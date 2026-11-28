Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

First Japan Cup to be simulcast in S’pore a real thriller what with Kranji favourite Moreira riding

1 Redentor

Won the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Spring (3,200m) in 2025 and is working his way back to top form with fast-finishing fifth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Kyoto in October.

2 Cosmo Kuranda

Has not won since landing a Grade 2 over 2,000m at Nakayama in March 2024 and ran ninth in this race behind Calandagan in 2025.

3 Meisho Tabaru

Won the 2025 and 2026 Grade 1 Takarazuka Kinen (2,200m) at Hanshin but was outclassed when 14th to Daryz in the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m) in October.

4 Croix Du Nord

Ran fourth in this race behind Calandagan in 2025 and looms as one of the leading chances again after a luckless fifth in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m) on Nov 1.

5 Shake Your Heart

Grade 2 winner over 2,000m and ran on strongly when sixth behind Danon Decile in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m) on Nov 1.

6 Masquerade Ball

Narrowly beaten in this race by Calandagan in 2025 in record time. Had no luck behind Danon Decile in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m) on Nov 1 and is one of the top chances.

7 Feiern Kranz

Won a Grade 2 over 2,500m at Tokyo in May before resuming with closing eighth over the same course and distance on Nov 8. Joao Moreira takes the ride, but this is much tougher.

8 Ombudsman

Champion British galloper who has five Group 1 wins to his credit and excels at 2,000m. Makes his first attempt at 2,400m here. Top chance.

9 Calandagan

Finished 2025 as the world’s top-rated horse and won this race in 2025 in record time. Returns to Japan in great form and is hard to beat.

10 Minnie Hauk

Four Group 1 wins in England and Ireland over this trip. Also second in the 2025 Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe (2,400m). Top hope.

11 Wurttemberg

Finished strongly when second in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Spring (3,200m) in May and closed off nicely when seventh in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Kyoto in October.

12 Teao

Crack South American galloper who has a string of Grade 1 victories to his credit. Boasts six wins and four minor placings from 12 starts. Respect.

13 Urban Chic

Won the 2024 Group 1 Kikuka Sho (Japanese St. Leger) (3,000m) but recent form is only moderate with fifth in a Grade 3 over 2,000m at Niigata in August.

14 Tagano Dude

Winner of five races up to 2,200m and produced one of the best performances of career with a surging fourth behind Danon Decile in the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m) on Nov 1.

15 Excite Bio

Yet to win beyond 2,000m but finished third in the 2025 Grade 1 Kikuka Sho (Japanese St. Leger) (3,000m). Others preferred at this level.

16 Danon Decile

Top stayer who unleashed a powerful finish to win the Grade 1 Tenno Sho Autumn (2,000m) on Nov 1 after starting from gate 17. Hard to beat.

17 Goliath

Excels over this distance and is racing in great form after last-start Group 1 win in Germany over this trip on soft ground. One of the main chances.

18 Ethical Diamond

Irish stayer who won the 2025 Grade 1 Breeders’ Cup Turf (2,400m) and won a Group 3 over 2,400m in August. Never far away, respect.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club