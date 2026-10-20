Love Together poised to win

Race 1 (1,650m)

6 Ace catches the eye at his first look at Happy Valley, especially with Zac Purton aboard from barrier 1. He is third-up after two encouraging runs, and his latest eighth was better than it reads after a couple of things in the run worked against him.

2 Glorious Journey launched late into third first-up from barrier 9, and the move into barrier 4 gives him the chance to settle closer.

11 Happy Promise was caught wide first-up at Sha Tin and never played a part. Barrier 2 is a key map upgrade and gives him the chance to show much more.

10 I Am Back has run over 1,200m in four starts thus far, but he showed improvement at his last-start fifth behind New Power. Watch him.

Race 2 (1,200m)

1 Golden Friendship ticks all the right boxes dropping back into Class 5, where his sole win came under Purton, who reunites with the Jimmy Ting-trained galloper. Barrier 4 and a good lead-in trial complete the set-up, and he is the one to beat.

4 Falcon Hunter made an encouraging start for James Cummings first-up when second at Sha Tin and should come on for that effort. He looks capable of going close again.

3 Autumn Vibes will appreciate barrier 1 and gets every chance to finally break through after a string of placings.

9 Winning Now should roll forward from barrier 2 under Nichola Yuen and try to pinch this from the front. His trial since a first-up 12th over 1,400m at Sha Tin was a clear step in the right direction.

Race 3 (1,650m)

8 Luck Is Back has far more in his favour after two luckless runs from wide draws since his first-up surprise win. Barrier 2 is the key change, Vincent Ho replaces Ellis Wong and, in a race short of speed, he should be able to map much more positively without using too much energy.

1 Uranus Star drops into Class 4 for the first time and the booking of Yuen from barrier 3 points to positive intent. He has led successfully in stronger company before and looks set to roll forward and try to make all.

10 Fortune Star needs luck from barrier 10, but there was plenty of merit in his last-start fifth in the same race as Luck Is Back.

6 Strange Alert gets blinkers for the first time and showed improvement in his latest trial.

Race 4 (1,200m)

4 Virtus Glory jumps from barrier 11 but, with little speed on paper, Yuen should be able to work across without burning too much petrol and find a favourable position. The 4YO arrives off three consecutive seconds and gets his chance to convert in a weaker race.

12 Free Pony intrigues on the quick back-up, after racing wide throughout last week yet still finishing close up. A cleaner trip can bring him right into this.

1 Lucky McQueen will be strong late again, although barrier 12 remains the obvious query after a recent run of wide draws.

11 Lightness Of Being returns off a third, continuing the improvement from his previous run when racing wide. He looks to have come back a better horse.

Race 5 (1,000m)

4 Copper Core comes off two luckless runs this season where he was not beaten far and should have finished closer with clear running. Barrier 1 can keep him out of trouble, and he looks close to a win.

12 Mapogo has disappointed overall, but he has finished close up in both runs this campaign and there was merit in his last-start eighth. Barrier 4 gives him a much kinder map.

3 Georgian Sigma finally broke through last time after knocking on the door, but he has barrier 12 to overcome. It is not the worst draw over 1,000m, though.

1 Grand Nova ran on well into seventh first-up after a slow start and a poor trip, and the effort was better than the result suggests. Keep an eye on him.

Race 6 (1,000m)

8 Love Together gets a major swing in his favour at the weights after carrying big imposts at the top of Class 3 in his past four runs. He drops to just 115 pounds (52.2kg) second-up, draws barrier 4 and had trialled well leading into the campaign. The set-up says he is ready to win again.

3 Superb Capitalist resumes in a race much like the one he won first-up last season, and barrier 1 is ideal for a horse with three wins from five attempts on the track and trip. He is hard to ignore.

10 Candlelight Dinner is another who benefits from a significant drop in weight and his first-up run from a wide draw is best overlooked. He can improve sharply.

1 Bottomuptogether is two-from-two on the track and trip, but a big weight and barrier 10 give him more to overcome.

Race 7 (1,200m)

3 Copartner Fleet has had to overcome wide draws in both runs this preparation and has performed well against the circumstances each time. The swing into barrier 1 is significant, and he gets the set-up to return to winning ways.

4 Golden Ace produced a strong late finish for sixth first-up from barrier 9 over 1,000m. He draws the same gate, but the step-up to 1,200m looks much more suitable.

10 Quick Contribution returns to Happy Valley off four consecutive placings and has placed once from three starts on the track. Place chance.

5 Kol broke through nicely in a weaker Class 4 last start and Purton sticks with him.

Race 8 (1,200m)

8 Pegas drew barrier 11 first-up and was eased back to near last before charging late into fourth. Barrier 1 changes the picture, and Jerry Chau should be able to settle him closer, as he did two starts ago when he was beaten only a head into second from the same gate.

2 Perfect General raced very wide first-up at Sha Tin and was always up against it, so the return to Happy Valley is important. Barrier 4 gives him a much cleaner map.

5 Greater Bae has been trialling well for his return, and barrier 3 should ensure an economical run.

7 Lucky River has also trialled well for Cummings. Winning straight in Class 3 is never easy, but he looks ready to go first-up.

Race 9 (1,650m)

2 Pope Cody was backed off the map first-up and duly delivered. He then had excuses second-up, after a slower start left him too far back before he was held up in the straight and dashed into fourth. He gets the chance to atone.

9 Embraces finished sixth behind Pope Cody, despite being held up at a crucial stage. Barrier 2 should give him a much cleaner run.

12 Win Method gets plenty in his favour on a light weight from a middle draw and should land in a good spot on pace. The 4YO found form late last campaign after stepping up to the track and trip, where he has won two from four.

4 Solid Win gets blinkers for the first time and, with good pace expected, barrier 3 gives him the chance to get the right run.