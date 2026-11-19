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Namesake of UAE’s Meydan racecourse could have a fitness edge, can salute first-up

Meydaan being put through his paces by a track rider during his Dubai World Cup preparation at Meydan in March. The Ed Crisford-trained galloper makes his Meydan comeback in the Listed Dubai Creek Mile (1,600m) on Nov 20.

DUBAI – The 500,000 dirham (S$176,000) Listed Dubai Creek Mile (1,600m) boasts a field worthy of Group 2 status, highlighting a strong Friday card at Meydan on Nov 20.

Eight have been declared for the sixth contest on a packed Carnival card, including Dubai World Cup (2,000m) third Meydaan, who is now solely trained by Ed Crisford, who has left his partnership with father Simon to become Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s head trainer in Dubai following Michael Costa’s exit.

The Frankel gelding may have a fitness edge, having finished third in a Conditions race at Wolverhampton in the UK on Oct 19.

“This is very much just to start his campaign on dirt,” said Crisford. “He had a really lovely summer off and a nice run round Wolverhampton and this looks like a suitable option.

“A mile is definitely on the short side for him and he’ll improve with racing and appreciate a step-up in trip.”

Heart Of Honor finished a few spots behind Meydaan, in seventh, in the World Cup, but trainer Jamie Osborne is hopeful a break since will see him to good effect here.

“This time we knew we weren’t going to travel him anywhere else, so we could structure his summer around being ready for November,” said the regular Dubai visitor.

“I think he’s benefited from the break, he looks fantastic and is a mature, strong horse now. His form tailed off a bit last year but I hope that won’t be the case this year.

“This trip might be a bit sharp for him, but it will do him no harm, and then he’ll go back to the (Listed) Entisar.”

Reigning United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) champion trainer Bhupat Seemar likely holds the key to the pace aspect of the race with three runners; defending champion Mendelssohn Bay, Zandvort and dual course and distance winner Diamond Dealer.

“Mendelssohn Bay has been a consistently very good horse,” said Seemar. “He won this last year and was third in the (Group 2) Godolphin Mile.

“He’s in good form and has done everything right, but like most of my horses we’ll see how fit they are.

“Diamond Dealer could not stop improving last year. He won four for us and then was fourth in the Godolphin Mile. He’s a very big horse, so he might need the run the first time.

“Zaandvort improved all season last year. He won the Jebel Ali Classic and then participated in the Godolphin Mile. On the ratings he’s a little bit behind them, but he’s training quite well.”

UK-based South African trainer Dylan Cunha enjoys a challenge and he pitches Group 2 winner Prague onto the dirt for the first time.

“We gave him all the time he needed and he’s really come back to himself. I think he’s looking great now – as good as when he won the Group 2 (2024 Joel Stakes),” said Cunha.

“We’re going to try him on dirt as he’s quite forward going and keen.”

Multiple Grade 1 winner Subsanador is an exciting recruit to the Wathnan Racing Dubai ranks and the Fortify seven-year-old makes his local and handicap debut in the 300,000 dirham Thunder Snow Handicap (1,900m).

A three-time Grade 1 winner when based in Argentina, the entire added the 2024 Grade 1 California Crown (1,800m) when trained by Richard Mandella in the US.

“Subsanador has settled well into training in Dubai,” said Case Clay, US racing manager for Wathnan. “We are hopeful that a change of scenery and environment can generate a return to his old Grade 1 form.”

Subsanador’s main rival is likely to be dual Listed winner Killer Collect, one of two in the race for Seemar, who also saddles Elusive Trevor.

“Subsanador is a Grade 1 winner which makes it really interesting,” said Seemar. “Killer Collect is drawn eight which is a bit wide but might be okay for him. He carries a bit of weight (60.5kg) again but on his day he’s a really good horse.

“He fluffed his lines a little bit at Meydan last season but then went on and won the (Listed) Jebel Ali Stakes. He’s probably about 80-85% fit but he should give a good account.

“Tadhg (O’Shea, stable jockey) has chosen Elusive Trevor. We’ve gelded him and he has a low weight and is relatively quite fit.

“If he does handle the track at Meydan he should give a good account off that weight.”

Arlan, just beaten by Killer Collect in the Jebel Ali Stakes (1,950m) on Feb 15, goes for Doug Watson who also saddles the well-bred Local Dynasty, making his stable debut. DUBAI RACING CLUB