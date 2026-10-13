Le Zonda shoots for 4 in a row

Race 1 (1,650m)

1 Cheerful Wongchoy gets Zac Purton aboard second-up at his second start for Douglas Whyte, and that combination has been firing this season. The map suits and his return to Happy Valley looks a positive.

6 Made For Life is improving in this grade, and the Derek Leung-Mark Newnham combination is starting to warm up.

11 Windicator Family should get a sweet run from barrier 2 after an impressive first-up third from a wide draw and a poor trip.

5 The All Rounder needs luck from barrier 11, but his form says a win is close and he looks ready to convert.

Race 2 (1,650m)

3 Akermanis Gold can win again after resuming with a facile one-length victory on the track and distance. Barrier 1 gives him every chance to enjoy another soft run.

10 Sure Joyful finished third to Akermanis Gold last time. There is not much speed on paper again, and barrier 3 should allow him to get there more cheaply.

4 Casa Rochester is third-up after a good seventh from a wide draw last time, when he struggled for clear room in the straight but still found the line well without being beaten far. Purton takes the ride for only the second time.

9 Massive Reward needs to lift on form, but first-time blinkers and an improved trial in the headgear offer some hope of a turnaround. Barrier 4 should also allow him to race handy.

Race 3 (1,650m)

2 Shooting To Top was caught wide throughout from barrier 7 last time and still finished second, so the move into barrier 2 is a major map upgrade and gives him the chance to go one better.

6 Decision Link backs up quickly and is fourth-up for the season after a second last week, when he swung wide into the straight while the winner saved ground along the inside.

9 Red Brick Warrior gets another chance to dictate after making all in Class 5 last start to break through. There is little speed on paper, so expect him to roll forward and make his own luck again.

10 Prestige Ricky also backs up from last week after a fast-finishing fifth. The low draw helps, but he needs to settle closer to give himself every chance.

Race 4 (1,200m)

2 Forerunner was eased back from barrier 11 first-up before producing a big run to second, making it consecutive runner-up finishes. The Leung-Cody Mo combination is firing and barrier 2 is a positive.

3 Find My Love never got a clear crack at them first-up from barrier 12, running into plenty of traffic in the straight before still finishing off strongly into seventh. Barrier 6 is an upgrade and should allow him to settle much handier, as he did when winning four starts ago.

7 The Perfect Match comes through the same race as Forerunner and his fifth was better than it reads after being hindered in the straight. A cleaner passage can see him improve.

10 Country Pride gets Purton aboard after a last-start third when he raced wide throughout.

Race 5 (1,200m)

8 Cornerstone has shown nothing on race day, but there was improvement in his trial when blinkers went on for the first time. They stay on, and the hope is that improved trial form can finally translate under race conditions.

10 Everstar gets a key draw upgrade after jumping from barrier 10 at his past two starts, with barrier 3 giving Karis Teetan plenty of options to find the right spot. He is capable of turning his form around.

6 Dan Attack arrives off back-to-back seconds and the 8YO gelding looks ready to convert if the breaks go his way.

1 Brownneedsfurther chases a hat-trick and is thriving, much like the David Hall stable early in the season.

Race 6 (1,800m)

7 Le Zonda is a promising middle-distance type on the rise and returned in magnificent order first-up to complete a hat-trick of wins. He steps up to 1,800m second-up, where he is two from four at the track and trip, and is the one to beat.

5 Silvery Breeze can improve second-up after a quiet return from barrier 12 in Le Zonda’s race, making late ground to ninth without being beaten far.

2 Massive Sovereign also comes through that race and, after being steadied early, dashed home into fifth in a return run that should have him primed to improve. Watch him.

3 Helene Feeling led first-up and was narrowly beaten into third by Le Zonda, a solid effort, and, with limited speed on paper, he should again get the chance to control things from the front.

Race 7 (1,200m)

5 Cloud Nine gets another chance after being collared late to second first-up, his third second from nine starts. Purton sticks with him, which reads well, and he should strip fitter second-up over the same trip.

6 Bits Superstar draws perfectly in barrier 2 as he chases back-to-back wins following a facile second-up win.

1 Speedy Smartie once again gets no favours from the draw, landing barrier 10 for the fourth time in five starts after also seeing gate 12 in the other. The Brett Crawford-trained 7YO keeps running well despite it and is simply too honest to leave out.

12 Legend Star gets in at the foot of the weights and will be saved for a late charge.

Race 8 (1,800m)

3 Fivefortwo produced a big first-up run from barrier 12, settling at the rear and giving away plenty of ground at the 400m before charging home into second. He gets a much better set-up and looks ready to go one better.

1 Fortunate Son won his past two by big margins, and remains hard to oppose despite the rise in the ratings and weight.

9 China Win was caught wide without cover last start yet still stuck on well for fourth. He can improve sharply with barrier 3 and Purton taking over.

2 Seraph Gabriel gets no favours from barrier 12, but his first-up third at the track and trip was his first run since May and he should have more to offer with that outing under his belt.

Race 9 (1,200m)

10 Wukong Jewellery resumed with a promising third in a race of this nature. He goes well second-up and should come on for the run, as John Size’s runners often do. He also maps to win.

8 Robot Lucky Star broke through for his first win for Newnham last time since joining the yard. He rises back into Class 3, but a good draw gives him the chance to measure up.

5 Ace Champion finally broke through last time after a series of luckless runs and has since trialled well. He is flying, although barrier 12 makes the task tougher.

3 My Day My Way is the fresh horse on the scene, first-up since April, and looks ready to go judging by his trials.