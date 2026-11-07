Longer run-in will better suit Drumnadrochit

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Race 1 (1,160m)

(10) AMBERFORGO confirmed the promise of her KZN debut fourth with a close-up third on her Highveld debut. Can open her account.

(12) QUITE A DAY resumes after an 11-week break following an encouraging debut second over 1,000m.

Newcomers (3) SECRATERIX and (8) EPIPHANY are bred to be useful, so warrant respect before any market clues.

Race 2 (1,160m)

(2) HIGH FIDELITY was third on debut over course and distance. Returns as a gelding and could improve.

A big threat may come from newcomer (3) KING IN THE EAST.

(1) MULHOLLAND DRIVE has shown enough to be competitive.

Watch the market on (5) THE HEADMASTER.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(2) TREASURE STATE was a good third over track and trip in a stronger race last time and a repeat of that effort should suffice.

(4) ROYAL HORIZON has dropped to a competitive rating and is weighted to pose a threat.

(1) STAGE ONE and (6) EHHFIFTEENKJOE can have a say.

Race 4 (1,160m)

(3) ZIYASHA made an encouraging comeback run over 1,100m. Go close.

The lightly raced (6) SPEEDMAN remains open to improvement as a 4yo and is best kept onside.

(1) TAXI TO THE MOON is weighted to make a winning comeback after a 15-week break but is probably at best over 1,000m.

(4) CHARMING CHEETAH is closely matched on Ziyasha’s form, so warrants respect.

Race 5 (1,000m)

(2) GREEN DIAMOND has acquitted herself well in defeat in stronger races against male opposition. She ran fourth track and trip in the Grade 1 Computaform Sprint and a repeat of that performance should suffice.

Last-start winner (3) ANCHORAGE remains competitive under a penalty.

(7) PRECOCIOUS boasts an unbeaten record over track and trip, so has to be respected.

(10) WHISTLE THE TUNE has proven credentials at this level.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(1) REECE’S WISH won at a step-up in class against males over this trip last time. Big say.

(6) MERRYWEATHER had legitimate excuses last time and should be a factor if bouncing back to her earlier form.

(4) CARE FORGOT was well held at Grade 2 level but will be more competitive under these terms.

(7) WILLY MEET AGAIN is reverting to this trip after a pleasing 1,160m comeback.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(12) DRUMNADROCHIT won easily over this trip on the Inside track but the longer run-in suits even better.

(5) MAIN DEFENDER has solid form credentials at this level to trouble the filly.

(3) LEGEND OF ARTHUR is improving. Keep an eye on him.

(1) PALACE PRINCE can also trouble the selection.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(6) CAPTAIN WEST is weighted to turn the tables. Solid claims.

(4) RADIO STAR did benefit from his rider’s 4kg claim 17 days ago. He can stay competitive.

(5) PORRIDGE BOY is also weighted to be competitive.

(2) MISSION TO MARS was a beaten favourite over 2,000m last time. Can atone over 1,600m.

Race 9 (1,400m)

(2) ZIP CODE ran a last-start second at this level. He is drawn to do no work, so should play another leading role.

Well-bred (11) COOL GAMBLER is bred to improve stepping up in trip, so can pose a threat.

Unexposed (6) CAMILLO CAVOUR is held by that rival on recent form but does have more scope for improvement.

(8) BERRY LANCER and (9) SEA SHANTY have the means to get into the picture too off their current marks.

Race 10 (1,160m)

(6) CONTINENTAL KING is consistent and has a solid course-and-distance record.

(4) AFRICAN PRINCE ran well over 1,000m but this extended trip will likely favour him.

(13) DANTE’S BOND has the form and experience at this level to get into the shake-up.

(1) BANYAN will enjoy the extended distance.