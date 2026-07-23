Make some noise for Chatterbox

Race 1 (2,400m)

(1) MONKEY’S WEDDING has held his form and could score.

(2) SAPPHIRE SUN was often competitive without winning when in the Western Cape. She needed her local debut but could be a real threat.

(3) CAPRANICA makes his debut but will not be a surprise winner when stepped up in distance.

(4) DEAD POETS SOCIETY has run well for this jockey a couple of times already and is not out of it.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(17) REMIND ME OF YOU has run well in both her starts and could go one place better this time around.

(16) LUCY’S WORLD has not been at her best on the Polytrack but could be a threat on her best form.

(1) SPIRIT OF NICAL makes a local debut and is not out of it.

(2) STONE OF SCONE has been unreliable of late but should run well for Andrew Fortune.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) SONG OF MYSELF continues to win her races and there is no real reason she cannot win this as well.

Stable companion (1) INSTAWORTHY is well weighted and is a strong front runner when in the right mood.

(4) LOTUS SILK is better than her last Polytrack performance.

(3) SPORTS FAN is not without claims.

Race 4 (1,200m)

(5) ASTRONOMICAL BOY was a hit-and-miss performer in the Western Cape and may well win on local debut. His stable companions are a concern, though.

(7) AUGUSTA ROSSO has run well in better races than this and should be competitive.

(6) FRENCH FLAME is effective over this track and distance, so must be respected.

(9) DUPONT EMERALD could surprise.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(2) SILVAN MISTRESS is going to be a threat. She clearly did not like the Polytrack and has won well a couple of times of late and will have Fortune in the irons.

(1) KLEINZEE has been very impressive with some solid wins on the Polytrack and will have Richard Fourie in the irons.

(3) INGQWELE has won his last three starts but has a tougher task under a penalty.

(8) WORLD CHOICE is in good shape and can make the frame.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(10) GREEN PLANET is well drawn. Can bounce back to score.

(9) CHEERFUL CHARLIE B is better than his last run and must be included in all bets.

(2) CORAL CREEK is capable of scoring over this course and distance.

(4) PYRO EDITION is threatening to win and must be respected.

Race 7 (1,400m)

Fourie rides (7) CHATTERBOX. She was a recent maiden winner and could have more to offer this distance.

(5) JUST CARTER is consistent and ran on well in his recent defeat and is not out of it.

(1) FIRST OFFICER is consistent and clearly not out of it.

(3) GIMMETHATWORLDCUP was impressive second time out and should run well for Fortune.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) KING VISERYS was caught too far back last time but can win a race over this course and distance.

(6) REAL WAR is in good form and should contest the finish.

(2) TEEREX remains in very good form and should fight it out once again.

(3) CAN YOU DANSE is better than his last run and could surprise.