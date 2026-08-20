Mercantour can defend Polytrack Challenge title

Race 1 (1,200m)

(8) TP THUNDERCHILD has hit the crossbar three times in a row and can go one place better this time.

(3) TIPSY is clearly better than her last run would suggest and should fight out the finish.

(2) LOVELY DANCER is holding her form and could have a winning turn.

(9) MOON GIRL makes a local debut and could contest the finish.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(6) WINTERONTHEGREEN showed what she is capable of with a solid success last time. She has cracked a good draw and may well follow up.

(2) ICED MARMALADE showed a form return last time and her trainer is in very good form.

(1) RULES OF CONDUCT would prefer further but would also not be a surprise winner.

(4) TRULY MAGICAL seems to be improving and is not out of it.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(2) QUEEN OF CASTILLE was doing her best work at the finish last time. She showed good improvement from her debut and could go close to scoring.

(3) HARPA was not disgraced on local debut and could have more to offer.

(4) GREEN POINT is threatening to win a race and must be respected yet again.

(5) PRICELESS TREASURE has lost her way in her last two starts but was very consistent before that and can be a threat.

Race 4 (1,600m)

(4) TOO LATE MY MATE has been unlucky not to win either of her last two starts and is ready for a winning turn.

(1) LAGUNA VERDE is clearly better than his last run and could contest the finish.

(2) ABOVE THE HORIZON is threatening to win and must be respected for that.

(6) JOHNNY DRAMA tends to lack a strong finish but can earn some money.

Race 5 (2,000m)

(5) GOLDEN CROC has not been beaten far in her last two starts and should go close to winning this.

(1) FANTINE is improving and should be right there at the finish.

(4) QONDANEKUKHANYENI is consistent and clearly in with a chance.

(8) PRESERVE FOREVER is unreliable but has a place chance.

Race 6 (1,200m)

(3) MERCANTOUR won the Polytrack Challenge in 2025 and is back in Leg 1 and ready to do it again. This is a tough start for him without regular rider Richard Fourie, but he does get the vote to score.

(1) CRUISE CONTROL is a class sprinter and has won twice over this course and distance, so deserves the utmost respect.

(2) FAIRY KNIGHT has not been at his very best of late but would not be a surprise winner.

(4) MOVER AND SHAKER is unreliable but does possess talent and could surprise.

Race 7 (1,300m)

(8) IONA CASTLE quickened nicely to win on local debut and could have more to offer.

(5) DESERT CLOUD is not without claims and is worth considering.

(4) GENOVEFA loves the Polytrack and is distance-suited, so is in with a shot at more success.

(3) LOTUS SILK is better on grass but ran well enough last time to suggest she can win this.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(7) CUBA LIBRE is lightly raced and both runs have been on soft turf. He makes his Poly debut and can make the required improvement although at face value the form does not stack up.

The filly (4) FLORAL KINGDOM has run two smart races on the Poly. She steps up in trip but has a very much in form Keagan de Melo to help her home.

(8) PRINCE OF RABADA has improved with cheekpieces. He has a handy galloping weight and has a money chance.

(9) XIPHOS continues to disappoint but is better than his last two on the turf. Back on Poly he should be competitive.

Race 9 (1,300m)

(7) POWEROFPEACE could be better than rated and looks the one to be with.

(1) WHITE WATERS is not reliable but always capable of surprising when in the right mood.

(3) ICY LANCASTER and (4) KAMAKAZI are capable of scoring but are also unreliable.

(5) ALEX MILLER has been threatening for a second win for some time but is not an easy ride.

Race 10 (1,400m)

(6) KLEIN KAROO made Coast Of The Sun work for victory last time. The latter may have needed the outing but it was still a brave effort from Ricky Maingard’s runner whose last win was over course and distance.

(5) NEXT OF KIN is holding form well and enjoys the Poly. He was touched off last start and looks a lively threat.

(4) DRICUS appears to be the best of the Andre Nel pair. He was a winner over the distance last time and only got a three-point raise in the handicap.

(2) COWDRAY PARK may have needed his last run over a sprint and steps up to what looks to be a more suitable trip.

Race 11 (1,400m)

(5) MAPHAKA won well last time and has gone close over course and distance. He should be competitive.

(7) BANFF has his first run for a new stable. He shows some useful form in good company and if taking to the Poly he will be a big runner.

(8) DE VLUGGE is back on her favourite surface. She has excellent form over course and distance and with a handy galloping weight she should run another forward race.

(11) FUTURE FLO is never far back. He meets Mphaka on the same weight terms and from a deep draw he may not be able to turn the tables.

Race 12 (2,000m)

(6) SHINY BOB goes well over the trip and is back on what looks to be his preferred surface.

(4) PRINCESS PALACE showed signs of her best form last time. She gets a 4kg claimer aboard which should see her competitive.

(8) MOHANDAS had his last win over course and distance two runs back. He was not far back when taking on stronger last run on the turf and the switch back to Poly will suit.

(5) NATIONAL DREAM is way better than his last two on the turf. He is best on the Poly and can feature in a difficult race.

Race 13 (2,000m)

(2) SESAME denied the handicappers last time with a comfortable victory. She got a seven-point raise in the ratings but is at the top of her game and can deny the handicap again.

(8) THOONSIL’s last win came over course and distance. He was a beaten favourite on turf last run and can improve back on Poly.

(9) QUEUE WING is a veteran but has been holding form well. He is down in class and a ninth win is not out of the equation.

(6) TEE DOG was a close-up fourth last run on the turf and looks the pick of Wendy Whitehead’s pair.

Race 14 (1,600m)

(4) DOG SOLDIER is a lightly raced three-year-old who won well when shedding his maiden. He takes on much older modest handicappers but looks progressive and can follow up.

(2) SEND ME is struggling for his second win but has improved in blinkers and should be competitive in this line-up.

(9) SAIL TO THE MOON goes well on the Poly and has been knocking on the door for some time now. He will never get a better chance at a third win.

(8) KING BAVARIAN only got a two-point raise in the ratings for his last win. Both recent wins have come on the turf.

Race 15 (1,200m)

(7) ARILENA makes the trip from the Highveld but has run well over course and distance in the past. She has been in good form of late and should put in a good showing.

(8) GOT THE WORD is struggling for his second win but goes very well on Poly and trip is no issue.

(9) CAPPELLINO is something of a five furlong specialist but gets the benefit of a 4kg claimer and can go all the way. These three are drawn alongside each other.

(4) MOUNTAINSOFTHEMOON has been trying further of late but is seldom far back. She must have a strong chance on her best form.