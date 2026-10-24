Mocha Blend is right in the mix

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Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) EMERALD VISIONARY finished five lengths behind shock winner Hadrian’s Wall on debut. Bright chance.

(14) CASINO ROYALE was a promising second at long odds on debut. However, he has the worst of the draw to contend with.

(12) THE JUDGE had it tough from a wide gate last time but has improved of late. Another wide draw does not help his cause.

(5) SAMUEL BELLAMY could prove the pick of the debutants with the stable hitting form and Richard Fourie riding.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(3) TRIP TO VENUS was a close-up second on the Poly over 2,000m last time but drops back to a mile with first-time blinkers.

(5) LE CONCIERGE has shown good form since coming north from the Cape. He was a good second on the Turffontein inner track last time. Strong contender.

(4) ZYTANO MAXIMO is at only his third start. Watch the betting.

(9) FLIGHT TWENTY ONE showed up well on debut at long odds. Another to watch.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(9) IN A TIMELY MANNER has consistent Cape form and makes his local debut. He stays the trip and should be competitive.

(5) ARIOVISTUS has solid Johannesburg form over the trip. Drawn well, he should feature.

(2) NEXT OF KIN was a beaten favourite last run over track and trip. Takes on stronger but has a handy galloping weight.

(4) BLUE STEEL is not the easiest of rides. He does appear to prefer the Poly but has done equally well on the turf.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) MOCHA BLEND was doing her best work late behind Quickstepgal over a too-short 1,400m last time. Prefers this trip.

(1) WHISPERING DEATH caught the eye in his comeback run after a lengthy break. He showed early potential and has a handy galloping weight.

(2) MADISON VALLEY finished ahead of Mocha Blend last time. Will also prefer this trip.

(8) MAGIC VERSE is a Summer Cup entry but has not been out since getting well beaten in the 3,200m HKJC Gold Cup.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(4) MASTER BOMBER was a beaten favourite at his last two but has been holding form well. The step-up in trip may suit.

(3) LAST OVATION takes on males but stays the trip well and has a 4kg claimer aboard.

(11) BOMBERS IN THE SKY makes his local debut and looks to be the pick of the Glen Kotzen pairing on jockey bookings.

(1) JAZZ FESTIVAL can be in contention with a handy galloping weight and a good draw.

Race 6 (1,400m)

(5) GOT THE WORD has been doing most of his recent racing on the Poly. The light weight can finally get him back on the board.

(3) THE GLIDING FISH has not been far off against stronger of late. Back on the turf but over his ideal trip.

(12) HEARTS ON FIRE has a tricky draw to overcome but has been close-up at her last two on the Poly and should go well again.

(13) POURSOMESUGARONME is always dangerous but Keagan de Melo will have to navigate from a wide gate.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(8) TRAFALGAR SQUARE is in top form and is 2.5kg better off with Champagne Mac on their last match. Can turn the tables.

(2) CHAMPAGNE MAC is quick and has only 49.5kg to shoulder from a good draw and back over his favourite trip.

(10) PROPHET has had two smart runs for his new stable. 2kg worse off with Trafalgar Square.

(7) BARRY’S BOY was a beaten favourite last run but was staying on nicely. He is down in class and can make amends.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(1) RUSHING CHIMES had been contesting top juvenile races. With Fourie up from a plum draw she should be the one to beat.

(7) BLIND FIRE had her consistency rewarded last run. She boasts consistent Highveld form and comes from a strong stable.

(2) SCANDALIZE has been in good form since her maiden win. Slightly up in class but has a 4kg claimer aboard.

(5) INNERBLOOM has yet to run a bad race in KZN. She goes well over the distance and should be competitive again.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(7) MAJOR LEAGUE shed his maiden at just his third start and has been improving with every start. He can follow up.

(2) EDWARD RYE has shown up well to much stronger. Tony Peter is unlikely to have him half-baked for a trip to KZN.

(11) THE SWAN SONG has a difficult draw but was not disgraced behind the highly rated Coast Of The Sun last outing.

(4) HADRIAN’S WALL made all the running to win at long odds last time. He can follow up.