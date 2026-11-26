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Grand Duchess, Pacific Master, The Wild Chief also get their last finishing touches

Trainer Frank Maynard has kept Mega Skye rock-hard fit with two serious gallops this week.

Mega Skye worked like a good horse on Nov 24 when running the 600m in a flashy 36.4sec.

Trainer Frank Maynard and the Mega Captain Stable should have been happy with the morning show tossed in by the Ocean Park four-year-old.

However, it seems like the Australian handler, who has been training in Malaysia since 2002, felt his charge was not fully screwed down ahead of his assignment in the Class 4 over 1,400m at Kuala Lumpur on Nov 28.

So it was, on the morning of Nov 25 and on a track at the Selangor Turf Club rated “yielding”, Maynard sent his galloper out for yet another morning romp.

Mega Skye cantered two rounds on a tight hold before walking back to his stables, where Maynard would probably have deemed him fit for duty in the 1,400m race coming up.

There is now a strong chance that Mega Skye can add to the two wins he boasts from nine starts, all at Kuala Lumpur.

To date, the New Zealand-bred has been a good horse to have in the yard.

Since making the board at his fourth Malaysian start, he has been steadily paying for his keep.

He came mighty close to winning on April 5, but in a fighting finish, he went down by a neck to Sir Ruby.

Clearly in the zone, he won his next start in a Restricted Maiden over 1,200m on May 10 and, two months later, on July 5, he won again, this time in a Class 4 over 1,400m.

Come Nov 28, Mega Skye might just give Maynard reason to smile.

On a morning at Sungai Besi where there was little fast work, Grand Duchess bucked the trend.

The Reliable Man filly from Siva Kumar’s stalls was all “go” when clocking 38.8sec for the 600m.

That was after jockey Shafiq Rizuan had her all loosened up with some trotting.

Yet to make the board after three starts in Malaysia, Grand Duchess might need a couple more runs before she gets her photo taken under the arch in the mounting yard at Sungai Besi.

But she is getting there. She was a close-up second to Maze in a trial on Nov 11 and the work she put in on the morning of Nov 25 was indicative of a horse that is getting there.

So, keep an eye on her in Race 2 on Nov 28.

After unplaced runs over 1,200m and 1,300m, the short and sharp 1,020m sprint coming up could be just what she is looking for.

Among the Nov 28 starters also showing up on the training track, but restricted to cantering as opposed to fast work, were Pacific Master and The Wild Chief.

From Jason Ong’s yard, both were sent out separately and, with Jerlyn Seow Poh Hui up in the saddle, they each did two circuits of the turf club at a strong canter.

Pacific Master is already a seven-year-old but he is still a speedy sort.

His last win, which was his eighth success, was in a Class 4 race over 1,400m on Oct 11.

That day, under a strong ride from Johari Kamaruddin, the son of Snitzel came home like a good horse to win by a head.

At his last start on Nov 1, he was obliged to race wide for most of the 1,275m trip and eventually finished off the board.

He will appreciate the shorter 1,020m he has to navigate in a Class 4 event on Nov 28.

As for The Wild Chief, he scored his eighth Malaysian win on Oct 11 and, following that, his last two runs were pretty decent.

He finished a 2¼-length fourth in a 1,400m race on Oct 24 and, at his last start on Nov 14 he went down by just half-a-length to Vettaiyan in yet another contest over the 1,400m.

Both times saw him carry 59kg. He gets into his next race, a Class 5A over 1,400m with just 54kg, a lighter load which could make all the difference.

brian@sph.com.sg