Race 1 (1,200m)

(13) MOSAIC WORLD stayed on well for third last time after a long break. She will be much fitter and, on her current form, she will be very hard to beat.

(10) BAVARIAN BLUE finished fourth in the same race as Mosaic World on Nov 1. Big chance.

(3) ONE DAWN finished like a train for third last time. She will be just off the speed early, and she will be low flying at the finish. Watch her closely.

(6) SPURIOUS will be super competitive. Include her in all bets.

Race 2 (1,200m)

(13) RUNNING SHOES will be very hard to beat in this field.

(7) JOHN COLTRANE finished just under a length behind Running Shoes last time. Top jockey Richard Fourie gets the ride, he will be right there in the finish.

(4) MASTEROFPHOTOGRAFY ran a lovely race on debut. He should be among the places.

(10) SPORT OF KINGS has been rested and gelded. If he does not need the run badly, he could sneak into the quartet.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(13) HEYJACKYOUREARLY stayed on well late to finish second on debut. He will be very hard to beat in this field.

(4) GUNNER GALACTICO was very unlucky last time at Durbanville, ignore that run. Now that he is back up the straight at Kenilworth, he should be competitive.

(7) DOW JONES stayed on well to finish just under four lengths behind Bright Fate on debut. The form of that race has worked out well, he will be doing some good work late. Watch him closely.

(12) CRACKER has to be respected.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) FINAL SAY has run two excellent races in succession. The drop in trip to 1,400m should be no problem. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(8) JANE AUSTEN ran a terrific third last time from a terrible draw. She can win this race on her current form. Include her in all bets.

(9) ONE RIPPLE enjoyed the step-up in trip to 1,400m on Nov 7 when she finished second. If she gets some luck in the running from a bad draw, she will be competitive.

(2) GQEBERHA has been rested for 212 days and might just need this run, but she has a good draw. Watch her closely.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(4) LIFE STORY will love the step-up in trip and should go very close to winning from a good draw.

(2) BART NEL might be the value play. The step-up in trip is key, he will run a big race from a neat draw. Watch him closely.

(5) CAPTAIN’S ANGEL stayed on well for second on Oct 7. That was his first run back after gelding. He will be cherry ripe for this race. Include him in all bets.

(3) SKYTURA will love the step-up in trip. He will be right there in the finish from a good draw.

Race 6 (1,950m)

(5) WEHAVEASITUATION quickened up smartly to win on Oct 28. Top jockey Andrew Fortune sticks with this mare, she has a big winning chance again.

(2) RUN FOR COVER will be given every possible chance from a neat draw. Include him in all bets.

(3) GIMME MORE APACHE powered home for second on Oct 28. That was his first run back after a small break. He will be much fitter going into this race, and he will love the step-up in trip. Keep a close eye on him.

(8) BORN TO MASTER was heavily supported when finishing just under five lengths behind Fort Liam on Oct 21. Watch him.

Race 7 (1,400m)

(7) MAJOR MASTER won well at Durbanville on Oct 28. He will be just off the speed early and he will be flying at them late.

(8) THE REAL PRINCE was last seen finishing just over three lengths behind Eight On Eighteen in the Grade 1 Champions Cup (1,800m) at Greyville on July 26. Even though he might need this run, he is the class package and will be running on strongly late.

(6) WISH LIST was last seen running second in the Grade 1 Durban July (2,200m). This will be on the short side for her, but she will be doing some good work late.

(5) SAIL THE SEAS has been rested and gelded. Watch him closely.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(5) SOUTH OF FRANCE won well on Oct 28. The drop in trip is not ideal, but she settles well and has a great turn of foot. She can win.

(3) JULIET OF VERONA stayed on well for third on Oct 21. That was her first run back after a long break, she will be much fitter. Include her in all bets.

(7) SANI PASS won well on debut. Watch her closely.

(2) SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE was unlucky at TAB Turffontein (1,400m) on July 25. If she does not need the run badly after a long break, she will go close to winning.