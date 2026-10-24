Oct 25 Kikuka Sho form analysis
Lovcen set for 3YO colts Triple Crown
Two-leg winner stands out as the top selection in the Japanese Grade 1 Kikuka Sho (3,000m)
1 M’s Begin
One-time winner up at 2,000m and outclassed when 14th in the Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) but rebounded with fifth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin.
2 Congestus
Grade 2 winner over 2,200m at Kyoto in May and faded to sixth in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin last start. Place hope.
3 Audacia
Showcased talent with a Grade 2 win over 1,800m at Nakayama in March. Ran third in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13.
4 Shonan Gulf
Form since 2YO Grade 3 (1,800m) win at Sapporo in September 2025 has been mediocre. Looks safely held.
5 Justin Chicago
In brilliant form and chasing third win in a row after Grade 2 (2,200m) win at Nakayama on Sept 13. Leading chance.
6 Basse Terre
Ran on for third to Lovcen in the Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) before a dull 13th in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13. Can rebound here.
7 Large Ensemble
Two wins up to 2,200m, ran nice eighth in the Grade 1 Japanese 2000 Guineas. Place chance.
8 Lovcen
Outstanding colt with three Grade 1 victories included in five wins from just six starts. Resumed with narrow victory in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin on Sept 21. The clear top pick.
9 Going To Sky
Grade 2 (2,400m) winner in Tokyo in April, sixth in a Grade 2 (2,200m) at Nakayama on Sept 13. One of the chances.
10 Danon History
Three wins from four starts. Scored successive wins over 2,600m at Hakodate and Sapporo. Leading contender.
11 Ask Edinburgh
Dual winner over 1,800m and ran well when fourth in a Grade 2 over 2,200m at Nakayama on Sept 13. Worth consideration.
12 Sanono Greater
Three wins up to 2,000m, including a Grade 3 (1,800m) at Fukushima. Ran 11th in a Grade 2 (2,200m) at Nakayama on Sept 13. Needs to improve.
13 King Glory
Improving stayer who led all the way to win over 2,500m at Nakayama on Sept 19. All three career victories have come when leading. Place chance.
14 Majorelle Bleu
Excels in lower grades, scoring three wins in a row up to 2,400m. Form solid, but this is harder.
15 Sea To Summit
Sole win was over 2,400m at Kyoto in May but ran well when third in a Grade 2 over 2,400m at Hanshin on Sept 21. Place chance.
16 Shonan Hayanami
Two wins from three starts. Listed (2,000m) win at Kyoto in January. Then ran 10th in a Grade 2 (2,400m) at Hanshin on Sept 21.
17 Charing Cross
Full brother to Grade 1 Japanese Derby (2,400m) winner Croix Du Nord. Can improve on last-start seventh over 2,200m at Niigata.
18 Narita Esperanza
Three wins up to 2,600m. Faded badly last start in 2,200m at Hanshin. Prefer others.
Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club