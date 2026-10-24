Lovcen set for 3YO colts Triple Crown

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Two-leg winner stands out as the top selection in the Japanese Grade 1 Kikuka Sho (3,000m)

Lovcen (Kohei Matsuyama) edging out Peintre Naif (Christophe Lemaire) in the Grade 1 Tokyo Yushun (2,400m) in Tokyo on May 31.

1 M’s Begin

One-time winner up at 2,000m and outclassed when 14th in the Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) but rebounded with fifth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin.

2 Congestus

Grade 2 winner over 2,200m at Kyoto in May and faded to sixth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin last start. Place hope.

3 Audacia

Showcased talent with a Grade 2 win over 1,800m at Nakayama in March. Ran third in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13.

4 Shonan Gulf

Form since 2YO Grade 3 (1,800m) win at Sapporo in September 2025 has been mediocre. Looks safely held.

5 Justin Chicago

In brilliant form and chasing third win in a row after Grade 2 (2,200m) win at Nakayama on Sept 13. Leading chance.

6 Basse Terre

Ran on for third to Lovcen in the Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) before a dull 13th in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13. Can rebound here.

7 Large Ensemble

Two wins up to 2,200m, ran nice eighth in the Grade 1 Japanese 2000 Guineas. Place chance.

8 Lovcen

Outstanding colt with three Grade 1 victories included in five wins from just six starts. Resumed with narrow victory in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin on Sept 21. The clear top pick.

9 Going To Sky

Grade 2 (2,400m) winner in Tokyo in April, sixth in a Grade 2 (2,200m) at Nakayama on Sept 13. One of the chances.

10 Danon History

Three wins from four starts. Scored successive wins over 2,600m at Hakodate and Sapporo. Leading contender.

11 Ask Edinburgh

Dual winner over 1,800m and ran well when fourth in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13. Worth consideration.

12 Sanono Greater

Three wins up to 2,000m, including a Grade 3 (1,800m) at Fukushima. Ran 11th in a Grade 2 (2,200m) at Nakayama on Sept 13. Needs to improve.

13 King Glory

Improving stayer who led all the way to win over 2,500m at Nakayama on Sept 19. All three career victories have come when leading. Place chance.

14 Majorelle Bleu

Excels in lower grades, scoring three wins in a row up to 2,400m. Form solid, but this is harder.

15 Sea To Summit

Sole win was over 2,400m at Kyoto in May but ran well when third in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin on Sept 21. Place chance.

16 Shonan Hayanami

Two wins from three starts. Listed (2,000m) win at Kyoto in January. Then ran 10th in a Grade 2 (2,400m) at Hanshin on Sept 21.

17 Charing Cross

Full brother to Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) winner Croix Du Nord. Can improve on last-start seventh over 2,200m at Niigata.

18 Narita Esperanza

Three wins up to 2,600m. Faded badly last start in 2,200m at Hanshin. Prefer others.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club