge and they’re very ambitious.

“Therefore the next objective was a Group 2 or 1 race and there weren’t many options in July-August.

“The Prix Jacques Le Marois was tempting and it was a bit the idea to head there after the Group 3 win.

“The biggest question mark is the straight course. He’s always run over 1,600m, and has done well, but around a turn.

“But I think it’ll be okay. He’s a horse who’s always liked a fast ground.”

manyan@sph.com.sg