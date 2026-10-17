Marchland to stay unbeaten

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Race 1 (1,800m)

(5) DIGITIAL WARFARE and (1) MONKEY’S WEDDING have been knocking at the door. Should go close.

There should not be much between (7) WITCHING HOUR and (6) TOTAL ERUPTION.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(1) NANNIE GOLD just missed when dropping to 1,000m in the Western Cape last time. Bright winning chance on local debut.

(6) PRINCESS CHANTE was a bit unlucky last time. She was pipped at the post but this longer trip should suit and she can atone.

Alan Greeff debutant (13) GIMMETHEBEATBOYS is well bred and well drawn.

(2) LOLLY WILLOWES must have claims on form.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(9) VENTURA BOULEVARD was second to All Systems Go last time and looks the one to beat. She won in her only start over the trip.

(4) GASLIGHT DANCER is better than her last two runs on the Poly. Should run better back on turf.

(1) INSTAWORTHY showed improved pace in her last start and was then rested. She has run in strong races and has a 4kg claim.

(2) SPORTS FAN has fair form this track and trip.

Race 4 (1,000m)

(1) ANUSCHKA’S WORLD is one of the top sprinters around. The only concern is his last three wins have come over 1,200m.

(4) U S RANGER won by a street in his last home base race and has very good form. He could be fresh enough to win after a rest.

(5) IMAGINABLE has caught the eye of late. Could be the dark horse if not minding the switch to turf.

(6) DANISH DYNAMITE has beaten Anuschka’s World and must have a say.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(1) ASTRONOMICAL BOY showed good resolve to score on local debut which came after quite a layoff. More to come.

Stablemate (7) ROOSTER BRADSHAW is another who won on local debut and the form was franked straight after.

(3) LOTUS SILK has decent form on the Poly but is arguably even better on the turf.

(8) BLAME IT ON ME must be respected on recent form too.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(2) MARCHLAND took home the Grade 2 Thekwini Stakes in KwaZulu-Natal. She looks to have the class to remain unbeaten.

(3) FROM THE ISLAND ran third in the Grade 3 Langerman, a star-making race, and can be a danger.

(1) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP got going too late on the Poly last time. Extra on the turf suits.

Nicely bred (6) BELLO GALLICO could be the dark horse.

Race 7 (2,000m)

Star filly (2) ANOTHERDANCEFORME is bidding to make it nine wins from nine tries at this track. She is back up in distance but was an easy winner of the Oaks and could score again for Greeff.

(10) PRAIRIE DAWN could be a thorn in her side with just 52kg. He looks a worthy contender for champion trainer Justin Snaith.

(1) ZATARA MAGIC won the 2025 Cup easily but has a bit to find with Anotherdanceforme.

(3) BAD MEDICINE is unbeaten at this track but will be tested.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) FANTINE ran second to Poly star Kleinzee who contests the Algoa Cup. Drawn widest but is a strong front-runner.

(3) ASINANTANGA came from far back to win his seasonal return over the track and trip.

(5) BLACKBERRY BREEZE can take advantage of his good barrier draw. Can score on the turf.

(6) HOODWINKED and (8) LOVE FROM AFAR can take it.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(2) BEL CANTO DREAM has good form on the turf and he can notch up another win.

(1) MADRA RUA won easily on local debut. He was well regarded earlier but has drawn wide.

(3) QUINN’S TIME is back from a long break but is one to keep an eye on.

(4) FORTUNE ONE could step up on his form on this right-handed turn.