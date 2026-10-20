Legend Sixty-Three chomping at the bit

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Stablemate Mega Khan also tosses in solid workout, but faces uphill task in Class 1 race

Legend Sixty-Three (Lim Shung Uai) sprinting home strongly to claim the Class 4 race (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Sept 5. The Jason Lim-trained five-year-old will now line up in the Class 4 contest (1,020m) at Sungai Besi on Oct 24.

By his modest standards, the just-concluded Selangor race meeting on Oct 17 was a brilliant one for trainer Jason Lim.

The Singaporean handler came away with three winners and a second to share training honours with David Kok.

Lim has entered a team of just 10 for the bumper 21 races at Sungai Besi spread over Oct 24 and Oct 25, but it is a tight and talented team.

As expected with a hectic programme coming up, the training track on the morning of Oct 20 in Kuala Lumpur was a busy place and Lim’s gallopers figured prominently.

Among those entered for the action on Oct 24, racegoers saw some really good work from Legend Sixty-Three and Mega Khan.

Legend Sixty-Three, in particular, was in flowing form and with jockey Lim Shung Uai aboard, the son of Shalaa turned on the style, running the 600m in an impressive 36.8sec. That came after a spot of trotting.

A five-year-old gelding, Legend Sixty-Three is already a four-time winner.

It could have been five but he had to settle for second at his last start on Oct 11 when beaten by a head by Pacific Master in a Class 4 race (1,200m).

However, the Legacy Power Stable-owned galloper is in great condition and the Class 4 contest (1,020m) coming up should see him holding down the rest.

If there is going to be a stumbling block, it could be Pride Of Santos.

The Santos six-year-old also tossed in a really good workout when clocking 36.9sec for the 600m.

Prepared by Ananthen Kuppan, Pride Of Santos has just won two Class 5A sprints back-to-back recently.

His last win on Sept 26 earned him the promotion to Class 4. It was a fluent two-length victory and it was over the same 1,020m trip which Pride Of Santos will have to negotiate on Oct 24.

Bearing in mind that the Australian-bred loves to lead in his races, we could see him give his rivals – including Legend Sixty-Three – something to chase.

Lim also looks to have a potential winner in Mega Khan, who will contest the highlight Class 1 event (1,200m) on Oct 24.

The eight-year-old veteran worked in great heart, running the 600m in 37.3sec.

The son of Swiss Ace was involved in a good trial on Sept 29 when second by half a length to the Nick Selvan-trained Lucky Mega, who clocked a brilliant time of 58.92sec for the 1,000m on grass.

But come Oct 24, Mega Khan could have his work cut for him.

Among his rivals are several in-form runners like Banker’s First, Mega Ace and Navarre.

But the one that will likely trouble him is Fortune Rising.

His work on the training track was classy. Ridden by Shafiq Rizuan, he ran the 600m 37.8sec.

From trainer Cheng Han Yong’s barn, Fortune Rising has an awesome racing record.

A five-year-old by Alabama Express, the Australian gelding has had six starts in Malaysia for four wins (over 1,100m to 1,300m) and two seconds.

Fans sent him out as favourite in both his last two outings – but he failed to bring home the goodies, finishing second on both occasions.

Also a winner of two short sprints on city tracks in Australia when known as Shangri La Express, Fortune Rising looks like the one they will all have to beat.

brian@sph.com.sg