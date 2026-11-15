Lemaire looking forward to a second IJC gong in Hong Kong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Christophe Lemaire, who was crowned joint winner of the 2009 International Jockeys’ Championship, returns to Happy Valley on Dec 9.

HONG KONG – Christophe Lemaire is excited to return to the 2026 Longines International Jockeys’ Championship (IJC) at Happy Valley on Dec 9.

The prestigious competition brings together 12 of the world’s leading jockeys, and Lemaire will compete for the eighth time.

A joint winner in 2009, when he shared the title with Johnny Murtagh and Ryan Moore, Lemaire rode alongside Yutaka Take in 2018 before returning in 2025 and finishing joint eighth.

Lemaire felt honoured and privileged to be sent another invitation to what has become one of Hong Kong’s traditional winter racing highlights.

“It’s a great honour and joy to be selected once again for the IJC,” said Lemaire.

“Being invited by The Hong Kong Jockey Club, one of the most prestigious and selective racing organisations in the world, is a great reward.”

Lemaire leads the Japan Racing Association (JRA) jockey standings in total wins, winning percentage and top-two finish rate. He has recorded 153 wins from 511 rides this year, including 11 Graded victories, three of them at Grade 1 level.

“I’m happy to be on top of the jockey rankings in Japan and fighting for a ninth title in the country,” said Lemaire when reflecting on his season so far.

“Winning the Takamatsunomiya Kinen (Grade 1, 1,200m) with Satono Reve was a highlight for me this year, as it was the first time I had won that particular race.”

Born in 1979 near Chantilly, France, Lemaire comes from a racing family. His father, Patrice Lemaire, was an accomplished jumps jockey who rode more than 500 winners during his career.

The younger Lemaire began his racing career as an amateur jockey before turning professional in 1999, making his debut with the stable of renowned French trainer Andre Fabre.

His meteoric rise to the top saw him snag most of the big races at home, though the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe still eludes him.

He actually made a bigger name for himself overseas where he claimed majors in UK, US, Dubai, Hong Kong and Australia where he famously landed its most famous race, the Melbourne Cup with Dunaden in 2011.

But it was in Japan where Lemaire’s impact was the greatest, even calling the Land of the Rising Sun his second home.

In 2015, he passed the JRA jockey licensing examination and made the life-changing decision to relocate to Japan with his family.

Since making his debut as a fully licensed JRA jockey, Lemaire has enjoyed extraordinary success and has firmly established himself as one of the greatest jockeys in JRA history.

At 47, Lemaire will be the oldest of this year’s IJC participants, but the competition and the formidable line-up of international riders do not faze him.

“This year, again, the jockey line-up is terrific. Three generations of top jockeys from all over the world will compete against each other,” said Lemaire.

“It’s a rare occasion to witness what jockeys’ skills are all about.”

Happy Valley is a racecourse renowned for its tight, technically demanding circuit and the electrifying atmosphere of night racing, which Lemaire is very much looking forward to.

“Happy Valley is one of the most iconic racecourses in the world. Its location in the middle of Hong Kong’s buildings and its night racing give Happy Valley a unique atmosphere,” he said.

“Jockeys must be sharp in their decision-making, while horses need to show speed.” HKJC