My Wish can strike first-up

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My Wish (Hugh Bowman) landing his first Group 1 race in the Champions Mile (1,600m) at Sha Tin on April 26. He will be ridden by Zac Purton in the Group 2 Sha Tin Trophy (1,600m) on Oct 19.

Race 1 (1,800M)

6 I Excelle gets a map upgrade, coming into barrier 2 after jumping from gate 14 last start, when he came from last to finish a strong third. He usually races much handier, so expect him to settle closer today for the in-form Pierre Ng yard.

4 Kingly Demeanor can roll forward under Nichola Yuen and make himself hard to run down. This track and trip is his forte and Class 5 is where most of his winning form has come.

1 Star Brose will get back and look to charge late, with the switch to Zac Purton a clear positive. The class drop also helps, given his sole win came at this level.

8 Fortune Kingo arrives off consecutive seconds and, although drawn wide again, Jerry Chau will have plenty of time to find a position before the turn as he steps up to 1,800m.

Race 2 (1,400M)

8 Ghorgan has improved across two runs for trainer James Cummings, progressing from a ninth first-up to a narrowly beaten third over this trip, both from poor gates. He maps much better this time and gets a genuine chance to hand Cummings his first Hong Kong winner.

10 Invictus has shown promise in five starts and should be better suited up to 1,400m second-up after a fourth over 1,200m, beaten under a length. He should strip fitter and the Purton booking only adds to the appeal.

12 Trendy Rush is an untapped four-year-old with just six starts and one second to his name. He resumed over 1,200m from barrier 1, settling well back before making strong late ground into sixth, and the step-up in trip is positive.

7 Shannon Glow has caught the eye with steady improvement in the barrier trials, but race experience will bring him on.

Race 3 (1,800M)

9 Lucky Year is third-up after a solid sixth from a wide draw last time, when traffic in the straight cost him. Barrier 4 gives him a far better set-up and a genuine chance to finally shed his maiden status.

2 Victor Supreme is a progressive stayer who also arrives third-up, after needing his first-up run over the mile before improving to second over this distance last time.

5 Amazing Gaze broke through impressively first-up before finishing sixth second-up after enduring a poor trip throughout. That run was better than it reads and he can bounce back with a cleaner passage.

3 Double Win gets the soft run from barrier 1 and, on that map alone, is hard to dismiss.

Race 4 (1,400M)

4 California Waves finally gets the barrier upgrade he has been crying out for after two strong Class 4 runs this season from wide draws, closing well on both occasions. He has been knocking on the door since the class drop and gets his chance to break through.

14 Star Satyr also gets a much kinder gate to work with and is now well rated at the bottom of Class 4. Two good efforts from wide draws this season have been shaped by negative tactics, so a handier position can make a real difference.

7 Not Usual Double outperformed market expectations on debut with a fast-finishing fourth, and Purton now takes the reins.

12 Just Follow Me should get a soft run from barrier 3 and has already shown enough at this trip to warrant respect.

Race 5 (1,200M)

10 Navas G has placed third twice from five starts, including first-up when he again had to contend with an outside gate and work harder early than ideal. He maps for a much more economical run this time and finds a winnable Class 4.

2 Wolf Coming put the writing on the wall first-up with a fast-finishing second. That was a weak race, but this is no deeper, and as an improving type with more racing, he looks well placed to strike.

4 Happy Special gave a good sight second-up from barrier 12, pressing forward to lead before being collared and holding fourth. He remains open to further improvement.

8 Gutsy Bravo has trialled only fairly for his return, but there was promise in three runs last season despite drawing wide each time.

Race 6 (1,000M)

3 Ruby Thrive is an untapped four-year-old who broke through at his fifth start last time on the quick back-up. He has trialled well again since and looks a horse with more to come.

4 Sparkling Fellow drops back into Class 4 for the second time, and there was plenty to like about his return trial. He remains a 15-start Hong Kong maiden, but this looks a genuine chance to change that.

1 Argento Ocean should get a workable run from barrier 9 for Yuen. He is far from the worst chance on his 1,200m Happy Valley form.

8 Zouper Fellow was heavily backed last time, led and was only collared late. He should give another bold sight from the front.

Race 7 (1,200M)

10 Ka Ying Radiance has been knocking on the door and gets another chance after a second that carried merit, with Matthew Poon making a slight error of judgment at the top of the straight. He looks ready to score.

4 Ace Eagle ran an encouraging second on debut last season, appearing to have the race sewn up before fitness told late. He looks a nice horse with a promising season ahead.

3 Solid Car broke through impressively last start to continue his consistent form, and the race shape should suit him again.

1 Island Buddy has trialled better since his first-up run and barrier 1 gives him the map to suit his racing style.

Race 8 (1,600M)

2 My Wish bids for back-to-back wins in this race and gets Purton for the first time, replacing the injured Hugh Bowman. Purton has been letting him rip in his trials and the Mark Newnham-trained six-year-old gives every impression he is returning in fine fettle. From barrier 3, he should get the run of the race.

10 Sky Jewellery is the new kid on the block in this company and, despite being out of the handicap, his turn of foot gives him the chance to make his presence felt late at the weights.

7 Light Years Charm is well placed from barrier 2 on 115 pounds (52.2 kg), and there was plenty to like about his lead-in trial.

1 Voyage Bubble has placed twice over this trip from four starts since his last win in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile (1,600m) in December 2025. The veteran can still have a say.

Race 9 (1,200M)

3 Motor comes off two luckless runs since winning well first-up at the track and distance, racing wide throughout on one occasion before finishing eighth last time after being steadied early from a wide draw. He is better than those results suggest.

1 Mr Incredible is a highly promising four-year-old for the season after winning three of four as a three-year-old. He resumes at the top of the weights and is 10 points higher in the ratings, which are the obvious first-up queries, while he will also need to defy barrier 11.

2 Smart Golf won three of seven starts last season and showed good potential before bleeding when last seen at the end of May. The speed map looks favourable for his usual front-running style and gives him the chance to control things fresh.

8 Gloryspeed ran a nice fourth on debut from a wide draw and can take a clear step forward second-up from an inside gate.

Race 10 (1,600M)

14 Master Lucky was beaten under a length into fourth last time despite a misjudged ride, so there was plenty of merit in the performance. Barrier 2 gives him a much better set-up and the chance to make amends.

1 Packing Fighter has been another successful stable switch to Danny Shum, winning his past two races effortlessly from the front. Another big rise in the ratings asks another question, but he looks destined for higher grades.

7 Joyful Joy is a four-year-old on the rise after storming home from near last to win impressively first-up over 1,400m, making it two wins from three starts. The mile is a new test, but he has trialled well since.

5 Complete Unknown steps up to the mile second-up, which should suit better after a forgivable first-up 12th from barrier 14, when he was caught wide and weakened.

Race 11 (1,400M)

8 Baby Sakura gets in well at the weights as he chases a three-peat, with the extended ratings band seeing him carry 131 pounds, the same weight as when winning first-up. There is also enough speed engaged to suit, allowing him to sit just off the pace before trying to sprint over the top late and make it five wins from eight starts.

2 Salon S can improve second-up over 1,400m, his best distance so far, after a sound return over 1,200m from barrier 11, where he stuck on well for third.

13 Nyx Gluck is thriving, two from two since joining Shum, and remains well treated on 121 pounds, the same weight he carried last start.

9 Geneva was luckless when he finished fourth first-up over 1,200m. The step-up to 1,400m has not always brought out his best, but he is clearly arriving in good form.

Comments courtesy of the Hong Kong Jockey Club