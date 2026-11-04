Navigatrix can bounce back from gate one

Race 1 (1,450m)

(3) CAPABILITY BROWN made natural improvement from his debut to his second start and was only outrun late over 1,600m last time, so this shorter trip could be more to his liking.

Newcomer (4) BELUGA LAGOON is bred to be useful and is worth a market check.

(6) THE BACHELORETTE and (8) PURPLE RAIN have the form and experience to feature.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(7) NIXIE GIRL, runner-up in both starts over 1,200m, need not improve much (if at all) over this extended trip to go one better.

(2) SCENTED ALLEY fits a similar profile having finished third in both appearances, the latest over track and trip, so should have a role to play.

Well-bred debutant (6) PEG PUFF warrants respect before any market clues.

(5) WITHOUT REMORSE has shown enough to feature.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(8) STILO NOVO was a beaten short-priced favourite on debut but lost little in defeat, finishing second over 1,200m. With natural improvement and this extended trip likely to suit, he could reward supporters.

(1) THANKSGIVING DAY, (2) MICRO JET and (12) SWISS CROSS need only confirm the improvement of their latest outings to trouble the selection.

Race 4 (2,600m)

(9) NARETOI stayed on gamely from a prominent position to finish a close-up second when trying 2,400m in his last start, and a repeat of that effort off a two-point higher mark could suffice over the extra 200m.

(8) EPIDAURUS is held on that form but weighted to pose more of a threat.

(3) PARTY PUNCH bounced back to form with a close-up third over 2,400m last time and can feature if building on that effort, while (5) LA PARISIENNE can improve after shedding her maiden over this course and distance.

Race 5 (1,800m)

(10) TROJAN HORSE was a close-up fifth in a stronger 1,600m race last time. He will strip fitter and may have more to offer over the extra with a tongue-tie on.

(1) DREADNOUGHT was an authoritative winner over this trip last time and should have a role to play on handicap debut from gate 1.

(4) IDEAL SUMMER is down to a competitive mark and can make his presence felt, even under 62kg.

(2) PROPER was not disgraced in his first handicap appearance over 1,450m and is open to improvement over this distance.

Race 6 (1,450m)

(2) GOTTHETIGER and (4) WALKINGINTHEWOODS were both beaten odds-on favourites last time, but both can atone, though preference is for the former who receives 3kg from his rival.

Last-start course-and-distance maiden winner (9) BLUNDERBORE fits a similar profile and must be respected.

Debut winner (8) ERIKSON could be anything after a successful 1,200m introduction on this track. He is open to considerable improvement stepping up in distance and also benefits from his rider’s 1.5kg allowance.

Race 7 (1,450m)

(2) DRIVELIKEAMASTER is a runner-up in all four starts over track and trip.

(7) BIG UNIT and (6) WINDING POWER also finished second last time and remain competitive off unchanged marks.

(11) XENOPHON has earning potential too, despite slightly raised ratings.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) NAVIGATRIX lost her unbeaten record when finishing third from the widest draw over track and trip in her last start but she could atone from gate 1 with improvement expected.

Class-dropper (5) THERE SHE GOES has the form and experience to trouble the selection, as do consistent 4yo fillies (8) BLINDFIRE and (10) MYSTICAL MISS.