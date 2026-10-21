Mission To Mars set to atone in Race 6

Race 1 (1,000m)

(6) ASTROPHILE ran well in defeat with blinkers fitted but her best form was achieved without headgear. Big chance.

(5) NICCI BEACH made a pleasing introduction and should improve to make his presence felt.

Newcomer (7) FIRST FROST is bred to be useful and could be competitive on debut under an accomplished work rider.

(3) HATTORI HANZO appeals most of the remainder.

Race 2 (2,600m)

(1) FIRE FORCE is a long-time maiden whose proven stamina stands him in good stead.

(2) COMIC ARTIST has also been hard to win with but she has the form and experience up to 2,400m to fight out the finish.

(4) JET PLATINO and (6) LA PARISIENNE could improve to earn a cheque stretching out to this trip.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(6) BLUNDERBORE improved after an encouraging 1,200m debut to finish second over the track and trip last time, and with further progress, he could go one better.

(2) UNCLE BOB fluffed his lines over 1,800m but should be competitive over this shorter trip with blinkers fitted.

(10) RANK AND FILE did not go unnoticed on debut over 1,200m and will have more to offer over this extended trip.

(1) INCLUSION has earning potential too.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(11) VISION OF GOLD was returning from a break with a tongue-tie when finishing a close-up third over 1,200m last time. She would have tightened up with the benefit of that comeback outing and, on pedigree, should be better suited to this extended trip.

(3) PURPLE RAIN has twice finished second over this track and trip, and she should play another leading role from a good draw.

(7) POLLY PLUMMER and the returning (1) BLOOMING LOVELY have also shown enough to make their presence felt.

Race 5 (1,450m)

Preference is for (6) GALLIC VICTOR, whose last-start fourth over 1,200m was encouraging. He will relish the extra 250m and could get the run of the race from gate 1.



(3) RADIO STAR and (5) PRETTY PERSUASIVE boast good recent form and should have roles to play.

(1) BRAVE WAAM has won three of his last four starts but is unfavourably treated by the conditions and must raise his game to complete the hat-trick.

Race 6 (2,000m)

(2) MISSION TO MARS was a beaten short-priced favourite at this level last time on yielding ground but is worth another chance in this small field. He is weighted to comfortably finish ahead of (1) HOTARUBI and (5) TEXAS MISSILE on the form of that race and firmer ground will be more to his liking.

(7) PRINCE OF KILDARE could pose the biggest threat to the selection.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(6) BOUNDLESS LOVE is unbeaten over this track and trip. He is ideally drawn in gate 2 and drops in class off an unchanged mark after finishing a game-in-defeat third last time. He could represent each-way value under the conditions.

(4) WAR REPORTER and (7) INDUSTRIALSTRENGTH made eye-catching reappearances. Both finished second over shorter trips and they could be competitive over this extended trip.

(5) SKY PILOT and (9) HAT’S MAMBO are not to be taken lightly.

Race 8 (1,800m)

(1) DISDAIN was a dominant winner of a course-and-distance maiden in his first start as a gelding and is probably better than rated. He should play a leading role but could find conceding weight to class dropper and fellow 3YO (3) KOVIL a bridge too far. The latter attracted betting support when a fast-finishing third in stronger company last time and a repeat of that effort could suffice.

(12) KING BLUETOOTH and (8) COMMANDER OF ALL complete the shortlist.