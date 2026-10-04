Marquez gets on the mark again

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Change in yard does not halt winning momentum for Kiwi import

The just transferred Marquez (How Yang) scoring a second win in a row but his first at his maiden start for trainer William Looi in the Class 3 sprint over 1,100m at Ipoh on Oct 3.

IPOH – A recent change of trainer did not prevent Marquez from stepping up on his last-start success in Open Maiden company to win the Class 3 sprint over 1,100m at Ipoh on Oct 3.

Placed in one of two starts in New Zealand before coming over to Malaysia, Marquez finished on board in four of five outings in Class 4 and Open Maiden races before getting off the mark last time in an Open Maiden (1,200m) at Ipoh on Aug 23.

The Cosmic Force five-year-old was one of three horses who were transferred by his owners, the CCC Stable, from Yan Weng Kuan to William Looi in the middle of September, the others being California Warrior and Super Fast.

Reclassified after his last-start win, Marquez was coming up against decent opposition which included Stormrunner (Ruzaini Supien) who finished third to Banker’s First in the Charity Cup (1,200m) at Ipoh on Sept 20.

Ridden for the first time by How Yang, Marquez was caught four wide early but managed to move into second spot making the turn at the 600m.

Marquez ranged alongside the pacemaker Infinite Wisdom at the top of the straight but drifted wide in the final 200m in the run to the line.

But Marquez held on to his advantage to win by just under two lengths from Stormrunner, who came from second-last at the home turn in the seven-horse field to finish second.

“My instructions were to sit handy but I was caught wide early,” said How Yang.

“I tried to ease back but realised that the horses in front weren’t going fast at all. So I made a move forward and managed to settle in second spot.”

The win ended a long drought for the veteran Malaysian jockey, who started the 2026 season with three wins in January but has been winless since.

“Marquez has improved further since coming to my stables,” said Looi.

“I am pleased that he managed to win first-up for me.

“It’s a good start to the new partnership but the day could have been better.”

A race earlier in a Benchmark 56 (1,200m), California Warrior also had his first start for Looi and finished third to Brandenburg ($14), but Looi did saddle a second winner later when Sun Line caused a big upset in the Class 5C race over 1,400m handicap, returning $294 for a win.

The Ipoh meeting will also be a day to remember for apprentice jockey Safwan Saari, who won his first race on emergency acceptor You Think So ($78) for trainer Peter Lee.

Safwan, 20, is the younger brother of jockeys Saddam Saari, 36 – Ipoh’s current leading hoop – and Hafis Saari, 29, and is indentured to trainer Khor Peng Hwa.

TURFONLINE