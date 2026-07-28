Nimbus Star shines bright

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Defeater, Sacred Command and Cheerful Baby also gallop well in Kuala Lumpur

The Richard Lim-trained six-year-old galloper Nimbus Star (Harmeet Singh Gill) winning the Class 4A contest (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on June 28.

The last time they were at the races, Nimbus Star and Defeater scored convincing victories.

Nimbus Star, who has had two starts for trainer Richard Lim since transferring from Simon Dunderdale’s yard, was a popular winner.

The son of Time Test beat Pacific Hunter by a length in a Class 4A sprint (1,200m) on June 28.

On the same day, the Tiang Kim Choi-trained Defeater ran his rivals ragged with a 3¾-length win in another Class 4B race (1,200m).

The two gallopers have now risen to Class 3 and will cross swords in an 1,150m contest on Aug 2. It should be a thriller.

From their workouts at Sungei Besi on the morning of July 28, they seem to be holding their form.

Nimbus Star, who will carry the top weight of 59kg, had Harmeet Singh Gill in the saddle when sent out for a 600m gallop in 39.8sec.

As for Defeater, he was taken out by Bernardo Pinheiro and ran out the short and sharp trip in 37.2sec.

Both are in good condition.

Nimbus Star, a six-year-old New Zealand-bred, has recorded two wins and 10 placings from 25 starts.

A versatile sort, he can win from the front or by charging home from a spot off the pace.

The 1,050m trip on Aug 2 should suit him just fine, given his first win in a Class 4B contest on Malaysian turf on June 29, 2025 was over the same distance.

In addition to his five wins, Defeater has eight seconds and eight thirds to his name.

The Unite And Conquer four-year-old is an honest sort and that last-start victory came after a string of three seconds.

Tiang, who saddled Triumph Banker’s to win at the just-concluded Selangor meeting on July 26, will be looking for a good showing from Defeater.

Defeater has had a busy 2026 season, with his last nine races having produced a win, three seconds and three thirds.

He looks good for another brave effort and it will be interesting to see him go hell for leather with Nimbus Star.

On a morning when the track was rated “good”, Sacred Command turned in a stylish workout.

The Epaulette eight-year-old did some serious trotting before turning on the charm to run the 600m in 36.5sec.

Prepared by Lim Shung You, Sacred Command’s last three races have all been at the Perak Turf Club. His best showing was a fourth in a Class 4B event (1,400m) won by Glorious Biscuit on April 19.

But, on the strength of his workout, Lim will be expecting big things from this veteran who should easily see out the mile, which he has won on four times from his six victories.

Trainer Jerome Tan’s Cheerful Baby was also in a good mood when running the 600m in 36.6sec.

The five-year-old son of Brazen Beau’s last win at his last start on July 5 was impressive.

Ridden by Haikal Hanif, he adopted front-running tactics to beat Banker’s Master by almost four lengths in the Class 4 race (1,020m).

Earlier on April 26, Cheerful Baby came off a spot just off the speed to beat Otahuhu by 3¼ lengths in a Class 5A race (1,150m).

Cheerful Baby has been entered for the Class 4 race (1,275m). On his current form, he should easily gobble up the extra distance.

Finally, from the Open Maiden event (1,200m), keep an eye on King Odds.

From Winson Cheng Han Yong’s stable, the Bivouac three-year-old did everything right when running the 600m in 38.2sec.

Beaten at his third Malaysian start in a Class 4 event (1,200m) on July 11 when nabbed by RS Dream in the shades of the winning post, he can make amends on Aug 2.

brian@sph.com.sg