Narina Trogon can take on stiffer opposition

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Race 1 (1,000m)

A tricky looking opening event.

(7) STEAL THE SCENE makes her racing debut and represents the dynamic duo of Alan Greeff-Richard Fourie, so would not be a surprise winner.

(14) MEDITERRANEANFLAME returns from a break but can earn some money if fit enough.

(12) CHIM CHIM CHEREE is improving and should contest the finish.

(9) Maggies Vision has been showing some form on the training track and could go well on debut.

Race 2 (1,400m)

Only six go to post for this race and Greeff has four of them.

Stable jockey Fourie is on (4) GOLDEN PALM and she has been at her best over this course and distance and can resume her winning ways.

(1) WISHES AND DREAMS is well drawn and quickened up well for a good success last time and must be respected for that.

(2) LOTUS SILK does not always show her best side but can earn some money.

(3) ENCHANTING CHOICE is consistent and versatile, so will not go down without a fight.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) POWDER DAY showed plenty of promise when she finished runner-up on her Polytrack debut. She is switching to the grass and can go one better.

(5) HOT BLOODED can bounce back to be a threat over this course and distance.

(4) KEYBOARD WARRIOR makes her debut but can be a threat. Keep an eye on the betting regarding her.

(7) RED CHAI was only modest on debut but is capable of improvement.

Race 4 (1,200m)

Another small field of six and once again Greeff holds a strong hand.

(6) US RANGER was an impressive winner last time and could have more to offer.

(4) ASTRONOMICAL BOY clearly did not like the Polytrack last time and has won over this course and distance, so must be respected.

(5) FAIRY KNIGHT is a decent performer over this course and distance and can be a live danger.

(2) MOUNT PILATUS will like it back on the grass and will run a much better race.

Race 5 (1,200m)

An interesting handicap.

(3) KWAGGA BLITZ has improved at this centre and should like this course. He is clearly the one to beat.

Greeff does rate (7) OLAF THE STOUT who was recently gelded, which could do the trick but he does return from a break.

(6) CIAN THE CONQUEROR usually shows his best form on the grass and has to be considered a possible winner.

(1) THE WINTER LAKE is an unreliable sort but who is capable of contesting the finish when in the right mood.

Race 6 (1,400m)

An open looking race.

(9) JOU LEKKER DING has been finding it tough to win a race in the Western Cape of late but could win after a change of trainer and moving east.

(7) MORFELIHA is proven over this course and distance and could be included in all bets.

(3) PRINCESS GOLDIE may have needed her local debut and could be the surprise package.

(5) GREEK HEIRESS is improving and is clearly not out of it.

Race 7 (1,600m)

A very open handicap.

(13) CELTIC RUSH showed a form return last time and could go one place better.

(3) GREEN PLANET remains in very good shape and must be included in all bets.

(6) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B could be a threat over a course and distance that suit.

(7) SILENT TRIGGER is often competitive, so is not out of it.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(9) NTIBINDI makes a local debut and is capable of scoring after a change of trainer.

(5) HECUBA ran well on debut but was at a very big price, so it will be interesting to see if she improves on that performance.

(6) BAI YULU does seem better than her last run.

(4) MATTER OF TRUST lacks a strong finish but has a place chance.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(1) EASTERN GLOW came close to winning last time and from the best barrier gate, rates a bright winning chance.

(10) WILLOW VALLI has placed five from eight starts, is ultra-consistent and should win soon. Keagan De Melo retains the ride.

(6) GUINNESS GAL is impeccably bred and could be absolutely anything – watch the betting.

(14) FLEUR DELACOUR can finish in the first four.

Race 10 (1,200m)

(5) MY CHINA caught the eye on debut when fifth close-up behind French War Lord and with natural progression, can go close to winning.

(4) ARKADIN has placed seven times from 10 starts and can be given strong each-way claims.

(3) BLUE ROCK PARADISE ran a fair race first time and should be able to improve to get way closer this time.

(11) MONTESSORI brings Cape Town form into the race and is a must for all bets.

Race 11 (1,200m)

(4) ROCCO’S PEACE is improving rapidly, was touched off last time and in this field, should be hard to beat.

(6) HELLO HANDSOME ran well on debut but not so much, so at the second run. Ignore that, and include him in all bets.

(8) ROXBURY PARK disappointed last time after two excellent seconds and can make amends – huge place claims.

(7) BLACKBIRD can improve from the Cape to fill a quartet position. Include.

Race 12 (1,600m)

(5) JUDICIARY again gets the services of in-form rider Serino Moodley. This lightly raced gelding looks ready for a winning run.

(2) DIAVAL returns from an Aug 30 run and now steps up to the mile. He should be a massive contender for top honours.

(11) BRIGHT BLUE nearly got it all right last time and should not be a maiden for too much longer – big chance and (12) SO INDI should be in the shake-up again.

Race 13 (1,600m)

(3) NARINA TROGON has bounced right back to the form and effort he is capable of and has to be taken very seriously now. He does face top class opposition whom are aiming for the Betway Summer Cup.

Obviously, (6) GLADATORIAN is the class act and is the one they all have to beat.

(4) KING PELLES should be running on powerfully over the mile and can go close and (2) WHISPERING DEATH is coming back to better form and can claim minor prize money in this.

Race 14 (1,400m)

(5) RISING EAGLE is clearly a progressive, quality gelding in the making and rates a serious winning chance.

(8) SPIRIT OF GABZ ran a fair race behind Fierceness last time. The latter has franked the form well since. He has each-way claims and should not be ruled out for a forward showing.

(2) NAUTICAL FIRE won a gutsy race first-up out of the maidens which takes some doing – he should be in the firing line but faces his toughest test.

(4) MAJOR LEAGUE is impressing and can be included on the shortlist.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(3) SWEET GREEN boasts solid form post-maiden and could well take a power of beating.

(1) OVATION STAR should have a lovely run in transit from the best gate and should fight out the finish despite returning from a layoff.

(8) INFINITY EDGE is taking time for the next win but her last effort showed that it should be near. Strong place chance.

(7) HIERARCHY was impressive when winning last time and can follow up.

Race 16 (1,000m)

(5) MOJO MAN keeps running second. He now gets the services of de Melo and he can go one better.

Stable companion (6) BISON WARRIOR was not far off the winner last time and could be the place value for the trifecta here.

(7) STREET OUTLAW and (1) UNITED NATION are natural inclusions for the quartet.