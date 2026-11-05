Melbourne way a first go for Autumn Glow

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Trainer Waller confident Sydney’s top mare will not be all at sea in G1 Champions Mile

The Chris Waller-trained Autumn Glow (James McDonald) taking her outstanding record to 14 wins from 15 starts in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on Oct 17. It was her fifth Group 1 success.

MELBOURNE – There is not a great deal more for Autumn Glow to prove on the track but the final day of the Melbourne Cup Carnival will present a new scene for the barnstorming mare.

Through her thrilling 15-start career, Chris Waller’s latest champion has done all of her racing in the clockwise direction – or as it is often referred to in Australian racing parlance, the ‘Sydney way’.

Not only will Autumn Glow run for the first time outside of her Sydney home base, but she also takes on ‘the Melbourne way’ (anticlockwise) when she lines up in the A$3 million (S$2.68 million) Group 1 VRC Champions Mile (1,600m) at Flemington on Nov 7.

“It is her first time in Victoria but she has done a lot of work left-handed in Sydney,” said Waller.

“She had a gallop at Flemington on Tuesday morning with (regular partner) James McDonald aboard and he said she got on the right legs at the right time and felt great.

“She pulled up very clean in her wind and with this the final run in her prep, I hope she runs well.”

With plans to head to Royal Ascot in 2027 shelved, concentration lies solely at home and as carefully planned as Waller is well known to be, the ‘something new’ element is as much a case of wait and see with the five-year-old by The Autumn Sun as it is with any other horse.

“You never really know until under race pressure,” said Waller.

“But she is such a professional and everything she does seems to be professional. If she was a person, she takes everything very seriously.

“When game day is on, she is in the zone. Even in her trackwork. She’s quite remarkable.”

The added benefit for the mare this time is the similarities to her familiar scenes like Randwick.

“I think it is very forgiving, Flemington,” Waller added.

“It is a natural place for horses to race. They get on the left leg on the bend and they change to the right leg in the straight.

“It is a very natural way and Sydney horses tend to adjust well to Flemington better than any other track.”

A winner of close to A$13 million in stakes, Autumn Glow has racked up an amazing record of 14 wins in 15 starts, including five at Group 1 level, the latest being the King Charles III Stakes (1,609m) at Randwick on Oct 17.

The only time the “picket fence” was disrupted was in the Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Randwick on April 11 when she did not see out the 2,000m, running third to Sir Delius.

The Waller camp, who will also feature Lindermann and Buckaroo – who are no Melbourne newbies – in the Champions Mile, will be keeping their fingers crossed the Arrowfield-owned super mare's new venture into uncharted waters will bear a happier outcome.

RACING AND SPORTS