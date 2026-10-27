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Oct 28 Hong Kong (Sha Tin) preview

Lucky Sam Gor to bounce back

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Lucky Sam Gor (Jerry Chau) coming out tops in the Class 3 race (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Feb 1. Chau will partner him again for his first test on the all-weather in the Class 3 Pyramid Hill Handicap (1,650m) at Sha Tin on Oct 28.

PHOTO: HKJC

Race 1 (1,650m)

8 Happydearhappydeer blew the start and settled back before charging late to miss Double Bingo by only a neck first-up. Barrier 1 gives him another favourable set-up and he can go one better.

2 Team Happy arrives in career-best form for Michael Chang after winning his past two starts comfortably. There is little speed on paper, so he should again land in a favourable position on pace with every chance.

6 Happy Action has turned in two encouraging runs since joining Mark Newnham and the step-up in trip looks an important positive.

3 Hailtothevictors has a good record at the track and distance, while the booking of Jerry Chau for David Eustace adds to the appeal.

Race 2 (1,650m)

11 Winning Diamond has been progressing well since joining Eustace this season and arrives off his best run yet, a second over 1,650m at Happy Valley. This is his first look at the all-weather, but as a son of Deep Field, he should relish the surface while the low draw gives Karis Teetan every chance to secure the right run.

9 Oriental Surprise should roll forward under Nichola Yuen in a race lacking obvious speed and can give a good sight.

10 Mazing Grace produced a fast-finishing fifth on his first all-weather start despite an awkward and imperfect trip. Barrier 2 gives Richard Kingscote a better chance to map him more efficiently.

3 He Was Me brings some of the most consistent form into the race, placing third first-up after ending last season with two wins and a third from five starts.

Race 3 (1,200m)

11 Colourful Winner raced wide throughout in a strongly run race while sitting close to the speed, yet still stuck on gallantly for fifth second-up. It was a solid effort and he gets another look.

5 Daily Trophy needs some luck from barrier 10 but ticks plenty of boxes third-up after two good runs on the track and trip. Any luck in transit should see him right in the finish.

7 Conrad The Great put the writing on the wall again last start when beaten only a head into second. Barrier 1 gives him every chance to go one better.

1 Robot Knight was plain first-up but has again trialled well between runs. The Manfred Man-trained 6YO should be able to race on pace without much pressure and gets the chance to bounce back.

Race 4 (1,800m)

6 Firefoot lost the race on protest last start and was demoted to second, but gets a prime chance to bounce back from barrier 1. He should enjoy the gun run just off the speed, much like he did when winning a race of this nature five starts ago from the same draw.

5 Yoda’s Choice is the likely leader under Yuen and, if left alone in front, will prove hard to peg back, but being first-up is his query.

1 Turin Mascot drops into Class 4 for the first time and looks very well placed in the grade, while barrier 2 gives him every chance to map as a leading contender.

11 Bull Attitude rises to 1,800m for the first time, but he has always been an honest all-weather performer over 1,650m and his latest fourth carried plenty of merit after he was held up late.

Race 5 (1,200m)

6 Raging Warrior finished third over the track and trip from a wide draw on debut. He has since trialled impressively and looks ready to get on the board for the in-form David Hall stable.

5 Leading Dragon should find the front without much pressure. Reuniting with winning jockey Andrea Atzeni adds further appeal.

3 Central Bank had plenty go wrong when seventh last time and looked to have more to offer. Worth another chance.

8 Good Luck Happy has been disappointing, but three placings from seven starts show he is close to winning. He has trialled nicely since his first-up run, and barrier 3 should allow the Tony Cruz-trained 5YO gelding to settle on the speed.

Race 6 (1,650m)

10 Joltin looks ready to win after a fast-finishing fifth last start from an outside draw, when he was eased back to second last before charging late and missing by only half a length. Barrier 4 gives him a much better map.

5 Night Purosangue went too hard in front last start and faded to ninth. Atzeni takes over from barrier 1, and a more measured ride should see him give a better account second-up.

9 Perfect Team’s first-up eighth suggested he is coming back to form, making plenty of ground from a wide draw and not finishing far away.

3 Happy Tercentenary ran well in stable debut for James Cummings, coming from near last to finish sixth from barrier 1 over 1,400m at Sha Tin. He now switches to the all-weather but barrier 12 gives him another tricky draw to overcome.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Wolf Coming was badly held up in the straight behind a wall of horses and never getting a clear crack second-up. Chau takes over and the Danny Shum-trained 4YO gets the chance to atone.

1 Honest Witness comes off a solid fourth at Sha Tin nine days ago in a strong Class 3 race. Dropping back into Class 4 helps.

4 Giant Leap was narrowly denied by a head last start but the Ricky Yiu-trained 6YO should get a better trip from a middle draw.

2 Mega Captain gets another look after a fair first-up fourth when chasing back-to-back wins over the track and distance. He should improve second-up.

Race 8 (1,200m)

2 Blazing Wind switches back to the all-weather. His lead-in dirt trial suggested he is in good order, and a much better run is expected.

4 Bustling City gets the chance to atone, after going under as a short-priced favourite last start when chasing a hat-trick of track-and-distance wins. Barrier 1 should see the David Hayes-trained 4YO ping the gates and map well, although he may not get things entirely his own way in front.

3 Lucy In The Sky has been in good form with a win and two thirds. From barrier 3, he should have plenty of options in the run.

10 Zhuang Yuan Glory looks a likely second-up improver as the blinkers go back on.

Race 9 (1,650m)

3 Lucky Sam Gor gets his first look at the all-weather under race conditions and catches the eye on the quick back-up for Newnham after a fast-finishing fifth at Happy Valley last week, when he settled well back from barrier 10.

6 Dragon Air Force arrives off a luckless third over the track and distance when plenty went against him in the run. Barrier 3 gives Matthew Chadwick a much cleaner set-up and he can atone.

11 Nezha has recorded a win and a last-start second on the all-weather. The Belardo 5YO continues the strong early-season form of Hall’s runners.

1 Top Dragon also tackles the all-weather for the first time, but he has trialled well on the surface and barrier 1 gives him every chance to measure up second-up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.