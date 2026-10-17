Monroe Walk all set to bag 1st G1 win

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Gun filly to extend unbeaten run to 5-from-5 in third leg of Japanese fillies’ Triple Crown

Monroe Walk (Keita Tosaki) sailing home an easy winner in the Grade 2 Rose Stakes (1,800m) at Hanshin on Sept 13.

1 Garavogue

Dual Group 1 runner-up to Star Anise, most recently in the Japanese 1000 Guineas (1,600m) at Hanshin on April 12. Strong chance again.

2 T M I Run

Has struck form with a vengeance after slow start to career with three wins in a row, the latest over 1,600m at Chukyo. This is much harder.

3 Master Soarer

Fast-rising filly who is making only her fourth appearance. Impressed again last start with victory in the Grade 2 Shion Stakes (2,000m) at Nakayama. One of the top chances.

4 Enne

Improving filly who is rarely far away and chased Monroe Walk bravely when second in the G2 Rose Stakes (1800m) at Hanshin. One of the chances.

5 Taisei Vogue

Won Grade 2 Tulip Sho (1,600m) at Hanshin in March before fading to 12th behind Monroe Walk in the Grade 2 Rose Stakes (1,800m) at Hanshin. Needs to lift.

6 La Belle Scene

Has won three of four career starts, including strong victory over 1,800m at Niigata on Aug 8. In peak form, and is not without claims again.

7 Birthday Flight

Winner of one race with four minor placings from 12 starts. Finished fourth last start over 1,800m at Hanshin in restricted grade. Prefer others.

8 Monroe Walk

Unbeaten filly chasing fifth win in a row. Thrashed rivals in the Grade 2 Rose Stakes (1,800m) at Hanshin on Sept 13. Outstanding talent, the horse to beat.

9 Sweet Happiness

Won Listed over 1,600m at Kyoto but was well beaten when seventh to Monroe Walk in the Grade 2 Rose Stakes (1,800m) at Hanshin in September. Can do better.

10 Nice Play Ask

Winner of two races up to 1,800m but weakened last start to finish sixth after leading in Grade 2 over 2,000m at Nakayama. Others preferred.

11 Garnet Flare

Bidding to make it three consecutive victories after scoring over 2,000m at Hanshin in September. Hard to knock the form, but this is a tougher assignment.

12 Canal Saint Martin

Chasing three wins in a row after landing a Listed race over 1,800m in Tokyo in May. Has shaped well throughout her short career.

13 Dream Core

Regally bred filly who finished second in the Grade 1 Japanese Oaks (2,400m) in May before resuming with strong third in Grade 2 over 2,000m at Nakayama. Major chance.

14 Something Sweet

Winner of two races over 2,000m and impressed with a second in Grade 2 over 2,000m at Nakayama on Sept 6. This is tougher, but continues to race well.

15 Festival Hill

Half-sister to star Museum Mile and is a Grade 3 winner over 1,400m. Well beaten at her past two starts but it would not surprise anyone if she improves sharply for this. Can inject some value into your exotics.

16 Hayabusa Sakichan

Has won three of past four starts in restricted company, including 1,800m contests at Sapporo. This is a steep rise in class and looks safely held.

17 Losange

Winner of a 2,000m Maiden at Chukyo in March. However, recent form has not been anything to shout about. Others preferred at this level.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club