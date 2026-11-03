Live Wire should pose a threat

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Live Wire (Zac Purton) winning The Community Chest Cup (1,200m) at Happy Valley on Sept 16. Purton will ride him again in the Class 3 Causeway Bay Handicap over the same trip at Happy Valley on Nov 4.

Race 1 (1,000m)

7 Always My Folks is third-up after two runs from wide draws where he was caught wide throughout, but barrier 4 gives him a much sweeter map. In a race with several runners likely to press forward, Jerry Chau should be able to land him in the right spot.

1 Loving Vibes ticks plenty of boxes on the quick back-up. The drop into Class 5 for the first time is a major positive and Nichola Yuen’s booking also suits.

3 Joy Star has trialled much better since changing stables and looks ready to reproduce that improvement first-up in Class 5.

9 Lean Master is better placed back at 1,000m with the blinkers reapplied after two unsuitable runs this campaign over 1,200m and 1,400m.

Race 2 (1,650m)

1 Lovely Miles has endured wide draws in both runs this season and produced his best effort yet last time, dashing late into fourth behind Smart Fat Cat over the mile at Sha Tin. He drops into Class 5, gets Yuen aboard from a better draw and looks very well placed to break through.

11 Prince Alex maps for a much better run from barrier 2 after an eye-catching sixth from a wide draw over 1,400m at Sha Tin last start. The switch back to this track and distance ticks plenty of boxes.

2 Monta Frutta has not won for 945 days, but can be followed again back in Class 5. Barrier 3 should give him every chance to settle in a good position and be competitive.

9 Lucky Blessing should give a good sight in front from barrier 1, although his stamina late remains the main query.

Race 3 (1,200m)

5 Dan Attack arrives off three straight seconds and looks ready to win third-up. Barrier 1 gives the Douglas Whyte-trained 8YO gelding every chance in a moderate Class 4 and leaves little room for excuses.

1 Brownneedsfurther picked up where he left off last season with a first-up win before a close fourth last time when he did not get the best of trips. Reuniting with Zac Purton is a positive, although barrier 9 is the slight query.

3 Master Champion has run well from wide draws in both starts this preparation, and barrier 7 should give him a better trip while the step-up in distance looks more suitable.

7 Unrivaled King appears well prepared for debut, has shown glimpses of ability and is capable of running a race first-up.

Race 4 (1,650m)

12 Prestige Ricky has been threatening to win with a couple of placings from three runs this campaign, and he can do so from barrier 1 at the foot of the weights in Class 4.

1 Well Enough has performed well in two runs since dropping into Class 4 and is clearly trending the right way, while barrier 4 gives him every chance.

10 Quick Contribution has finished in the placings in each of his past five runs and keeps finding one or two too good late, but his consistency again puts him right in the finish.

7 Amazing Award gets Karis Teetan back in the saddle, a rider with a good record on the horse, after a pass-mark ninth first-up. The blinkers also go back on, which should suit better.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Packing Smart has trialled like a horse going places for David Hayes, albeit while travelling a touch strongly. Winning on debut at Happy Valley is never easy, but from barrier 2 under Purton he should be able to roll forward and give them something to chase.

6 Unstoppaple resumed in good order when he closed strongly into second. The move into barrier 1 gives him the chance to settle handier and go close again.

4 Solid Car has been ultra-consistent despite winning only once, placing eight other times from 17 local starts. Barrier 9 may force their hand early, with the option to settle back and let him finish off.

1 Mr Desira has trialled well since his first-up ninth in Class 3, and the drop into Class 4 brings him firmly back into contention.

Race 6 (1,200m)

1 Storming Dragon has not quite measured up in Class 3, so the drop back into Class 4 makes him a major player. The blinkers and tongue-tie go back on. Recent trial win suggests he is in good order.

11 Kwai Chung Talents was rewarded for his consistency with a breakthrough all-the-way win last time. Barrier 4 should let him settle on pace again without much pressure and remain competitive.

4 Friends Of Shajing has been threatening to win since dropping in class and should appreciate barrier 5 after drawing wider in all three runs this campaign despite performing well.

8 Stanley Express gets barrier 1 for his second start with David Eustace and can take a step forward from his last-start seventh at Sha Tin, where he had a poor trip.

Race 7 (1,650m)

8 Do Your Part has started favourite in both runs this season and has gone too hard in front on each occasion, yet still stuck on reasonably well. Chau takes over from barrier 2, and a more measured ride should bring improvement.

5 Flow Water Flow returns to Happy Valley for the third time after finishing second on both previous visits. His two runs this campaign have been sound, he has trialled very well since his latest start and looks ready to peak third-up.

9 Call Me Topseed draws barrier 8, a significant upgrade after starting from barrier 10 or wider in each of his past five runs. He trialled well enough in the same heat as Flow Water Flow and has already shown he is competitive.

1 Loch Tay should get a good run from barrier 4 and is better placed dropping back into Class 3.

Race 8 (1,200m)

9 Live Wire reunites with Purton, who knows him well, for his second look at Class 3 after a solid first attempt in the grade. From barrier 9 he raced on pace throughout and held second. Barrier 1 should give Purton a much smoother run.

8 Four Stars Align has turned in two promising runs in Hong Kong and looks ready to break through with the aid of barrier 2.

6 Flashing Fighter broke his maiden impressively first-up and now gets the chance to go on with it in Class 3. From barrier 4 under Yuen, he should map well just off the speed and get his opportunity late.

2 Target Audience needs a bit of luck from barrier 11, but on current form, he does not look out of place.

Race 9 (1,200m)

1 Ace Champion is flying this season, winning back-to-back races in the style of a horse still on the rise. He overcame barrier 12 and a wide passage into the straight last start before letting down strongly and drawing away. Barrier 5 is kinder and, although he carries top weight, he has earned it.

7 Quantum Cloud is trending the right way after producing his best run yet when third to Bright Day on his first Happy Valley start, and barrier 1 is another positive.

4 All Out For Six attracted heavy market support last time but finished second.

10 California Blitz gets the Purton factor, and he could bounce back into the money with a low draw.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club